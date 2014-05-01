Tour de Romandie: Talking points from stage two

Marcel Kittel gets dropped again

Marcel Kittel was forced out of the peloton when Tinkoff-Saxo and Belkin set a wicked pace on the climbs inside the final 50km, they weren’t the most taxing climbs, but the pace was high enough to put Kittel and others under real pressure. Kittel is a big and powerful sprinter, so it’s natural that he struggles with the more difficult parcours, however this season Kittel has struggled on some of the less difficult stages as well. Rival teams have taken note and have taken to driving the pace hard on any climb in an attempt to put the German under pressure. The fact that it has proven to be a very successful tactic ensures that teams with rival sprinters will repeat the trick until Kittel improves his climbing. Kittel is probably the best sprinter in cycling, but he can only put his skills to use if he can make it to the business end of the race.

Albasini takes over the race

The run-in to the finish was simple enough. There was a bit of a bump in the road with 6km to go, which allowed Nicolas Roche to launch a short lived attack with an Orica GreenEDGE rider. After that Lampre-Merida hit the front of the peloton, the two breakaway riders, Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling) and Martin Kohler (BMC), were caught with 3km to go, before Europcar, then Tony Martin (OPQS) took over the pace setting on the front.

Martin was working for race leader Michal Kwiatkowski, and it was Kwiatkowski who was first to launch his sprint with a little under 500m remaining, which seemed to be the signal for everyone else to do the same. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) found himself a little far back, so he surged forward too early to compensate, only to lose out when Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEDGE) jumped out from behind Nizzolo’s wheel to win the stage. For Albasini it was a second consecutive win and gives him the race lead, for a day at least. The Swiss rider is a strong climber and should give a good account of himself tomorrow, but if the elite riders really go for it in the mountains then he will struggle to follow. Tony Hural (Team Europcar) was also able to pass Nizzolo to finish an impressive 2nd, with the Italian taking 3rd. It was a disappointing finish from Nizzolo, the climbs may have sapped his strength, and he certainly opened up his sprint too early, but he would normally have expected to beat Albasini and Hurel.

Looking ahead to stages three and four

Stage three

With four significant climbs scheduled for tomorrow’s stage, it is the one chance for in-form climbers to force an extreme selection and gain time on the stronger time trialists. A summit finish would increase the chance of that happening, but even without that, it’s certainly possible to do that on this parcours. The final third of the last climb is gentler, so attacks may come early to make use of the steeper gradients, but any small group which crests the final climb with a decent advantage, should be able to stay ahead until they reach the finish. .

If Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) can escape on the descent, as he did on stage one, then he has a great chance to win. This descent is longer and ends closer to the finish line, making it difficult to catch any escapees. Unfortunately foul weather is anticipated for tomorrow, which could force the organisers to make alterations. Hopefully that won’t be necessary.

Stage four

Stage four features six laps of a bumpy circuit around Fribourg. It could suit a break, but with given no sprinter has actually won a stage so far, I would expect the sprint teams to ensure that it ends in a bunch sprint.