Countdown to the Giro - 12 days to go: Dan Martin Profile

Daniel Martin’s career has been fun to follow. An exciting and explosive climber with superb tactical nous, he is a dangerous rider on any hilly or mountainous parcours. Martin started out as a promising climber who became a short stage race winner, then a Grand Tour stage winner, and last year a Monument champion; now at the age of 27, is Martin ready to be a Grand Tour contender? The son of English professional cyclist Neil Martin, and nephew on his mother’s side, of Irish cycling legend Stephen Roche, Dan Martin clearly comes from strong cycling stock.

Dan Martin’s decision to represent his mother’s country, rather than come through the British system was in part motivated by disgruntlement. He wasn’t impressed with the British focus on track cycling, nor is Martin a keen adherent of the structured approach that has reaped dividends for British cycling. Martin famously rebels from the idea of riding to his power meter (though he does have one), preferring instead to ride on feel, a throwback to the way cycling was that makes Martin a less predictable rider.

Dan Martin has been with the Garmin-Sharp team, in its various guises, throughout his entire professional career. He was an excellent climber right from the start and won the 2008 Route du Sud as a neo-pro, a short stage race held in Southern France that features tough Pyrenean climbs. His first real breakthrough on the World Tour came at the 2010 Tour de Pologne, where he won the 5th stage and took the overall victory, in a race which always features plenty of relatively short and steep climbs.

He was 2nd again in Poland in 2011, prior to recording his first Grand our stage win in the Vuelta a Espana. The manner of that stage win exemplified Martin’s strengths. The stage finished atop La Covatilla, a 20km climb with a gradient of about 8% in the final 2km. Martin reached the final kilometre as part of a group of six riders led by Bradley Wiggins, along with Juan Jose Cobo, Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali and Bauke Mollema. While Wiggins drove the group home, Martin just lingered at the rear of the group until they reached final ramp, at which point Martin surged past and away from his exhausted companions, the strongest riders in the race.

Martin’s career took another large step forward in 2013. It began with a superb win in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, a one-week World Tour stage race that Martin enjoys, having finished 2nd on two previous occasions. His victory was forged on the back of an exhilarating stage win atop Port Ainé, after Martin had been in a break, but he reinforced his lead on subsequent stages with clever use of the time bonuses available at the intermediate sprint points.

That success was eclipsed a month later in Liege-Bastogne-Liege, when Martin followed a late attack by Joaquim Rodriguez, before kicking past Rodriguez to claim a superb victory. One of cycling’s five monuments, winning Liege-Bastogne-Liege is a career defining moment for any cyclist, and is certainly the highlight of Martin’s career to date. However his run of successes in 2013 wasn’t finished, as Martin claimed his first Tour de France stage victory after a fine team performance on stage nine. Garmin-Sharp ripped the peloton to shreds on the early climbs, and the racing remained frantic throughout. Martin was able to emerge from the carnage with an attack on the final climb, before outfoxing Jakob Fuglsang, his sole companion, to take the sprint.

This season has started slowly for Martin. He didn’t begin racing until Tirreno-Adriatico in March and was definitely off the pace. However, his 2nd place finish in Fleche-Wallonne on Wednesday, followed by a very strong showing in Liege-Bastogne-Liege, shows that he is hitting strong form ahead of the Giro d’Italia, which is his major objective. Martin was hugely unlucky to crash in the final metres of Liege-Bastogne-Liege, but thankfully he didn’t appear to be injured after the race.

In the past Martin has been plagued by allergies at this time of year, but he credits a change in his medication for allowing him to perform superbly last April, and should hopefully avoid any allergy issues during the Giro. Time trials have ever been a weakness, but the mountainous Giro parcours plays to his strengths and makes Martin a legitimate GC contender. It also gives Martin a chance to win his first stage at the Giro and join the exclusive club of riders to have won in every Grand Tour.