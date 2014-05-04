Chris Froome wins the 2014 Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome (Team Sky) has won the Tour de Romandie for the second consecutive year, taking the race lead from Simon Spilak (Katusha) with victory in the final stage individual time trial, where Froome finished less than a second faster than time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step). Showing a remarkable symmetry to last year’s race, Froome’s victory was founded upon a wet mountain stage, where Froome and Spilak were able to go clear of the rest before Spilak outsprinted Froome to the line. Neither Froome nor Spilak seemed in the least discomfited by weather that would have most of us keen to wrap up warm and sit beside an open fire. The past three winners of the Tour de Romandie, Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Froome himself, have went on to win the Tour de France. I doubt Froome will be overly concerned with that positive omen; instead he will take heart from the fact that he is showing great form again after a rocky couple of months. Next up will be the Criterium du Dauphine where Froome will hope to be showing similarly good form ahead of the Tour de France.

Spilak emerges from this race with a lot of credit after winning the queen stage and finishing 2nd overall, for the second consecutive season. While he couldn’t match Froome against the clock today, Spilak still produced a strong ride to finish 7th on the stage. Despite his performance in the early part of 2013, Spilak was overlooked by Katusha for the Grand Tours. It seemed bizarre at the time; certainly Spilak could have been a terrific support rider for Joaquim Rodriguez in either the Tour de France or the Vuelta a Espana. Thankfully for Spilak, he isn’t being overlooked this year and seems set for a Tour de France berth, it is richly deserved.

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEDGE) also had a terrific Tour de Romandie; the Swiss opportunist dominated the supposed sprint stages, winning all three of them. He claimed the first two victories when he proved the faster rider remaining in a reduced peloton, the third came from a successful break. A strong all-rounder, Albasini is at his best on a hillier parcours where his climbing talent lets him outlast the traditional fast men, and where his combination of power and finishing speed proves too much for the lighter climbers.

While he wasn’t able to produce his best form, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) left his mark on the 2014 Tour de Romandie. It was Nibali who started off the attacking on the decisive final climb of stage three, and Nibali’s superb descending skills that set off the fireworks on stage one. It’s not been the best season so far for Nibali, he knew it wouldn’t be, however this is the strongest he has looked to date in 2014. He has much ground to make up on Froome and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), but provided he looks better again in the Critérium du Dauphiné, Nibali could still be bang on track for France in July.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) started the race superbly by winning the opening prologue, but he has had a busy start to 2014 and it showed on stage three, where the Pole cracked early. He finished the stage but abandoned the race overnight. He will now take a well earned break ahead of the Tour de France. Others to impress this week included the mountains classification winner Johann Tschopp (Iam Cycling), young rider classification winner Jesús Herrada (Movistar), Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) who impressed with a 3rd place finish in today's ITT, and a less than fully fit Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) who battled his way to a 3rd place overall finish.