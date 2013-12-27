Li Na looks to defend her Shenzhen Open title

Set against a backdrop of nearly eleven million strong, Shenzhen is not your typical tennis utopia. Better known for its insurmountable financial strength and a buzzing hub of technology, one would be forgiven for being ignorant to the Shenzhen Open. While its occupants fight through thicks of traffic and uncountable pedestrians, a very different fight will be taking place at the Shenzhen Longgang Tennis Centre, with some of the game’s leading ladies doing battle.

While many of the top professionals have chosen to head to Brisbane to begin their preparations for the New Year, what the Shenzhen Open will bring to the table is a fiery competition full of elegance and grit, and one which is not to be missed. With the home favourite Li Na returning to defend her title, the infamously patriotic Chinese crowd will surely be hoping to match last year’s incredible scenes and they will not be the only ones looking forward to a memorable tournament.

Last year’s final was a true slog of wits and courage, with current world number three Li prevailing over Czech Klara Zakopalova, and one which served as a perfect opening to a tournament which will hope to last for the ages. The WTA International tournament saw a titanic 63 16 75 victory for Li and will be desperate for much of the same.

And one would not be too surprised to see something of the same calibre. As ever, Li is the almighty home favourite and heads into the tournament on the back of reaching the world number three ranking after an impressive WTA Championships. The former French Open Champion will look to utilise the noise and the energy which so often reverberates around the massive arena.

But, to do so, she will need to beat players of such standing as the little Italian, Sara Errani. The world number seven and second seed may not have enjoyed her best year on tour, but the best doubles’ player in the world certainly didn’t endure a bad one. Riding on a wave of national pride after she almost singlehandedly won the Fed Cup for her precious nation, little Errani will certainly be a big threat.

Elsewhere, experienced pros all converge on the tournament, all eager to grab as many early ranking points as possible. Combining a perfect potion of age and youth, with everyone from the veteran Zheng Jie (WN 53), who has caused many a superstar a worry or two, to the up and coming, and very talented, Annika Beck (WN 58), one can be sure that the mix will be one to savour.

'The tournament is touched by the support shown by China's players.'

And the tournament organisers have yet again signalled their intentions on encouraging the best youngsters their nation can offer. While not one of China’s players can ever claim to be in the same league as Li, there would appear to be a new age emerging which is looking to take the world by storm. From Zhang Shuai, who resides comfortably inside the world’s top 100, to raw young talents such as world number 145 Zhang Saisai, the powerful nation is looking to do more than just host.

However, perhaps the most joyful and eagerly anticipated news story from this year’s tournament is the return of Vera Zvonareva. The former world number two has been severely missed on tour and her return is long overdue. Having not played since the 2012 Olympics, she has been plighted by a painful shoulder injury which looked like it may have curtailed her whole career at one point. But, the 2010 US Open and Wimbledon finalist is back with an icy determination to reclaim her rightful place within the game’s elite. Having been granted a wildcard by the organising committee, Zvonareva will look to waste as little time as possible in adding to her twelve singles titles on tour.

While the Shenzhen Open may have come too soon for her to make a proper fight for the title, do not be surprised if the eloquent Russian finds herself at the business end of the tournament.

So, the time is almost upon us. Balls will be hit, lines will be clipped and a new heroine will be crowned the Queen of Shenzhen. Will Li defend her title? Or will we have an entirely new champion?

