Valverde delivers on the Mur de Huy

As has become the norm, La Fleche Wallonne was decided by a long slow sprint up the Mur de Huy. The bunch was altogether when they reached the foot of the climb, where Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) was the first rider to launch off the front of the peloton, though his escape would be short-lived. Once Gastauer had been reeled in there was a period without any attacks, it wasn't a lull though, the pace was simply too high for attacks, as first Bauke Mollema (Belkin), then Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and finally Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) drove the peloton on.

Kwiatkowski launched the next attack, opening a small gap but he was followed and passed by Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) as he showed he was finding form ahead of Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Ominously for Martin, Valverde had followed his move and kicked past him on the flatter stretch towards the top, claiming the biggest win so far, in what has been a fine season. Martin and Kwiatkowski took 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

While the final ascent of the Mur de Huy was the decisive point in the race, the action began much earlier in the day when Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) formed the break. They would stay away for most of the day, with Navardauskas and Van Hecke finally being caught with a little more than 10km remaining. There was also a little flurry of action on the second pass of the Mur de Huy, as Cyril Gautier (Europcar) had opened a gap in front of the peloton and several riders tried to bridge over, but the move was quickly caught. Throughout the day most of the chasing had been done by Katusha, BMC, Movistar and Lotto Belisol, all of whom had a strong interest in the finale, but only Movistar earned any reward for their efforts.

A crash with around 3km to go caused some disruption in the peloton, taking Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) and Frank Schleck (Trek) out of the reckoning. Thankfully none appeared to be hurt, but the pace of the peloton at that stage made it impossible to ride back into contention. That pace was also catching out some big names, as Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R) all struggled to remain towards the front. Speaking to the BMC website after the race Gilbert said "I was really on the limit the last 10 or 15 kilometers. Because of this, I was not in the best position at the bottom of the last climb". Gilbert was unable to fully recover from his poor position, finishing a disappointing 10th.

Katusha were the most aggressive team throughout the race, but in the end they only had Daniel Moreno's 9th place finish to show for it. It was a poor return for their efforts, but some days the star riders just don't have the form, and this was one such day for Moreno. After the race Moreno spoke via the Katusha website, saying “I felt good the whole day. A finish like on the Mur suits me very well, at least when I can do it after a little break. Today we arrived so fast. I could not respond the others. I did my maximum but have to admit 8 guys were stronger today. Of course I am a little bit disappointed when you see how good the team worked.”

Next up is Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the biggest of them all, La Doyene. We can expect to see many of the same names to fore on Sunday.