Tour de Romandie: Talking points from stage one

Was this a preview of Stage three?

Several teams, including Team Sky and Lampre-Merida, worked to set a high tempo on the climb to Lens, seeking to make life difficult for any potential attackers, and dropping the sprinters in the process. Close to the top of the climb two riders broke costless in search of Mountains Classification points; Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) was first over the top, with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) behind. More significant was an attack after the peloton had crested the climb by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who put his terrific descending skills to use to establish a significant gap by the time he reached the valley below. Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) followed suit, though they and then Nibali were swept up by the AG2R La Mondiale and Omega Pharma-Quick Step-led peloton. It was an exciting move, but there was simply too much flat between the descent and the finish for Nibali to hold off the chasers. However, stage three features an even more attractive opportunity for Nibali, with a finish that is much closer to the bottom of the descent.

Michael Albasini wins on home soil

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) launched the final solo attack inside the final kilometre. Voeckler was able to open a reasonable gap, and then attempted to use the technical run-in to his advantage. He was the first to take the final corner and open up his sprint, but the chasers would not be denied, as Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEDGE) was simply too fast for Voeckler. A good climber and relatively fast finisher, the Swiss rider has made a reputation for winning races from this sort of select group. The desperate chase to catch Voeckler forced the leading group to split, which meant that the first fourteen riders were credited with finishing four seconds ahead of the rest of the peloton. In a short race without a summit finish four seconds can really count, and that favours race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who finished in the front group.

The weather effect

Unfortunately heavy snowfall on the Simplon Pass forced the race organisers to shorten today’s stage; as a result the racing started in Brigerbad and was just 88km long. It probably changed the outcome, because if the peloton had ascended the Simplon Pass they would have been much more fatigued when they reached the climb to Lens, making the riders less likely to attack and probably resulting in a larger group making it over the climb. Instead, buoyed by their fresh legs, a number of strong riders were willing to go on the offensive. If the stage had gone ahead as planned, would Nibali have been able to hold off the chasing peloton on the flat for so long?

Looking ahead to tomorrow

Stage two offers a somewhat similar finish to today; the lumpy run-in should cause a bit of a selection, but the group that reaches the finish should be larger, and should also contain more sprinters. Many of the better-climbing fast men finished less than one minute down today and should cope better tomorrow.