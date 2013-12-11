British Tennis to Suffer

A bad few weeks for the struggling LTA has just gotten even worse, as it has been announced that its premier tournament, Wimbledon, saw its profits fall by a massive £2.6 million; massively reducing the handout it provides to the governing body.

As a direct result of yet another increase in prize money, while a profit of £35.1 million is nothing to be sniffed at, the fall in funding for the LTA comes just weeks after a series of devastating cuts were announced by the LTA.

As of 2014, the LTA will completely stop funding for every player on the doubles tour – which has taken a battering in recent times, with John McEnroe calling for it to be scrapped (Read it here, https://www.vavel.com/en/tennis/309740-mcenroe-doubles-why-we-are-even-playing-at-this-point-is-a-mystery-to-me.html) – and could see some of its top players, such as Colin Fleming, being thrust into financial panic. With a wave of top Brits struggling and some choosing to quit the game due to financial worries, with prize money as tight as ever, the signs are not good. Additionally, players over twenty five will suffer a massive pay cut and everyone will have to pay back 20% of their earnings, relative to the amount of support they receive.

Which will be fine for players like Andy Murray, who receive very little, but others, such as Johanna Konta, won’t be so lucky. And with Roger Draper leaving his position with over half a million pounds in his back pocket, this certainly leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

This surely places the national tennis centre at Roehampton in a rather difficult position, with its £10.3 million funding package now in serious danger of being completely restructured; just at a time when it is vital for British Tennis to utilise Andy Murray’s Wimbledon victory. And while the nation is still riding high on the wave of joy after that incredible day, the LTA will know that it takes more than one day to build a legacy.

It leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

However, it is not all bad news, with the body hiring its first female president today. Cathie Sabine becomes the first woman to hold such a position in its 125 year history. Having worked her way up through the hierarchy of the LTA, the former PE teacher hopes it shows what ‘can be achieved.’