Simon Gerrans triumphs in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEDGE) proved the fastest at the end of the 100th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, claiming his second monument win. After catching Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) on the finishing straight, Gerrans was simply too strong for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively; neither of them had been able to even try and sprint past Gerrans.

The leaders had all been brought back together and Ion Izagirre (Movistar) had the peloton strung out when they reached the Côte de Saint-Nicolas. Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) attacked as soon as they hit the lower slopes of the Côte de Saint-Nicolas. Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing Team) set the pace behind until Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked, catching and passing Denifl. Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) responded from the peloton, which prompted a flurry of attacks and counter attacks from riders such as Valverde, Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol), Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) and Vincezo Nibali (Astana), none of whom were able to really move clear.

Caruso and Pozzovivo were working well together, though Caruso was doing more work. The pair were still in front when the road kicked up towards the finish. Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) attacked from the peloton, but was followed by Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) who rode past Niemiec and caught the leaders, only to crash on the final corner when his rear wheel came out from under him. It was heartbreaking for the Irishman who had put himself in a great position to win a second consecutive Liège-Bastogne-Liège. We will never know whether Martin could have held off a charging Gerrans behind, but he had a realistic chance of doing so and made a strong effort to defend his title. Hopefully he has avoided any injury.

This wasn’t exactly a vintage Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the action was less frantic than it can be, and the favourites preferred to save their energy for the finale. The first significant action of the day had occurred before the race had reached the Côte de La Redoute, as climbs and crashes had taken their toll. Among the victims were Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who was evidently suffering from the knocks he had taken in the previous week, and was forced to abandon the race, and the World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) who abandoned after a crash.

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) attacked on La Redoute, followed by Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Jan Bakelants (OPQS) but it was short lived. That set the pattern for the rest of the race, as a succession of riders, including Arredondo repeatedly, tried to gain some separation from the chasing peloton, but no one could force their way clear.

Instead the favourites were all together for the finale, where none could match the strength of Martin or Gerrans. Ideally we would have witnessed those two fight for the line, but it wasn’t to be. After Martin's crash Gerrans still had work to do, he had to chase down Caruso and then hold off the sprint of Valverde, who was ideally placed on his wheel. That he managed both with aplomb makes Gerrans a worthy winner, and it was a terrific day for the Australian Champion.