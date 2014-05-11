Giro d'Italia: Stage 1-3 round-up

Kittel at the double

Germany's Marcel Kittel took stages two and three. The Giant-Shimano rider, without the challenge of Mark Cavendish, Peter Sagan or Andre Greipel, was expected to start the Giro in rampant fashion, with the majority of the race's flat stages coming in the opening week. He certainly seems to have done just that, winning bunch sprints in both victories.

Martin crashes out

One man whose Giro started disastrously is Garmin-Sharp's Dan Martin. The script was supposed to have been written for the Irishman to surge to victory in the first Giro to start on his home island. Unfortunately, his bid for glory lasted less than fifteen minutes. After hitting a manhole cover during stage one's team time trial, Martin, along with four team-mates, hit the deck, breaking his collarbone in the process. It was a devastating blow for the 27-year-old, and his directeur sportif Jonathan Vaughters said the crash was "heartbreaking".

Weather causes problems

The Irish weather caused issues almost from the off; heavy showers claimed Dan Martin (see above) and almost had a hand in the downfall of several other riders during Friday's opening stage. Teams found it difficult to negotiate the sharp bends (one in particular proved tricky), repeatedly mounting the pavement with some riders almost ending up in among the thousand of spectators who turned out to line the streets of Belfast. The bad weather continued into the second and third stages, causing some nasty crashes on stage three in particular. A few riders lost time, including Dani Moreno of Katusha, whose general classification hopes have taken a hit as a result.

Giro d'Irlanda

Many were sceptical when the Emerald Isle was chosen to host the start of one of the biggest races in cycling, but the organisers have proved their doubters wrong in style. The Irish and Northern Irish public have taken the Giro to their hearts, with Belfast in particular transformed into a sea of pink to honour the race leader's maglia rosa. Given this resounding success, we'll surely see more of cycling's top races visit Ireland in the future.

Looking ahead

Monday is the first of three rest days throughout the Giro as the riders make their way from Ireland to Italy by air. The next stage, on Tuesday, will be a short and flat stage, just 112 kilometres in length, from Giovinazzo to Bari. Marcel Kittel will once again fancy his chances; can he make it a hat-trick of wins inside the opening four stages or will a challenger emerge? If one does, it's likely to be Nacer Bouhanni of FDJ or Ben Swift of Sky, who came within a bike's length of pipping Kittel on the line on stage three.

The standings after Stage Three

Michael Matthews is in the maglia rosa and is also the best young rider overall, while the red points jersey is Kittel's for the time being. Maarten Tjallingi leads the mountains classification, and Orica-GreenEDGE are in front in the team standings.