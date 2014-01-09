Who Will Reign Supreme in Melbourne?

Blimey, doesn’t time fly? It really is amazing to comprehend that in a mere three days, the 2014 tennis season will finally kick-off for real. A whole month has passed since the end of the last season, six months since Andy Murray’s Wimbledon victory and an almighty year since we were last anticipating the Australian Open.

What will 2014 bring? Will Federer rediscover himself? Will the big three continue to dominate? Can anyone curtail Serena? Will another British male finally match expectations? We can expect all this and more as the 2014 season flirts with our emotions and tantalisingly ebbs and flows across the next ten months.

As usual, it all will begin down under, at the magnificent and beautifully sun soaked Melbourne Park. In the 102 years of the Open, a lot has changed. Since Rodney heath’s victory in the 1905 Australasian Championships, our Aussie cousins have developed and improved year in year out, abandoning the grass with glistening blue, and opening the season with ever improving grandeur.

Great champions have been born under the roof of the Rod Laver Arena; the man himself kicked off his two Grand Slam years down under. When darkness descends on the court, the lights glow and the tennis begins to shine. Some of the most memorable matches of recent times – ala Djokovic and Wawrinka’s epic tussle in the 2013 fourth round– have been won and lost in the early hours of the Australian morning.

But, who will be crowned the King and Queen of the Grand Slam of Asia and the Pacific this year? Will Novak Djokovic and Voctoria Azarenka continue to reign supreme, or will they be torn from their throne by a band of plucky underdogs?

It is very rare for two players to dominate a Grand Slam in equal measure. While Nadal has the unmeasured grasp of the French Open in his meaty hands, a female player has yet to show the same sort of dominance to match.

Yet, Azarenka and Djokovic seem very much at home under the lights of the Arena. Some sumptuous tennis has fired from their rackets and the competition has struggled to cope. Looking for his fourth in a row and her third, one would struggle to look away from these odds. Novak, in particular, has been simply unstoppable ever since his revitalising defeat to Nadal in the US Open final, winning a staggering twenty four matches in a row and blowing the rest away at the ATP Tour Finals.

As for Azarenka, another heartbreaking defeat to Serena in the US Open final seemed to deflate the Belarusian, who struggled for form as her 2013 fell away. But, despite some sluggishness, she performed extremely well at the Brisbane Open and although she lost to Serena in the final – a hard fought two setter – she looks more focussed than ever on retaining her crown. ‘I think it doesn’t really matter, any previous matches. Every time we play, I think it’s a new story.’

So, can anyone stop the world number two? Well, a certain number one may have something to say. Serena Williams on her day is unbeatable. Tipped to win twenty Grand Slams by Martina Navratilova, the thirty two year old is playing better than ever, hitting harder and with more accuracy, buoyed by her relationship with French coach Patrick Mouratoglou, it would take a fighter to usurp the favourite.

The stats say that no one else will come close. The only other woman to win a Grand Slam last year, Marion Bartoli, has retired and Maria Sharapova is the only other player in the draw to have won one since the 2011 US Open. But, her fourteen straight losses to Serena Williams suggest she may be more a nuisance than a real competitor.

What of the rest of the field? Will someone win their maiden Grand Slam? Agnieszka Radwanska would be the best bet. The petite and measured Pole has threatened the elite on more occasions than one but her elegant, counter punch game just seems to lack the power to match the top. But, when she is at her best, finding impossible angles and reading her opponent’s every move, she can be unplayable.

But, the men’s game has remained much closer in recent times. Although it has been dominated by the top four, a plucky challenger has never been too far away, with Jo Wilfried Tsonga, Juan Martin Del Potro and David Ferrer all threatening to upset the status quo. Yet, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Roger Federer forever seem to find that little bit extra at the business end.

Having collected every Grand Slam between them since the 2009 US Open – which was won by Delpo – the fearsome four have looked unstoppable. But, at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic has marked his territory and proven a worthy champion on the previous three occasions. He has been pushed all of the way and more by Murray and Nadal but yet the Serb has somehow pulled through.

It will take an almighty warrior to crush the Djokovic Empire and in Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, we may just have found one. Having displayed one of the greatest comebacks of all time, battling against his self defeating knees, pressure from the media and whispers of doping, Rafael Nadal’s 2013 confirmed his place amongst the greats. Having not played last year and looking for his first Australian Open since 2009, the Spaniard looks hungrier than ever.

Yet, the top two now have a fearsome competitor in Andy Murray. The two times Grand Slam champion has come of age under the watchful stare of Ivan Llendl and will consider himself unlucky to not have captured his first Australian Open in 2013. But, with a niggling back curtailing his preparations and having lost to Florian Mayer in Doha, one wonders if he will be approaching the courts fully fit.

And with talented youngsters like Jerzy Janowicz, Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov all looking to fight their way to the top of the game, one can never say never. Janowicz and Raonic have the power to upset the very best and Dimitrov seems to be the spiritual successor to Roger Federer. With a little bit of luck, and if they can produce some of their best tennis, one would not be shocked if the tennis world was shaken up.

The tennis world is preparing to go through an age of transition and the Australian Open of 2014 will merely be the start. A host of young talent is descending on Melbourne Park, each more determined to make their mark on the game than the last. The WTA’s Most Improved Player of the Year, and the name on everyone’s lips, Eugenie Bouchard finds herself seeded for the first time and now with wind in her sails; how different to a mere twelve months ago. She will surely be a Grand Slam Champion of the future and will be joined in the draw by others who hope to attain this goal; Donna Vekic, Sloane Stephens and Laura Robson would appear to be limited by nothing other than the sky.

And the sky in all its power will surely shine over the next few weeks with a melting glow. Battles will be fought, there will be tears and tantrums, new talent will be discovered and the old will be beaten to one side and more fans than ever will descend upon the Rod Laver Arena.

Will they witness the eternal reign of their King and Queen or will a new monarchy rise to the throne? One thing is for sure, the next two weeks will provide all of the answers.

The Vavel team pick their winners.

Jack Haugh

Men’s: Novak Djokovic (Seed 2)

Women’s: Angelique Kerber (9)

With 24 wins from a possible 24 matches since his defeat in the US Open Final, the form shown by Novak Djokovic has been terrifying. Looking stronger and fitter than ever and with Boris Becker now on side, it will take a determined man to stop him from winning his fifth Aussie Open. Kerber, meanwhile, has seriously impressed in recent years, despite a horrid summer last season. The two times Grand Slam semi finalist has played sumptuously thus far in 2014 and looking stronger than she ever has. Firmly sealing her place inside the world’s elite, with a bit of luck and some more great tennis, Angelique Kerber could go all the way.

Iain Fordyce

Men’s: Novak Djokovic (2)

Women’s: Maria Sharapova (3)

With the Australian Open just around the corner, the new season has already seen the underdogs pull some punches. My tip for the men’s title would have been Andy Murray had he not been knocked out of Doha in the early round. I really wonder how he will do in any tough five setters? Having watched Maria Sharapova take on Serena Williams in Brisbane last week, it was clear that Maria caused Serena problems but merely wasted her chances. . Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka has been on top form so far this season and could complete her Aussie Open hat trick. I would also expect Milos Raonic, Juan Martin Del Potro, Aga Radwanska and Madison Keys to have a good one.

