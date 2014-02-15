Copa Claro: Fognini flies through

Fabio Fognini continued his superb clay court form with a victory over the Spaniard Paulo Andujar in the Copa Claro QFs. It took just 1 hour, 32 minutes for a Fognini has been in stunning clay court form since the French Open last year, losing only one match - The Umag final - Robredo. He has won 3 titles in this time, and remains on course for a 4th.

Standing in Fognini's way is Tommy Robredo, the man who denied him the Umag title. Robredo won this tournament in 2009, and is set for a 4th semi here in 5 appearances. He was leading Dutchman Robin Haase 6-1, 2-0 before the 6th seed retired due to a back injury.

David Ferrer is starting to find form after a poor start to the year. The Spaniard, who slipped to world #5 recently, beat fellow countryman Albert Ramos in an easy win for the top seed, chasing a 3rd Copa Claro title. It'll be another all-Spanish tie for Ferrer, as Nicolas Almagro beat Jeremy Chardy 7-6, 6-3. This will be tough for Ferrer, Almagro has tended to do well on the "Golden swing".