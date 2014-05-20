Giro d'Italia 2014 Stage 11 live race commentary

15:58. Thank you for joining us for today's stage. We'll be back tomorrow with coverage of Stage Twelve and the longest ITT of the race, a key date in the GC contest.

15:57. There are no changes at the top of the GC

15:56. Bardiani-CSF and Giant-Shimano were clearly chasing for Geschke and Battaglin, however it's not clear who Trek Factory Racing were working for.

15:54: The top 10 on the stage were

1: Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)

2: Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano) +0:10

3: Enrico Battaglin (Bardinai-CSF)

4: Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling)

5: Gianluca Brambilla (OPQS)

6: Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

7: Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

8: Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli)

9: Fabio Duarte (Colombia)

10: Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R).

15:49. Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano) won the sprint behind, beating Battaglin to the line.

15:48. It looked touch and go when the race hit the flat, his lead was dropping, but he held on thanks to either one last burst of strength, or a slowing down behind as the chasers reorganised.

15:47. and he does, victory goes to Michael Rogers of the Tinkoff-Saxo team

15:46. Rogers looks cooked but he has a nice gap and should win.

15:45. 1km to go and the lead is 18 seconds. Rogers appears to have held on.

15:44. Giant-Shimano continue to work, what a magnificent performance from Georg Preidler. Simon Geschke is close to the front. 2km to go and a gap of 14 seconds.

15:42. 3km to go and they reach the flat, the gap is down to 23 seconds now.

15:41. Zoidl, Preidler and Zardini are working together now, the gap should start to fall now, but is it too late?

15:40. Georg Preidler hits the front now, perhaps Simon Geschke is in the group, he is another who would fancy his chances if Rogers is caught.

15:39. 7km to go for Rogers and the lead is 42 seconds.

15:38. Zoidl remains on the front, perhaps Fabio Felline is in the peloton, he has the speed to contend for this sort of finish as well, but that speed will be of little use unless they start catching Rogers.

15:36. 10km to go for Rogers and a 37 second advantage. The "chase" is doing little.

15:35. Zoidl comes to the front now but with the gap at 39 seconds and just 10.7km remaining, it looks great for Rogers.

15:34. There is little reason for the other teams to help, most of the peloton is comprised of climbers and GC riders who cannot match the speed of Battaglin.

15:32. Zardini could use help here, but none is forthcoming so it's effectively Zardini versus Rogers for now. The gap is holding steady in the 35-40 second range.

15:31. Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) is still is the lead group and just the sort of opportunistic finisher who would be dangerous in this finish. As a result team mate Edoardo Zardini has come to the front of the chasing pack; they need to catch Rogers for Battaglin to have a chance.

15:29. Rogers has 15.7km remaining and the lead is now 0:44. It's looking very good for the Australian.

15:28. Rogers continues to really push here, if anyone else wants to win this stage they must respond soon.

15:27. Michael Rogers is really going for this, he has opened up a 25 second gap. There are 17.5km remaining and that will pass quickly on the descent.

15:26. It would be nice to get a good look at the remaining riders in the peloton, if an opportunistic rider such as Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) is there then they have a great chance to snatch a stage win.

15:24. It is Michael Rogers and he has opened a little gap, but others are sure to respond with a potential stage win on offer.

15:23. There may be more attacks on this descent but it will be hard for anyone to establish a worthwhile lead. A Tinkoff-Saxo rider has launched one such attack.

15:22. The front group looks to have around about 35 riders.

15:21. Once the leaders gave up and joined the peloton, Omega Pharma-Quick Step hit the front at speed.

15:20. There is a brief counter attack from the leaders but it's a futile effort from Rolland.

15:19. The leaders are about to be absorbed by the peloton as the descent is about to begin in earnest.

15:18. 25km to go and the leaders have only 15 seconds advantage.

15:15. The attackers have grouped together in front. Arredondo, Rolland, Preidler, Pellizotti, Zardini and Losada have a 23 second lead.

15:14. 28km to go for the leaders, only the final 3km of which are flat

15:13. Arredondo gives a final kick and takes maximum KoM points once again, he crosses the line solo but Preidler and Zardini aren't far behind.

15:12. Arredondo has a 35 second lead now, it probably isn't enough to hold off a concerted chase from behind.

15:11. Preidler continues to hold on to the wheel of Arredondo as they close in on the KoM point. Zardini is gaining ground behind them.

15:10. Pellizotti, Losada and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) are in a group just ahead of the BMC led peloton.

15:09. Pellizotti is one of those between Arredondo and the peloton, while Alberto Losada (Katusha) is the latest to escape from the peloton behind.

15:07. 30km to go, Arredondo remains 40 seconds ahead of the Maglia Rosa group. Riders are in one's and two's in between.

15:06. Zardini has caught Roche, the Irishman is struggling.

15:05. Once again Arredondo ups the pace, this time leaving Preidler hanging on behind, though the Austrian is doing a great job of hanging on.

15:04. Duarte has been caught by the BMC led peloton, while attacks continue to be launched from the peloton. Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) is the latest to try.

15:03. Preidler has indeed bridged over to Roche and Arredondo, though the Colombian immediately raised the pace yet again which causes Roche to lose touch for now.

15:02. The gap from Arredondo and Roche to the peloton has increased to more than 40 seconds, while Samuel Sanchez sets the pace on the peloton behind.

15:01. Roche bridges over to Arredondo, and Preidler tries to follow as well.

15:00. Roche raises the pace again, before Arredondo attacked again, and the gap hovers around the 30 second mark.

14:59. Riccardo Zoidl and Diego Ulissi are lagging at the rear of the peloton. Meanwhile Arredondo joins the four leaders.

14:58. Fabio Duarte (Team Colobia) is following Arredondo, Duarte crashed earlier but is clearly feeling sprightly enough right now.

14:57. Moreno, Bongiorno, Preidler and Roche lead th race, but Arredondo is making his way past the other break away riders towards the leaders.

14:55. Arredondo attacks in search of yet more KoM points.

14:54. The gap is down to 15 seconds and Bongiorno, Roche and Moreno have all attacked from the break.

14:54. The hugely experienced Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) i a strong rider and a good man for a breakaway, however he is likely here to support Moreno. Daniel Moreno Katusha is the most explosive climber in the break; he is over thirteen minutes behind on the GC and costless to go stage hunting. His best opportunities are likely to come in the high mountains ahead, but you can never rule him out.

14:53. Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) saw his GC ambitions go up in smoke on stage six. He carries the wounds from that crash but if he feels strong then he is a legitimate danger man on this sort of stage, another talented descender.

14:52. Russian puncheur Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff Saxo) was an exciting talent when he first broke through, however his career had since stalled. A strong 2013 campaign in the Italian races earned him another shot at the top with Tinkoff-Saxo.

14:51. Another very talented but relatively quiet rider so far has been Moreno Moser (Cannondale), his season may not have gone as planned, but he could turn that around if the break should remain clear. He took a fine victory in Strade Bianche last year and it would be good to see him back to his best.

14:50. Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF) is considered one of the more talented of the next wave of Italian cyclists; however he has been invisible throughout the first half of the Giro.

14:49. Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) is another punchy rider with the skills to excel on this sort of parcours. He has done well in the Italian one-day races and could be dangerous if he makes it to the finish in a small group.

14:48. The veteran Francis Mourey (FDJ) is a tough rider and a solid climber. If he should be in the lead group over the top of the Naso di Gatto then look for his descending skills.

14:47. Irishman Philip Deignan (Team Sky) is a former Grand Tour stage winner, having claimed a stage victory en route to his 9th overall finish in the race. He has spent the last two seasons at the Pro Continental level but jumped at the chance to return to the World Tour with Team Sky, in the hope of taking part in the Grand Partenza in Ireland.

14:46. Punchy rider Georg Preidler (Giant-Shimano) was reported as a DNS today, however making it into the break acts as a neat riposte to that rumour. The stage suits his skill set but he is in a break with some strong riders.

14:45. Venezuelan climber Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli) won the Mountains Classification at the Giro del Trentino and hasn’t been shy about his desire to repeat that feat here. However he lags 36 points behind Arredondo and needs to start gathering points if he is to challenge.

14:44. Romain Sicard is the third Europcar rider in the break. The former Tour de l’Avenir winner was once regarded as a top young talent, but his career has never really taken off. Now with Europcar, Sicard is trying to get his career back on track.

14:43. Omega Pharma-Quick Step have lifted the pace at the front, the gap is down to 1:04

14:42. Björn Thurau (Team Europcar) has also been involved in breaks and attacks in this Giro d’Italia. The son of Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner Dietrich Thurau, he has been one of the more prominent riders throughout 2014 for Europcar.

14:40. Perrig Quemeneur (Team Europcar) was also in the break on stage eight, where he showed great fight to remain with Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) and Julian Arredondo until the Colombian put in a devastating attack.

14:39. The break's chances don't look great right now, but lets take a look at the riders who lead the race.

14:38. Now that the climb is close and the gap has ben reduced, other teams who missed the move have come to the fore. Colombia and Trek are the latest to take up work at the front of the peloton.

14:36. It's not beyond the realms of possibility that some of the GC riders may attack on the Passo di Gatto. It is a difficult climb and a rider could hold off the chase on the long descent. However Cadel Evans has the support one of the best descenders in the world in Samuel Sanchez, so it would likely prove to be a fruitless attack.

14:35. Deignan rejoins the break. While AG2r have come to the front of the peloton.

14:34. The breakaway has split again, though the gap isn't large. However the peloton is now 1:51 behing with 49km remaining.

14:33. Philip Deignan has a punsture, he gets a new wheel but still finds himself 30 seconds behind.

14:30. If the break should be brought back, then any opportunists who remain with the lead group should be able to capitalise.

14:26. Jan Polanc isn't in the break, instead it is Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF).

14:23. If the stage had got off to a slow start with an early break and an easy pace on the first climb, then I’d say that a strong climbing sprinter might just have had a chance. But the early racing was frantic, there were splits galore, and the pace has remained high throughout, so I’d rule that possibility out entirely.

14:20. 60km remaining and the break have a lead of 2:35. It's delicately poised at the minute.

14:19. Mikkel Conde reports on twitter that Androni plan to set Franco Pellizotti up for an attack on the Naso di Gatto climb.

14:16. There was bad news for Team Colombia as well, although the rumour that Miguel Angel Rubiano was out of the race turned out to be false, team leader Fabio Duarte was another to crash on the descent from Passo Cento Croci. Thankfully he has continued racing.

14:13. 64km to go and the lead is down to 2:41. As the lead continues to fall other teams may start to help Androni, if not they will certainly be well placed to take advantage of the work the Italian team is doing.

14:08. Androni continue to do all the chasing, but they aren't the only team who missed the break. Garmin-Sharp, BMC Racing Team, Astana Pro Team, AG2R La Mondiale, Belkin Pro Cycling Team, Movistar, Team Colombia, Lotto Belisol, Orica GreenEDGE, Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Trek Factory Racing all lack representation ahead.

14:05. Garmin-Sharp rider Fabian Wegmann was another who crashed out of the race today, though that came after an earlier incident. The German attempted to continue with the race before dismounting for good.

14:02. 73km to go and a lead of 3:19 for the break, Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela are showing no sign of waiting for those involved in the crash. If they let up then the stage is over for the peloton.

14:01. Another pileup in the peloton, lots of riders from Europcar, Neri Sottoli and Team Sky, including Ben Swift, involved as well as Steve Morabito (BMC) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol).

13:59. Double stage winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was involved in the same crash as Durbridge. Depending upon how this stage develops Ulissi is a rider to look today, however he is reportedly struggling with a knee injury and may not be in the right shape to contest the finish.

13:55. Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela are doing a great job of closing the break down.

13:54. The leaders have 78.8km to go and a lead of 3:28 over the Maglia Rosa group.

13:51. Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) was reported to have crashed earlier in the race and he is clearly carrying a lot of road rash.

13:50. Citing injuries sustained from a crash on stage nine, stage winner and former Maglia Rosa wearer Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEDGE) withdrew from the race overnight. His Giro d’Italia only lasted ten days, but it was remarkably successful nonetheless. The 23 year old Australian will likely be thrilling us again a little later in the season.

13:48. All fourteen riders are back together in the breakaway.

13:47. Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela have missed out on the break and are being forced to work on the front of the peloton as punishment.

13:44. Given the stage profile and the size and composition of the break, there is a strong chance that one of those fourteen riders will win the stage; we shall take a closer look at the breakaway riders shortly.

13:42. Julian Arredondo was first over the Passo Cento Croci, gathering more KoM points to extend his lead in the Mountains classification. However he is back in the peloton now and looks likely to miss out of the points available later in the stage.

13:40. The most recent time check gives the lead four riders a 20 second advantage over the other ten from the break, and a further 4:30 advantage over the peloton.

13:37. That group of fourteen has split further with Roche, Monsalve, Moser and Quemeneur gaining a small gap on their breakaway companions.

13:35. Those fourteen riders were Nicolas Roche and Ivan Rovny (both Tinkoff-Saxo), Georg Preidler (Giant-Shimano), Francis Mourey (FDJ), Moreno Moser (Cannondale), Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF), Daniel Moreno and Eduard Vorganov (both Katusha), Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli), Philip Deignan (Team Sky), Perrig Quemeneur, Romain Sicard and Björn Thurau (all Europcar).

13:33. The race has got off to a hectic start today; numerous groups tried to escape from the peloton but were chased down by the teams that had missed the move. The peloton split on the climb of Passo Cento Croci then there were crashes on the descent, a regrouping and finally a 14 rider break established itself.

12:30. Remember, Vavel will be here right throughout the afternoon to bring you all the action from the Giro as it happens.

12:28. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) continues to lead the young rider’s standings and will be wearing the Maglia Bianca. Only something very unexpected would cause that to change today.

12:26. Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) holds on to the climbers Maglia Azzurra. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Colombian trying to go with the break again today to gather more KoM points, though he may opt to save his strength for the tougher stages ahead.

12:24. Nacer Bouhanni’s win strengthened his hold on the Maglia Rossa, it looks to have become a two horse race between Bouhanni and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing), though to truly compete for it Nizzolo likely needs to win a stage when Bouhanni has been dropped.

12:22.Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) remained safely in the Maglia Rosa but he did lose one of his domestiques after Yannick Eijssen crashed out of the race. The Belgian climber had an important role to play in the defence of the Maglia Rosa during the final week. In a team press release directeur sportif Fabio Baldato said "It is a big loss because Yannick was doing well and riding strongly,"

12:20. Elia Viviani (Cannondale), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Belisol) were amongst those who went down. All involved finished the race.

12:18. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) was involved in a crash inside the final kilometre; a touch of wheels with Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) saw the American hit the deck, taking out a number of riders.

12:15. There was a hill inside the final 10km and Team Sky put in a strong effort to drop the pure sprinters and deliver a win for Ben Swift. However the hill was neither strong nor tough enough for that to work, but it would certainly work on the final climb today.

12:12. Stage Ten finished in the expected bunch sprint, with Nacer Bouhanni claiming his third win of the race.

12:09. It looks to be an ideal stage for a successful breakaway; however teams with fast men who can climb may see this stage as an ideal opportunity to obtain a stage win in the absence of Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ). Don’t be surprised if Trek Factory Racing, Team Sky and Bardiani-CSF are eager to keep the break in check. Bouhanni climbs well enough for a sprinter, but this climb looks to be beyond him. In fact it may be beyond all the fast men if it is tackled fast enough, which works in favour of the breakaway riders.

12:05. At 249km this was originally intended to be the longest stage of the race. However landslides necessitated the use of an alternate route for Stage Six to Montecassino, lengthening that stage to 257km.

12:02. Stage Eleven takes the peloton west from Collecchio to the coast at Savona. There are two second category climbs en route, the first an early leg sapper, and the last being a testing climb to Naso di Gatto inside the final 35km; that should be the main feature of the race.

12:00. Hello and welcome to Vavel's live coverage of Stage Eleven of the Giro d'Italia.