Poles Take Pole Position

Grzegorz Panfil continued his dream Hopman cup debut by defeating the world number 11, and 277 places his superior, Milos Raonic, in straight sets today. Continuing on from his win over an injured Andreas Seppi, the last minute replacement has yet to look out of place as he swept aside the big Canadian. His victory was matched by partner Agnieszka Radwanska who had triumphed over Eugenie Bouchard earlier in the day to hand the Poles an unassailable 2-0 lead.

At the beginning of play, both teams sat on a win a piece following on from their respective victories on day one. With the Poles beating the Italians and the Canadians the Aussies, to say there was a lot riding on today’s matches would be understating it. In what was a rather humid day down under, the night time session had the crowd up and out of their seats with heart worrying frequency.

The ties’ opening match between the elegant Radwanska and the sure to be Grand Slam winner Bouchard fluctuated and flowed like a great symphony. Like a great composer, the Pole has an uncanny ability of turning just about any ball into a beautiful one. This was ample throughout, with the Pole stroking the ball about throughout in a supremely easy manner.

Back and forth, round and round the first set turned, with both player’s looking capable of usurping the other. At times, the play was fascinating, and already looks a contender for one of the matches of the year. But, the Radwanska would take the first set in relatively comfortable terms, as she served it out 6-3.

However, the WTA Newcomer of the Year, and the name in tennis right now, Bouchard, never went away in the first set and looked even stronger in the second. Despite falling down to 1-4 deficit, the Canadian fought superbly back and took several games on the trot to lead 6-5. A mini lapse ensued, with Bouchard going from serving out the set to 1-4 down in the tie break, before she recovered her wits to serve out.

The match was a truly testing encounter for the Pole, who would acknowledge that was ‘...very happy she could play another good match,’ and it certainly was one. While she may have eventually secured a 6-2 win in the final set, the score line barely told the story. Rally upon voluptuous rally followed, with the final point demonstrating this nicely. A long back and forth followed before Bouchard found herself with an overhead at the net. But, as she thundered the ball toward her opponent’s baseline, the shock in her eyes was clear as she was second guessed by the Pole, who reflexively returned the ball and clipped the far line to claim the victory.

So, now the pressure was placed firmly in the court of Milos Raonic, the premier Canadian player, to claw the match to a level standing. But, it was not to be his day. Instead, unheralded Grzegorz Panfil would enjoy the biggest win of his career and one which will certainly provide a nice little bonus to the challenge tour player.

Going in, no one would have given the 288th ranked player a chance. Raonic served hard and he served well, destroying the frustratingly talented Bernard Tomic in match one. But, the tennis gods seemed to shine in favour of the lefty Pole, and for once Raonic could not call upon his weapon of choice.

A tight first set was perhaps only separated by this, with Raonic serving well below 50%; not good for a man who served 883 aces on last year’s tour. Instead, he found himself bombarded by the unknown quality in Panfill; whose lefty serve allowed him to dominate a rather sluggish looking opponent. Not a lot could separate them but a tight tie break which Panfil claimed to win to continue his winning streak at the Hopman Cup.

One might have been forgiven for expecting a Raonic comeback of epic proportions. The big man is one of the toughest fighters on tour, but he just didn’t look in any shape nor form for the fight that was required. Broken in his first service game, he found himself 0-4 down to a bouncing Panfil, who had the Perth crowd well and truly on side. At times it looked like he could do no wrong, and despite losing a game to love exclusively on Raonic aces, he never seemed in doubt of himself.

At 5-3, the Pole stood on the baseline to serve for the match. The moonlight twinkled on the roof of the impressive arena, and the beaming stadium lights added to the cauldron of noise and eager shouts that all created a concoction of nerve shattering atmosphere. Some nervy points proceeded, with Panfil only showing discrete signs of feeling the pressure, when the Pole suddenly found two match points. Elated, and no doubt running on immeasurable feelings of adrenaline, he blew the first one with a wild forehand, before seeing the match out with another winner. With a beaming smile that lit up the arena, he approached the net both grateful and astounded.

In the day’s other match, the Czech team of couple Petra Kvitova and Radek Stepanek stormed to victory by sweeping aside sorry Spanish pair Anabel Medina Garrigues and Daniel Munoz-De La Nava. The makeshift Spanish looked thoroughly out of their depth as they struggled to cope with the play of their opponents. Two straight set victories ensued, to the collective loss of just five games, before a comfortable win in the mixed doubles. There will surely be more testing times ahead for the Czech team

But, the day belongs to Grzegorz Panfil, and quite rightly so.

Today’s Results

Czech Republic 3 v 0 Spain

Petra Kvitova v Anabel Medina Garrigues 6-1 6-0

Radek Stepanek v Daniel Munoz-De La Nava 6-2 6-2

Stepanek/Kvitova v Garrigues/La Nava 6-3 6-4

Poland 2 v Canada 1

Agnieszka Radwanska v Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 6-7 6-2

Grzegorz Panfil v Milos Raonic 7-6 6-3

Bouchard/Raonic v Radwanska/Panfil 6-3 5-7 10-3