La Fleche Wallonne 2014 LIVE Race Coverage Commentary

15:12. That's all from me

15:00. The final ascent of the Mur de Huy was once again the key point of the race, and Valverde had enough left in his legs to shoot past Martin and Kwiatkowski.

14:59. A huge victory for Valverde and his Movistar team-mates who rode so well throughout the race.

14:56. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) climbs the podium to a hero's reception.

14:52. Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS) is exhausted after the final climb.

14:43. Flèche Wallonne top 5: 1 - Valverde (MOV), 2 - Martin (GRS), 3 - Kwiatkowski (OPQ), 4 - Mollema (BEL), 5 - Slagter (GRS)

14:40. That is Valverde's second victory at Flèche Wallonne following his triumph in 2006.

14:37. Valverde saw off Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the final metres.

14:36. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE WINS FLECHE-WALLONNE

14:35. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacks!

14:34. The peloton is on the slope of Mur de Huy for the final time.

14:33. That crash held up Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). Could that have ruled them out?

14:30. CRASH! Damiano Cunego (Lampre) goes down and takes Frank Schleck (Trek) with him.

14:29. Jeremy Roy (FDJ.fr) has attacked with just over 5km to race and has created a gap of around seven seconds.

14:24. With less than 10km to go, the peloton has come back together and the teams are frantically attempting to get their leaders positioned for the run-in.

14:20. The break have been caught. Van Hecke and Navardauskas spent 167km out in front and had a lead of nearly seven minutes at one stage.

14:19. Ramunas Navardauskas looks to be struggling having spent the majority of the race in the break. He's still with Preben Van Hecke, but the time gap is now down to 15 seconds.

14:13. The teams are jostling for position in the peloton in preparation for the finish. Katusha are placed well, as are Ag2r and Tinkoff-Saxo, who are looking to set up Roman Kreuziger.

14:09. The time gap is now just 28 seconds, and it looks as though the leading pair's time out in front is coming to an end.

14:05. Cyril Gautier (EUC) is the next to launch a counter-attack, but just as those who have gone before, he can't stay out in front.

14:01. The peloton are on the Mur de Huy for the second time. Van Hecke and Navardauskas are really struggling now, almost coming to a standstill.

13:58. The gap between the two leaders - Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) - and the peloton is now just one minute and 40 seconds, with under 25 kilometres left to race.

13:57. Philippe Gilbert didn't seem too bothered by his 'favourite' tag at the start area.

13:53. Jan Bakelants (OPQS) and Pierre Rolland (EUC) attempt to launch a counter-attack, but it peters out and they are quickly caught again.

13:48. In the women's race, Pauline Ferrand Prevot has emerged victorious, with Lizzie Armitstead finishing second.

13:46. It's not been a good day for Team Sky. Earlier, Josh Edmondson suffered a series of mechanical issues, and Peter Kennaugh is struggling to stay with the peloton.

13:40. Preben Van Hecke has crossed the summit of the Côte de Bousalle in first place and has ensured that he will win the hill prize, should he complete the race. The time gap between the two leaders and the peloton is now down to 3'15".

13:26. Jonathan Clarke (United Healthcare) has nothing left and has been dropped. That just leaves Ramunas Navardauskas and Preben Van Hecke in the breakaway.

13:22. Meanwhile, the chase is very much on and the gap between the peloton and the breakaway is tumbling. The three leaders are now four minutes and 26 seconds ahead of the main group.

13:18. Preben Van Hecke is now just one climb away from winning the hill prize. He has just crossed the summit of the Côte de Bellaire in first place for the second time.

13:13. The time gap is slowly narrowing and is now 5'33". There are still 56.3 kilometres left to race.

13:10. Poor Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr) has withdrawn from Flèche Wallonne after a second crash. The Frenchman looks to have injured his shoulder, but his directeur sportif Jerome Pineau says it's "nothing too serious."



13:00. BMC and Katusha are also leading the charge on the front of the peloton. However, the time gap remains at more than six minutes.

12:58. Movistar and Lotto-Belisol have decided that enough is enough and have launched an attempt to reel in the Van Hecke, Clarke and Navardauskas.

12:54. Like the previous three climbs, Topsport Vlaanderen's Preben Van Hecke reaches the summit first.

12:46. The leaders have reached the Côte d'Ereffe (2.2km, 5.9%). They are averaging an impressive 44.2 kilometres per hour over the course of the race.

12:37. The peloton have now followed them over the finish line for the first time. The time gap is currently 6'08".

12:31. The breakaway riders have completed the first ascent of the Mur de Huy. Preben Van Hecke, once again, is the first man to cross the summit.

12:30. Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr) has suffered a serious crash. He's currently being treated by medical staff but it doesn't look like he'll be able to continue.

12:26. The gap between the breakaway and the peloton is currently 6'15", with just over 91 kilometres of the race remaining.

12:20. The breakaway riders have completed the ascent of the Côte d'Ahin (2.1km, 5.9%). Once again, Preben Van Hecke is first to the top.

12:08. The peloton has just completed the first categorised climb of the race, the Côte de Bellaire, a kilometre-long climb with a gradient of 6.8 per cent. Preben Van Hecke was the first man over the summit.

12:06. The leaders have completed 96 kilometres in the opening two hours of the race.

12:03. A breakaway group of three riders - Preben Van Hecke (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Jonathan Clarke (United Healthcare) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) - currently have a lead of six minutes and 40 seconds over the peloton.

12:00. The race got under way at ten o'clock this morning.

11:49. Rodriguez provided the first of two successive victories for Katusha at Flèche Wallonne.

11:46. Rodriguez: "The major problem remains the efforts on the climbs. I am a bit afraid of the Mur de Huy, but we will see."

11:45. He said: “I spent a good and long night and our osteopath treated me very well, that's why I decided to do this test. The first 30 minutes were very painful, but afterwards it went better."

11:43. Rodriguez crashed out of Sunday's Amstel Gold Race amid fears he had suffered broken ribs, but he escaped with only bruising.

11:40. Rodriguez won on the climb two years ago but will play a supporting role to last year's champion Daniel Moreno this time around.

11:35. The 2012 Flèche Wallonne winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has admitted that he is "afraid" of the Mur de Huy.

11:01. Here's a reminder of what happened in the final stages of last year's Flèche Wallonne.

10:45. It is sure to be an epic battle in Flèche Wallonne between some of the best riders in the business.

10:40. The last few years have seen a shift in power, with Gilbert's victory in 2011 the only 'home' triumph since Mario Aerts in 2002.

10:35. You can find a full run-down of the main contenders in Flèche Wallonne 2014 here.

10:27. Today's 199 kilometre course runs north from Bastogne to the town of Huy, before embarking on a circuit of the town. The peloton will complete the circuit three times, with the finish coming at the end of the third ascent of the Mur de Huy.

10:25. He also has history on his side; the race has been dominated by Belgian riders, with the country producing 38 champions since the first edition of Flèche Wallonne in 1936.

10:20. Although the short, steep climbs may be more suited to the race's 'super-climbers', Gilbert has showed that he can climb with the best of them. The former World Champion, racing in his home country, has rediscovered his form and will be one of the men to look.

10:15. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) comes into the race full of confidence following his triumph in Sunday's Amstel Gold Race, and the Belgian is keen to complete an 'Ardennes Treble' for the second time in his career. Moreno remains one of the favourites, but many others are very much in contention.

10:10. The 2013 edition saw Spaniard Daniel Moreno (Katusha) pip Sergio Henao (Sky) and Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) to victory on the final ascent of Mur de Huy. Today's race is the second of the three Ardennes Classics, following Sunday's Amstel Gold Race and coming ahead of this weekend's Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

10:00. Good morning and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of La Flèche Wallonne.