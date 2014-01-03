Li through to final in Shenzhen

Li Na remained on course to defend her Shenzhen title, as she swept passed the challenge of sorry youngster Annika Beck to secure her place in the final. She will be joined by fellow home player Peng Shuai, who received a walkover in her matchup with Vania King.

Li barely had to sweat as she pummelled the German teenager, who struggled to cope with her opponent’s deep offensive play. While there was plenty of margin for error in Li’s all out game, one which fans have been calling out for, just about everything that came off of her racket seemed golden, as she raced into a set and 0-5 lead. Despite a minor slip up, with her mind no doubt on tomorrow’s final, she eventually recovered her composure to see the match out.

The day’s other semi was a no go, with Vania King pulling out due to an injury sustained in her tumultuous victory over Sara Errani. Her proposed opponent, Shuai, received a walkover and will now face her countrywoman, as she looks to become only the second name on the tournament’s trophy.

Yet, the crowd were not to be left wanting more, with the day also playing host to the second semi final in the doubles tournament. Featuring the Kichenok sisters in a tasty tie against Brit Jo Konta and giant killer Patricia Mayr Achleitner, the Ukranian twins prevailed in an entertaining straight sets win. They will face Monica Niculescu and her partner Klara Zakopalova in the final.

Results:

Li Na d. Annika Beck 6-1 6-3

Peng Shuai d. Vania King ret

Nadiya Kichenok/Lyudmyla Kichenok d. Jo Konta/Patricia Mayr Achleitner 6-2 6-3

Monica Niculescu/Klara Zakopalova d. Zheng Jie/Wang Yefan 6-3 6-4*

*Played Thursday 2nd January