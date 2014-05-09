2014 Giro d'Italia Stage 1 LIVE race commentary

20:35. Vavel will be back tomorrow with live coverage of Stage Two. Make sure you join us for what will be another fantastic day of racing.

20:30. Giro d'Italia Stage One: top five-

1. Orica-GreenEDGE 2. Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3. BMC Racing Team 4. Tinkoff-Saxo 5. Sky Procycling

20:27. Svein Tuft will be the man in the maglia rosa tomorrow.

20:25. Orica-GreenEDGE celebrate their victory.

20:18. Of course, that should not detract from Orica-GreenEDGE, who rode superbly to take the stage win. They came into the stage as one of the strongest time-trialling teams and they backed that up with an excellent performance.

20:16. Dan Martin rides to the finish after his horrible crash.

20:11. He did get back on his bike and made it across the line, but he rode the final kilometres one-handed and it's difficult to see him appearing at the start tomorrow.

20:08. The Irishman will be devastated to have crashed out within just twenty minutes of this year's Giro. He would have been a real contender in the mountainous stages of northern Italy.

20:05. An intriguing TTT, but all the focus will be on Dan Martin's hugely unfortunate crash.

20:02. Svein Tuft will wear the maglia rosa in tomorrow's stage, a trek from Belfast to the coast and back again.

20:00. ORICA-GREENEDGE WIN STAGE ONE OF THE GIRO D'ITALIA

19:59. And there it is, Neri Sottoli can't beat the time of Orica-GreenEDGE, so the Australian team are confirmed stage winners.

19:57. Just waiting for Neri Sottoli to cross the line. Looks like the win is safe for GreenEDGE now.

19:56. Astana cross the line in sixth, still altogether, 38 seconds off the lead of Orica-GreenEDGE.

19:54. Only Astana and Neri Sottoli remain out on the road.

19:52. Astana still have all nine riders together, and none of them came a cropper on that tricky corner which has caused so many problems throughout the stage.

19:50. That means that if GreenEDGE win the stage, Svein Tuft will be the man in the maglia rosa tomorrow.

19:49. But they can't quite catch up at the finish, and finish their run in second place.

19:49. OPQS went throught the second time-check still only eleven seconds down on Orica-GreenEDGE, who still lead.

19:46. Astana are currently exceeding 62 kilometres per hour. Meanwhile, Omega Pharma-QuickStep are the next team to overshoot a corner.

19:43. BMC are approaching the finish. The end their run in second, just seven seconds behind GreenEDGE!

19:39. Bardiani cross the line in tenth, one minute and seven seconds down on GreenEDGE.

19:37. Garmin-Sharp cross the line with their five remaining riders. Unsurprisingly, they've posted the slowest time of the day so far, over 28 minutes.

19:35. Neri Sottoli, the final team to start, have rolled down the ramp.

19:33. OPQS pass Stormont, only fourteen seconds behind GreedEDGE! Could they mount a charge for the stage win?

19:32. Looks like Dan Martin is off to hospital. Real shame for the Irishman.

19:31. Astana are out on the road.

19:30. Away from the drama, Androni Giocatolli roll in in tenth place.

19:29. Horrendous luck for Garmin and Martin. Looks as though he's clutching his collarbone, which usually means bad news.

19:28. Looks like Martin skidded on a manhole cover and caused a skittle effect. He's still on the ground, which is a huge worry. His Giro could be over before it's even begun.

19:27. Disaster for Garmin-Sharp! Four men, including Dan Martin, are down after a crash!

19:26. Ag2r cross the line in seventh, just short of a minute behind Orica-GreenEDGE.

19:25. Omega Pharma-QuickStep are next up. They are one of the strongest teams in the race, and will fanct their chances with Rigoberto Uran going for the GC.

19:23. The Irish public have really taken the Giro to their hearts. The crowds have been absolutely fantastic, with thousands lining the roads.

19:20. Cadel Evans' BMC team are up and running. Giant-Shimano, meanwhile, have gone through in sixth place.

19:18. Giant-Shimano are the next team to have cornering issues, a couple of riders almost ending up among the spectators.

19:16. Cannondale cross the line in fourth, 53 seconds back.

19:15. Bardiani-CSF are the latest team to get out onto the streets of Belfast.

19:11. The rain has eased somewhat but the road remains wet. Meanwhile, Garmin Sharp are out on the road. Dan Martin will be keen to make an impression; despite being borm in Birmingham he holds Irish nationality.

19:09. Sky have ridden the second half of the course far better than they did the first. They roll over the line in third, just 35 seconds behind Orica-GreenEDGE. They will rue their poor start.

19:07. The surface on the road up to Stormont looks to be affecting some riders. It's a different surface to the rest of the course, and is a little slower.

19:06. Lampre-Merida have gone over the line in seventh place.

19:05. Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela are now out on the road.

19:03. The weather is continuing to cause problems; Lampre-Merida's leader Damiano Cunego is the next to nearly end up in with the fans.

19:01. Europcar are coming up to the line...they cross it in tenth place, a minute and 48 seconds back on Orica-GreenEDGE, who still lead.

19:00. Next off are French team Ag2r-La Mondiale.

18:57. Sky still have seven men out on the road, one of whom is Ben Swift, a Yorkshireman who "doesn't like time-trialling".

18:56. Belkin cross the line in fifth place. They'll come into their own on the intermediate climbing stages.

18:54. Sky are now approaching the time-check at Stormont; they go through 38 seconds down. Poor by their own high standards. Meanwhile, Giant-Shimano have rolled out onto the road.

18:53. Interestingly, there appears to be some kind of bus shelter housing photographers in the middle of the road; that could catch out any rider whose concentration wanders slightly.

18:51. Trek cross the line around a minute off the pace.

18:50. Cannondale are next off; their only non-Italian rider is German Michel Koch.

18:49. Fun fact: this is the first time this century that a Grand Tour has started on a Friday. One for future pub quizzes.

18:45. Lotto-Belisol cross the line a solitary second adrift of Katusha.

18:43. British team Sky Procycling will be next to go. They're without a serious GC contender for this race, of course.

18:42. Lotto-Belisol are entering the final kilometres, but it's a question of damage limitation for them now.

18:40. Movistar cross the finish line in 25 minutes and 37 seconds.

18:40. Next to go are the Italian team Lampre-Merida.

18:39. Belkin are approaching the first time-check at Stormont, it doesn't look like a great run so far for them. They go through 43 seconds back on GreenEDGE.

18:37. It's still GreenEDGE leading by 23 seconds from Tinkoff-Saxo, but the rain is really having an effect now. Movistar's Gorka Izaguirre slips on a corner and almost ends up in the crowd!

18:35. Katusha are approaching the line, it doesn't look like they'll beat the times of FDJ or Colombia...they cross the line ten seconds behind the latter.

18:34. Next down the ramp will be the French team Europcar. And they're off!

18:33. Worrying for Lotto-Belisol, they have just five riders remaining with more than half the route still to cover.

18:31. The city of Belfast has been hit with Giro fever, and the fans were out earlier today photographing the teams' practice runs.

18:30. FDJ cross the line in third place, one minute and 18 seconds down on GreenEDGE and just five seconds ahead of Colombia.

18:30. Belkin will be next onto the road. They have an all-Dutch line-up apart from David Tanner.

18:25. The next team down the ramp is Trek Factory Racing.

18:25. Tinkoff-Saxo have crossed the line 23 seconds down on the leaders.

18:24. Movistar are already 26 seconds behind GreenEDGE at the first timecheck, they have ground to make up.

18:22. The rain is really teeming down now, and that's sure to make things a little more tricky for those teams who are still to ride.

18:20. Movistar's Igor Anton has slipped off the back, as has Vladimir Gusev of Katusha.

18:20. Meanwhile, Lotto-Belisol have just rolled out onto the road.

18:19. Orica-GreenEDGE have produced an impressive ride as expected, and they cross the line in 24 minutes and 42 seconds. That's over a minute faster than Colombia.

18:15. Colombia have crossed the finish line in 26 minutes and five seconds.

18:15. Nairo Quintana's Movistar team are next to head out onto the road.

18:13. Colombia are down to their last five men! Miguel Chavez loses contact, and they can't afford to drop anyone else.

18:11. Colombia are averaging over 49 kilometres per hour at the moment; they've been riding for 22 minutes and are approaching the twenty kilometre mark.

18:09. Katusha will be next to start; Joaquim Rodriguez will be their main man for the Giro.

18:06. Orica-GreenEDGE have lost a man; Mitchell Docker is the rider off the back.

18:04. Next down the ramp will be FDJ, who are hoping to get Nacer Bouhanni a stage win or two throughout the race.

18:03. Meanwhile, Orica-GreenEDGE are still altogether as they pass the symbolic Stormont building.

18:02. Rodolfo Seguredo is one of the men dropped by Colombia; he's struggling to get back on the last wheel.

18:00. Tinkoff-Saxo are now also up and running. They are looking to propel Nicolas Roche into a good position in the general classification.

17:58. Colombia have already lost two men off the back. Remember, they must cross the line with at least five riders together.

17:55. GreenEDGE are now also out on the road. They have brought a group of very strong time triallists to the Giro, and they will fancy their chances here.

17:53. Next down the ramp will be Orica-GreenEDGE, who are among the favourites for this stage.

17:51. The Colombians look to be negotiating the first few tricky bends fairly safely.

17:50. And we're off! No problems with the start and they're into their rhythm quickly.

17:49. One minute to go...

17:48. It's worth noting that the order of teams is completely random; the draw was made last night.

17:46. The Colombia team are at the top of the ramp, ready to get us going.

17:42. The teams will race against the clock around the city, finishing at Donegall Square North after 21.7 kilometres of racing.

17:40. Tonight's stage begins in Belfast's Titanic quarter. As the name suggests, this is where the ill-fated 'unsinkable' ship was built and launched.

17:33. If you've not done so already, check out our series of build-up articles looking at the key riders and the parcours.

17:31. There are less than twenty minutes to go until Colombia get this year's Giro d'Italia going.

16:36. The atmosphere in Belfast has been building all day in anticipation of the race, and it's just over an hour until we get underway. We'll be here with live coverage of tonight's stage and all the other key stages of the race.

16:20. Instead, they will look to the likes of Ben Swift to get the team some stage wins.

16:18. Wiggins hasn't returned this year, focusing instead on the Tour of California, and with Chris Froome attempting to defend his Tour de France title, that leaves Sky in the rare position of being without a general classification contender.

16:16. Last year's Giro was a difficult one for British riders. General classification contender Bradley Wiggins (Sky) dropped out of the race after Stage 12 following a struggle with injury and illness.

16:13. Here's a look at what went on behind the scenes as Nibali was crowned champion.

16:12. Italian rider Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is the defending champion, but he will not be riding this year as he focuses his attentions on the Tour de France.

16:10. With the race starting in Northern Ireland, moving into the Republic of Ireland and then reaching Italy in time for stage four, the organisers have released this promotional video.

16:07. Starting tonight, we're all set to enjoy three weeks of tremendous racing. 3,449 kilometres, ten mountaintop finishes and twenty-one stages from tonight, we'll know for sure who the next winner of the coveted maglia rosa will be.

16:05. This evening's stage kicks off the 97th edition of the first Grand Tour of the season, one of cycling's most prestigious races.

16:04. Starting at 5.50pm, teams will start out on the course at five minute intervals. That should mean we have at least two-and-a-half hours' worth of racing to enjoy.

16:03. And here's how the evening will progress.

5.50pm Colombia

5.55pm Orica-GreenEdge

6.00pm Tinkoff-Saxo

6.05pm FDJ

6.10pm Katusha

6.15pm Movistar

6.20pm Lotto-Belisol

6.25pm Trek Factory Racing

6.30pm Belkin

6.35pm Europcar

6.40pm Lampre-Merida

6.45pm Sky

6.50pm Cannondale

6.55pm Giant-Shimano

7.00pm Ag2r La Mondiale

7.05pm Androni Giocattoli

7.10pm Garmin-Sharp

7.15pm Bardiani CSF

7.20pm BMC Racing

7.25pm Omega Pharma-QuickStep

7.30pm Astana

7.35pm Neri Sottoli

16:02. Here's the profile of the stage.

16:01. This stage sees the teams take on a 21.7 kilometre team time trial around the city of Belfast in Northern Ireland.

16:00. Good evening and welcome to Vavel's live coverage of Stage One of the 2014 Giro d'Italia.