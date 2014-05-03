Tour de Romandie: Talking points from stage four

Never trust a race profile

Although the circuit around Fribourg looked relatively benign, it certainly proved tougher than it looked on the race profile. The 3rd category climb was relatively long and taxing, and shortly after that there was a short uncategorised climb with ramps of up to 15%. A strong break went away early with double stage winner Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEDGE), Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Jean-Marc Marino (Cannondale) and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale). The bumpy circuit certain suited the break, but the presence of Voeckler ensured that Katusha and Team Sky kept the break in check, with Voeckler only 6:09 down on the GC they weren’t likely to let the five leaders establish a huge advantage. Giant-Shimano and Trek Factory Racing also took on their share of the work, each hoping to bring the race to a bunch sprint, but the pace and difficult circuit combined to force most sprinters out of the pack.

On the final lap Tinkoff-Saxo, Lampre-Merida and Astana set a strong pace, reeling in the break and putting the peloton under immense pressure on the climbs. But a crash inside the final 8km took out potential winner Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) and killed the momentum of the chasing pack, leaving the breakaway riders to contest the win.

No one can stop Albasini

An attack by Bakelants on the final climb split the break, Voeckler and Albasini were able to follow, but neither Marino nor Vuillermoz could match them. It was surprising to see Vuillermoz struggle, he had climbed superbly as a domestique in Paris-Nice and the Ardennes, but he didn’t have the legs to do so today. Albasini Took up the pace setting in the final 2km, leading Voeckler and Bakelants under the flamme rouge. Bakelants tried to attack with 800m to go but Albasini closed him down ruthlessly, refusing to allow Bakelants any leeway at all. Albasini then left his sprint late; waiting for Voeckler to make the first move before opening up his sprint. From there Albasini was simply too fast for the others, claiming his third victory of the race, a terrific week for the Swiss rider.

Looking ahead to the final stage

The race has come down to a duel between race leader Simon Spilak (Katusha) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) who are separated by just one second. Froome is the more accomplished time trialist and finished 3 seconds ahead of Spilak in the prologue, so he will be expected to finish far enough ahead of Spilak to win the race. However Spilak is clearly in great form at the minute and is capable of performing excellently against the clock; he finished just seven seconds behind Froome in the equivalent stage last year, and this one has a tougher climb to contend with, that should suit both riders. While Froome is definitely the favourite, it’s far from a foregone conclusion that he will win. Both riders should be in contention for the stage win, but they will have to hold off other strong time trialists including Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), who crashed today, and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp).