Can the reinvigorated Maria Sharapova finally beat Serena?

It really is quite an extraordinary thing that we are yet again preparing to indulge ourselves in two weeks of the finest clay court tennis in the world. Almost a year has passed since the Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal epic and since Serena Williams brushed aside the hapless challenge of Maria Sharapova in a one sided final. In what was yet another victory for the dominant American against her biggest rival, is there any chance that Maria Sharapova can stop Serena Williams?

Whilst it seems almost impossible to believe, there once was a time when Maria Sharapova held a positive head-to-head record against the greatest female player of all time. Cast your mind way back to 2004, the halcyon days of Tiger Tim and a seemingly improbably Greek victory at Euro 2004, and one will find that the biggest upset of year came from the then little known Russian teenager, as she upset her more established diva, not only once, but twice. In what remains arguably her most successful year on tour, breakout victories at both Wimbledon and the WTA Championships established Sharapova at the forefront of tennis.

And yet, despite completing a famous Grand Slam with victory at the 2012 French Open, some might argue that Maria Sharapova has failed to live up to the potential she so brightly displayed over those first, sparkling six months. Instead, apart from those few fleeting moments, it would appear that Sharapova has failed to utilise the very special talent she posses, with a storming first serve and irresistible groundstrokes, with her mind too easily distracted by the glitz and glamour off of the court.

Contrast this with her arch rival, whose game has continued to improve, even when it seemed impossible for there to be some. Instead, through seemingly unbreakable focus and a tireless training regime emphasised by the intricate genius Patrick Mourtaglou, Serena has squeezed out every inch of talent she posses and transformed herself into a seventeen time Grand Slam Champion. It seems an odd thing to say, but this simply dwarfs the four won by Maria Sharapova, making the impossible seems rather unfulfilling.

What makes this all the more shocking is the fact that apart from that maiden Grand Slam victory way back in 2004, Maria Sharapova has not had to face off against Serena Williams in any of her Grand Slam victories. Instead, Maria Sharapova has had to beat only four Grand Slam winners – at the time of her victories – and has often benefitted from the luck of a Serena Williams upset, with her 2012 victory benefiting from the unheralded victory of Virginie Razzano.

Whereas, Williams often seems a class above the rest of the women’s tennis world, as she batters opponent after opponent, tournament after tournament, and has had to beat the very best almost without exception. For instance, in her victory at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships, where she looked back to her best and fully determined to make up for that loss, she had to beat three top five players in a row.

However, I am doing Maria Sharapova an extreme disservice here. Sure, she has certainly benefitted from surprise defeats for Serena, but she has certainly exuberated her own fine talents and her icy determination on occasion, especially in her 2008 Australian Open victory, in which she had to fight for every point as she fought off Justine Henin, Jelena Jankovic and Ana Ivanovic to claim the Australian crown.

And it cannot be forgotten that the Russian has had to battle with horrible injuries throughout most of her career, with her own shoulder awfully determined to undermine the talents of its owner. One can look back to Maria Sharapova’s terrible lows of the mid 2000s, and the early 2010s, where her continued fight with her own body overshadowed the on court battles. But with Sharapova having to miss the last seven months of 2013 due to her own pain, it is little wonder that she slipped down the rankings.

However, over the past few months, there has been something very different about the Russian. Now under the wing of the successful Dutchman, Sven Groeneveld, there is a very different aura to the slowly rising Sharapova. Winning the Stuttgart Open and Madrid proved extremely impressive, and with Sharapova fending off the challenge of Ana Ivanovic in the Stuttgart final from a set down, she has displayed a mental toughness that has too often abandoned the Russian the moment she eyes Serena Williams at the other side of the net.

And this has far too often proved the problem for her. Taking to the court against any other player, her whole body possesses an icy determination that sends an instant message of fear to the opponent. More often than not, she has been able to overcome the worst of setbacks to fight her way out some extremely tough matches.

The problem is, it has been so long since Sharapova defeated Williams that there will always exist some mental fatigue from the long list of defeats. Until Maria Sharapova can forget about these, Williams will always have the upper hand in the battle of the WTA’s two titans. With Sharapova going five years between sets from 2008 to 2013, and with embarrassing defeats in the 2008 Aussie Open final and the 2012 Olympic Final, it is little wonder that Serena appears to have the upper hand almost before the players take to court.

But with Groeneveld, there is something different about the Russian. Something new, something determined and something fresh. She seems reinvigorated as of late, and will surely fancy her chances no matter who she faces over the other side of the net; and has given herself her best chance in years.

However, for as long as she continues to remember the dominance Serena Williams has had over her, it could be a very long time until Maria Sharapova tastes victory against her arch rival again.

