Juan Martin del Potro becomes first casualty of the Men's draw

Juan Martin del Potro was beaten in five sets by Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Australian Open.

In what was the biggest casualty of the tournament so far, the world number 62, had to twice come from a set down as he sealed the victory in three hours and 5 minutes, prevailing 4-6 6-3 5-7 6-4 7-5.

This result now means del Potro - the 2009 US Open winner – has now been defeated in the second round of the last two grand slams.

The Argentine had shown some positive signs that he was returning to his best form after winning in the warm-up tournament in Sydney, but the Spaniard got the better of him in the early hours of Friday morning.

The pair treated the crowd to a spectacle as they combined for 100 unforced errors and 125 winners. The Spaniard who from the outset noticed the only way to beat his opponent was to hit him off the court – making 75 of the 125 winners.

After the match, del Potro praised his opponent who booked a place in the third round of a grand slam for the first time and now faces Benoit Paire after the Frenchman defeated Nick Kyrgios from two sets down.

“I think he played a great match for the four hours. It’s tough when someone plays at a very high level for four hours, tough to beat the opponent.

“I was close. But at every moment that I had a chance, he played an unbelievable shot.”

What does the result mean?

Well this certainly has shocked everyone, no one expected Juan Martin del Potro to go out so early, particularly after his victory in Sydney. He was serving well and typically hitting big from the back of the court, so just how will this affect other players?

The one player that will quietly be celebrating is Rafael Nadal. The world number one was due to face del Potro in the quarter finals, and the reason why Nadal will be glad is because of their previous meetings.

In their eight hard court meetings, Nadal has lost four of them and when the game is best out of three sets, del Potro is leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. It is clear Nadal struggles against the big serving Argentine, and their latest meeting was on the Shanghai hard court, when del Potro brushed Nadal aside winning 6-2 6-4.

With the scorching temperature currently, avoiding del Potro is certainly one hurdle cleared from Nadal’s path to a 14th grand slam title.