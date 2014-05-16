Giro d'Italia Stage 7 live text coverage

16:21 Thanks for joining me for today's live coverage. I'll be back tomorrow with live coverage of Stage Eight.

16:18 Tomorrow's stage runs from Foligno to Montecopiolo; it's 179 kilometres long.

16:17 Michael Matthews still leads the general classification. He has a 28 second lead over BMC's Cadel Evans.

16:13 Today's top 5:

1)Bouhanni 5h 16' 05"

2)Nizzolo ST

3) Mezgec ST

4)Matthews ST

5)Ferrari ST

16:10 That's the last chance the sprinters will get until Tuesday.

16:10 Matthews stays in the maglia rosa.

16:09 Bouhanni will go into the points jersey tomorrow.

16:09 Tyler Farrar also did remarkably well to get back up near the front.

16:08 Nizzolo came in second, with Mezgec also up there.

16:07 Bouhanni took the win. Michael Matthews was involved.

16:07 NACER BOUHANNI WINS STAGE SEVEN

16:06 All the main men are there...

16:05 Coming up to the final kilometre.

16:04 The break have been caught with two kilometres to go.

16:04 Crash! A Movistar rider is down.

16:03 Nathan Haas has struck out from the break. Nothing comes of it, but the five are still holding off the peloton.

16:01 Only five kilometres to go now. 15 seconds is the gap.

16:00 The teams are starting to jostle for position at the front. BMC are there, and Cadel Evans is yelling orders to his team-mates.

15:59 Less than seven kilometres left. The gap is just over 3o seconds now.

15:58 It's been an excellent day for the breakaway, but it's highly likely they'll be caught now.

15:56 There are gaps opening up among the breakaway riders. They look absolutely shattered.

15:55 With 10 kilometres to go, Nathan Haas has decided to take action and hits the afterburners. The gap is hovering around 53 seconds at the moment.

15:52 Cannondale are leading the charge at the moment. Their man Elia Viviani will be very interested in today's finish.

15:51 It doesn't look like the break will hold on; the gap is around 1'40" with 13 kilometres to go.

15:49 Tyler Farrar is just about back in the peloton, but it will be a big task to get into a good position for the finish.

15:46 As expected it's the sprinters' teams who are out in front chasing down the break. Orica-GreenEDGE are a bit further back. it doesn't look like they'll take any risks in the run-in.

15:45 The gap is really tumbling now, it's down to 2'17".

15:43 Just 2o kilometres to go for the break. Can they hold on? The peloton are still chasing.

15:42 The peloton is very strung-out, but the pace seems to have dropped and the gap is sitting at around three minutes.

15:40 Garmin-Sharp's main sprinter Tyler Farrar needs a wheel-change. That's a blow for him ahead of the finish.

15:38 Looks like that was just a misjudged roundabout. Nobody's hurt, although Eisel has had to change his bike.

15:36 Crash! Bernie Eisel (Sky) goes down with a Trek rider. Not sure what happened there but both look ok.

15:33 The Orica-GreenEDGE bus has been suitably decorated, with their rider Michael Matthews in the maglia rosa.

15:31 The chase is on, and the gap is starting to creep down. It's at 3'57" currently.

15:27 The break are absolutely flying down the descent. Haas is leading the charge. They'll have to go all out now if they're to stay away for the entire stage.

15:26 Astana's Enrico Gasparotto has pulled over just short of the summit; he needs a change of rear wheel.

15:24 Moreno Moser is back up at the front and is leading the chase as the peloton come to the summit of that final climb.

15:22 Meanwhile, Svein Tuft has been dropped by the peloton. He wore the maglia rosa on Stage Two but was caught up in yesterday's carnage and is struggling with injury.

15:21 It's Nathan Haas of Garmin-Sharp who takes the points at the summit.

15:19 The leaders have less than a kilometre to go until they reach the top of the climb...

15:18 The break certainly have a chance of going all the way today, but the peloton are certain to significantly increase the tempo once they're over the top of the climb.

15:16 They really will have to get a move on if they are to catch the leaders; the gap is fluctuating slightly but is refusing to come down significantly.

15:16 The peloton is strung out as the riders make their way towards the climb, which is a couple of kilometres away.

15:14 We have a confirmed time gap! It's sitting at 4'56" just now.

15:11 In the meantime, the maglia rosa wearer Michael Matthews is also leading the mountains classification. He's certain to be leading that again tomorrow; there aren't enough points on offer for him to be overtaken today.

15:08 There appears to be some confusion regarding the time gap from the break back to the peloton. The figure supplied by the host broadcaster is 5'18", but according to race radio it's around 4'30". We'll bring you the correct times as we get them.

15:06 FDJ and Cannondale are both still involved at the front of the peloton, and both look to be attempting to organise some kind of chase. The gap is still rising though.

15:03 Not long now until the riders reach the final climb of the day. A fourth-category ascent, it shouldn't pose too many problems, but it could just make things a little more difficult for the sprinters and their teams.

15:02 Just 50 kilometres to go now. The gap is 5'12".

14:51 The gap just seems to be creeping up again a little; the leaders have gained another 12 seconds on the peloton.

14:48 The breakaway are trying to up the tempo again. The gap is sitting at 4'37".

14:45 Ag2r are the team on the front of the peloton at the moment.

14:44 The break are still out in front, but the gap is starting to come down now; it's currently at 4'43".

14:41 The man in the maglia rosa Michael Matthews said before the start that he "would definitely be going for the win." He has Luke Durbridge and Mitch Docker to help him get it.

14:39 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) looks to have a slight mechanical issue; he's back at the team car.

14:35 The riders are about 30 kilometres from the final climb of the day. From there we should see the teams interested in the stage win come to the fore. Expect Giant-Shimano and Sky to be up there for Luka Mezgec and Ben Swift.

14:30 There doesn't seem to be any one team pulling at the front of the peloton at the moment. Cannondale have two riders there, along with one apiece from Giant-Shimano and FDJ.

14:26 However, Vicioso's team have denied that a decision has been made.

14:25 That's according to French newspaper l'Equipe.

14:23 Katusha rider Angel Vicioso has retired from professional cycling after suffering a leg fracture yesterday.

14:22 Lots of riders are showing very visible effects of yesterday's crash. Many are riding with broken bones.

14:14 One of the men to look today will be Luka Mezgec of Giant-Shimano. He's taken over as the team's sprinter following the withdrawal of Marcel Kittel.

14:13 There are just under 81 kilometres to go, and the breakaway's lead is down to 5'48".

13:50 The first climb of the day is the Valico di Aricnazzo, a Cat.3. Chaplaud is the first man over the top.

13:35 Panama Ramón Carretero (Neri Sottoli) withdraws

Even aftermath of the massive drop appreciate hearing yesterday. One is Gorka Izagirre left side leading bandaged practically full.

13:10 The advantage of the four escapees and amounts to 9 minutes. José Herrada, meanwhile, has been reinstated to the group after briefly being dropped.

A break has formed consisting of five men, including the Spaniard ​​José Herrada (Movistar).

Remember you can find all the information on our career Giro d'Italia 2014.

12:50 Today's stage throws up no great difficulties, but includes two climbs, one Cat.3 and the other Cat.4, the latter forty kilometres from the finish. We're expecting a quiet day decided by a sprint and, in all probability, Matthews keeping the pink jersey for another day.

12:45 These are the different rankings after yesterday.

12:40 The Australian still leads the overall standings, but Evans is lurking. Further back lie Uran and Majka. Nairo Quintana is in eleventh place, at 2:08 behind Matthews.

12:35 It was the triumph of Matthews yesterday in Montecassino, beating Wellens (Lotto) and Evans in the final sprint.

12:30 Rigoberto Uran went down yesterday , like many others, but dispelled any concerns over his fitness after the end of the stage.

12:25 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was forced to withdraw from the race after suffering broken ribs and a fractured thumb in the crash.

Giro d'Italia 2014

12:20 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was one of the least affected, since he only lost 49" to Evans . The Colombian finished a group consisting almost entirely of team leaders.

12:15 This is one of the images fall via @ruedalenticular

12:10 One of the big winners was Cadel Evans (BMC) , who was the only favorite to finish in the top group and increased his advantage over the other GC contenders.

12:05 The stage win yesterday went to Michael Matthews in a bizarre day, as a crash in the final kilometers left the peloton split into several smaller groups.

2014 Giro d'Italia live and live

12:00 Good afternoon and welcome to Vavel's live coverage of Stage Seven of the 2014 Giro d'Italia. After a somewhat eventful day yesterday, today's stage between Frosinone and Foligno is expected to be decided by a sprint finish.