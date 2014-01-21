Tomas Berdych into Australian Open semi finals

It’s been a long time coming, but Tomas Berdych has finally reached an Australian Open semi final, having been knocked out in 3 consecutive Quarter Finals. He has now reached the semi finals of every grand slam, and will hope to reach a first final down under, when he takes on Stanislas Wawrinka on Thursday.

A good start was pivotal in this triumph. He absolutely destroyed Ferrer 6-1 in the opening set, taking just 30 minutes. Very impressive against the world #3. In the second set he broke at 4-4, and held to claim it 6-4, looking good for a straight sets win. He found three break points in the 3rd, but couldn’t complete the break as Ferrer took advantage. Tables turned in the 4th, Ferrer wasting the break points as Berdych hung on for a 6-1, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win.

Afterwards. he said "There were some special moments which went well together in this match: making it for the first time here in the Aussie Open to the semis, winning my first match on Rod Laver after all those years. I'm extremely happy to go through."

The 31 year old Ferrer still can’t break his Grand Slam duck. He may be a clay court specialist but he’s pretty solid on hard, and in hindsight after Djokovic’s defeat, he probably should’ve got to the final. He’s unlucky that we have a stunning clay court player in this era, Rafael Nadal, but he’s always got a chance of winning one. Can you see Ferrer winning a slam?