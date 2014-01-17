Djokovic through as Gasquet falls

Novak Djokovic continued his dominance at the Australian Open, beating Uzbekistani Denis Istomin in straight sets to make it 24 wins in a row in Melbourne. Istomin rarely troubled Djokovic in a comfortable 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 victory for the Serb. It was looking like he'd go through the game without dropping serve, but a double fault when serving for the match cost him. Djokovic is still yet to drop a set, and will face Italian Fabio Fognini after his victory over Sam Querrey in straight sets.

After the win, Djokovic said "I needed to have very fast footwork and a precise first service, as high a percentage as possible, using every opportunity to take control over the rally," "I've done really well."

Meanwhile, the consistant Spaniard David Ferrer triumphed 6-2 7-6(5) 6-2 over Jeremy Chardy, although one of his racquets didn't make it through the match.

It was a typical Ferrer victory - nothing flashy, but never really looking overly troubled. This is the 15th time in a row he has reached a Grand Slam 4th round, he said "I am very proud of that, I like to play consistent and over the last four to five years I have been getting some good results"

7th seed Tomas Berdych will join Ferrer in the 4th round, after a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory over the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, while we got a great game when 19th seed Kevin Anderson took on Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Roger-Vasselin took a 6-3, 6-4 lead but Anderson was just too good, and won 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.

Richard Gasquet was stunned 2-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) by Tommy Robredo. The players had to come off after the first set due to rain, disrupting Gasquet's flow, and arguably cost him.

And finally, Wimbledon semi-finalist Jerzy Janowicz was dumped out 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 by Florian Mayer. As most do, he had an excuse - "Most important was I didn't practice for two months”, “I just came to Sydney without absolutely any practice and I didn't have opportunity for to prepare myself for long matches."

Full results:

7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-4 6-2 6-2



3-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 29-Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-2



Florian Mayer (Germany) beat 20-Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 7-5 6-2 6-2



19-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 3-6 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 7-5



15-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Sam Querrey (USA) 7-5 6-4 6-4



17-Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat 9-Richard Gasquet (France) 2-6 7-5 6-4 7-6 (8-6)



2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 6-3 6-3 7-5