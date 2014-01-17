Djokovic through as Gasquet falls
Novak Djokovic continued his dominance at the Australian Open, beating Uzbekistani Denis Istomin in straight sets to make it 24 wins in a row in Melbourne. Istomin rarely troubled Djokovic in a comfortable 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 victory for the Serb. It was looking like he'd go through the game without dropping serve, but a double fault when serving for the match cost him. Djokovic is still yet to drop a set, and will face Italian Fabio Fognini after his victory over Sam Querrey in straight sets. 

After the win, Djokovic said "I needed to have very fast footwork and a precise first service, as high a percentage as possible, using every opportunity to take control over the rally,"  "I've done really well." 

Meanwhile, the consistant Spaniard David Ferrer triumphed 6-2 7-6(5) 6-2 over Jeremy Chardy, although one of his racquets didn't make it through the match.  