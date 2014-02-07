Gasquet storms through as Simon slips up

Giles Simon is out of the Open Sud de France after being stunned by qualifier Marc Gicquel in straight sets. A surprise 7-6(4), 6-3 win for the world #127 means he is through to the quarter finals! The pair hadn't played in 6 years before this. However, French #1 Richard Gasquet was not to be beaten as he begun his campaign to reclaim his crown, taking on another qualifier in Paul-Henri Mathieu. Gasquet was just too good in this all-French clash, winning 6-1, 6-3 in just 94 minutes.

He broke twice in each set, while saving 7 break points. It was a case of Gasquet being too good than Mathieu making errors. With Simon out, 3rd seed Jerzy Janowicz will be Gasquet's biggest threat. He beat yet another Frenchman, Adrian Mannarino in straight sets, seemingly returning to form after an awful Australian Open.

Singles - Second Round Results

[1] R Gasquet (FRA) d [WC] P Mathieu (FRA) 61 63 [Q]

M Gicquel (FRA) d [2] [WC] G Simon (FRA) 76(4) 63 [3]

J Janowicz (POL) d A Mannarino (FRA) 76(2) 63

D Istomin (UZB) d [4] D Tursunov (RUS) 75 64 [5]

G Monfils (FRA) d J Sousa (POR) 63 62 [6]

J Nieminen (FIN) d [WC] P Herbert (FRA) 76(5) 76(5) [7]

E Roger-Vasselin (FRA) d D Brown (GER) 63 64 [Q]

A Olivetti (FRA) d N Davydenko (RUS) 76(5) 67(5) 75