Heather Watson Appoints Argentine As Coach

Heather Watson finally ended her search for a new coach, as the faltering British Number Three looks to stage a mighty comeback in 2014. Without a full time coach since July, when she split from Colombian Mauricio Hadad, news broke today of the new partnership between her and Diego Veronelli.

The Argentine, former world number 165, has been involved in coaching since 2010, after ending his rather modest career. Already having coached Joao Souza and the world number 62, Paula Ormaechea, Veronelli will look to reignite the kind of play which saw Watson rise to as high as 39th only a minute ten months ago.

While she has been plagued by a vicious glandular fever for much of the year, Watson will be hoping this new partnership will prosper when they travel to Australia for this year’s opening events; with Watson hoping to compete in Brisbane, Sydney and the Australian Open.

Time will tell if the partnership is more Murray/Lendl and less Sharapova/Connors. For the talented Watson’s sake, let’s hope it’s the former.