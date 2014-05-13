Wiggins turns up the heat

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins took the stage win and the overall lead after stage two of the Tour of California.

The former Tour de France winner won the individual time trial in Folsom by 44 seconds from Rohan Dennis of Garmin-Sharp. BMC's Taylor Phinney came third, eight seconds further back.

Dennis, 38th off the ramp, set the banchmark for the 20 kilometre route with a time of 24'02".

However, Wiggins overhauled the Australian in spectacular fashion, leading by nineteen seconds after just ten kilometres.

And the Brit continued to build on that lead, eventually crossing the line 44 seconds in front.

Wiggins admitted after the stage that he had taken himself by surprise with the quality of his ride.

“I didn’t plan to have taken as much time as that but it was a great course for me and I’d prepared well for it,” he said.

“I’ve been here for a few weeks now and now the real stuff starts tomorrow.”

Tuesdsay's stage features the first summit finish of the race, atop the hors-categorie Mount Diablo.

The 174 kilometre stage starts out from San Jose.

And Wiggins thinks he now has a great chance of claiming the overall victory.

“We’ve checked tomorrow’s stage out so we know it,” he said.

“I’m in a good position and I’m climbing well. We’re used to being in this position now as a team after the last few years so we know what to do.

"It’s going to be quite a long week for the boys and it’s going to get a lot hotter these next few days. But it’s a great position to be in.”

