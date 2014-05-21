Giro d'Italia 2014 Stage 12 live race commentary

16:28. Thank you for joining us for today's stage. Check back tomorrow for more of Vavel’s coverage of the Giro d’Italia.

16:27. Quintana is 6th overall, 3:29 behind Uran, he has a lot of ground to make up but there are plenty of climbs to come in this race. One thing is sure, the Movistar rider must go on the offensive if he is to win the Corsa Rosa.

16:25. Ivan Basso (Cannondale) who crashed towards the end of today's stage is the only rider to drop out of the top 10 overall, with Wout Poels moving up to replace him.

16:24. That result moves Uran into the Maglia Rosa, 37 seconds ahead of Evans, with Majka 1:52 down in 3rd.

16:23. The top ten today were

1 - Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) 57:34

2 - Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) +1:17

3 - Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) +1:34

4 - Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) +1:39

5 - Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) +1:53

6 - Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) +2:00

7 - Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling) +2:03

8 - Thomas de Gendt (OPQS) +2:07

9 - Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) +2:09

10 - Patrick Gretsch (AG2R La Mondiale) +2:12

16:20. Cadel Evans crosses the line 3rd,1:34 behind Uran. It is actaully a pretty storng performance from Evans as he finished ahead of most of his rivals, but he will hate to have lost time to Uran.

16:15. Uran storms home with the fastest time, 1:17 ahead of Ulissi. That is certainly the stage win for the Colombian and probably gives him the Maglia Rosa as well.

16:14. Rafal Majka crosses the line in 2nd, just 22 seconds slower than Ulissi.

16:11. Pozzovivo crosses the line in 6th, a strong ride from the Italian.

16:10. Evans misjudges a corner which won't help his cause.

16:06. Fabio Aru faded in the second half, crossing the line in 12th, 1:38 behind Ulissi.

16:02. Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling) crosses the line 4th, 46 seconds slower than Ulissi.

16:00. Quintana finishes in 8th, 1:24 down on Ulissi, That's about as good as he could have hoped for.

15:58. That's not quite as good as Evans might have hoped, but crucially he has moved ahead of most of the climbers at the second checkpoint, though not Uran.

15:57. Evans passes the second intermediate checkpoint in 8th, 59 seconds behind Uran.

15:53. Uran goes fastest at the second checkpoint, 27 seconds faster than Ulissi. Great riding from the Colombian. He showed he was time trialing well in the Tour of Romandie.

15:51. While Majka gained time on the smaller climber, crossing the checkpoint in 3rd.

15:49. Pozzovivo also lost time in the second section, crossing the checkpoint 40 seconds down..

15:48. The current top 3 are

1 - Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

2 - Gianluca Brambilla (OPQS) +0:36

3 - Wout Poels (OPQS) +0:43

15:47. Wout Poels (OPQS) crosses the finish line 3rd, 43 seconds down.

15:44. Aru has lost a lot of time at the second check point, rossing 49 seconds behind Ulissi.

15:43. Evans crosses the first checkpoint 53 seconds behind Pozzovivo.

15:42. Kelderman is 5th at the second time check, 31 seconds down.

15:41. Rigoberto Uran (OPQS) goes 2nd at the first checkpoint, just 15 seconds slower than Pozzovivo.

15:39. Hesjedal crosses the finish line in 12th, 2:05 down. He'll have hoped for better today.

15:38. Majka is 5th at the first checkpoint, 40 seconds down on Pozzovivo.

15:37. Quintana is 51 seconds down at the second checkpoint. While Matteo Rabotini (Neri Sottoli) crosses the finish line in 10th for now.

15:34. Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R smashes the previous best times at the first check point, 26 seconds faster than Aru.

15:32. Gianluca Brambilla (OPQS) continues to have a good race, crossing the line 2nd, 36 seconds behind Ulissi.

15:31. Morabito is falling behind the other GC riders, 54 seconds down at thefirst checkpoint.

15:28. Fabio Aru goes fastest at the first checkpoint, 1 second quicker than Ulissi.

15:26. The top three at the finish are now

1 - Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) 58:51

2 - Thomas de Gendt (OPQS) +0:50

3 - Patrick Gretsch (AG2R) +0:55

15:25. Kelderman is 5th at the first time check.

15:24. Poels is third at the second checkpoint, 22 seconds down on Ulissi.

15:23. The roads are drying out but they aren't yet dry, so it doesn't offer that much of an advantage for the GC riders who avoided the worth of the weather.

15:22. Quintana was 3rd at the first checkpoint, +18 behind Ulissi.

15:21. Cadel evans is the final man to start, clad in the Maglia Rosa, this is a big day for the Australian.

15:20. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) takes the lea with 58:51, that's 50 seconds faster than de Gendt. Terrific performance when you consider he lost time on the descent from the first climb.

15:18. Rigoberto Uran (OPQS) is under way, just one rider has still to set off.

15:17. Jose Herrada finished 4th, +0:18, a good ride from the Movistar man.

15:16. Georg Preidler (Giant-Shimano) finishes 7th, 1:24 down, another strong performance from the young Austrain, after looking terrific yesterday.

15:15. The Maglia Bianca is on the course as Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) has started.

15:14. Ulissi wasfastest at the second intermediate checkpoint, 0:12 ahead of de Gendt. Could be much further ahead if he didn't make a mess of the earlier descent.

15:13. Michael Rogers is 4th at the finish, +0:34 down on Thomas de Gendt, his deficit was the same at the 2nd intermediate checkpoint.

15:12. Quintana is out of the saddle and powering his way up the first climb, expect him to do well at the first checkpoint.

15:11 Wout Poels (OPQS) is 2nd fastest at the first checkpoint.

15:09. We are into the top five now as Steve Morabito (BMC) is under way.

15:05. Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling) is on his way.

15:02. Ryder Hesjedal was 10th at the first check point.

15:01. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is on his way, he is an excellent time trialist for his size, but the course isn't ideal for him.

14:59. As things stand the top three at the finish are

1 - Thomas de Gendt (OPQS)

2 - Patrick Gretsch (AG2R) +0:05

3 - Dario Cataldo (Sky) +0:16

14:56. Jose Herrada (Movistar) was third fastest at the second checkpoint, 32 seconds down on de Gendt. Rogers is currently 4th at the same point, a further 2 seconds in arrears.

14:50. Riccardo Zoidl finishes the stage in 10th place

14:47. KoM points were indeed the target for Ulissi, he is taking it easy on the descent.

14:46. Ulissi will likely have taken the few KoM points avaliable at that first checkpoint, he is second in that competition but 36 points behind Julian Arredondo.

14:45. Lotto Belisol leader Maxime Monfort is now on the course.

14:44. Ulissi has had a cracking start to this ITT, setting a new best time at the first intermediate checkpoint, 23 seconds faster than de Gendt's mark. As mentioned earlier, this ITT suits the Italian, but the knee injury was a concern.

14:40. Michael Rogers was 39 seconds down on Thomas de Gendt at the first time check.

14:39. Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in underway, this is a big day for the Canadian. His strength against the clock helped him win the Corsa Rosa in 2012.

14:35. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) is another who could have produced a strong performance today in an ideal scenario. However yesteday's crash left him with pains in his right knee and that will be a concern today and in the mountainous days ahead.

14:32. At the second time check Cataldo was +53 seconds, 3rd behind de Gendt. It looks like de Gendt was having one of his great days today.

14:30. Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) rolls in 85th, he is a good time trialist but is here to work for Quintana in the week ahead so today was about saving energy.

14:29. Ludvigsson looks to have been thrown from the bike as he fell down the verge, he is still down and looks in considerable discomfort.

14:24. Tobias Ludvigsson has crashed on the descent from the first climb, the conditions are pretty rough now and he misjudged a corner, hitting a barrier, going over the top and taken quite a fall. Awful luck for the young Swede, let's hope it's not as bad as it looks.

14:21. Edvald Boasson Hagen finished fourth, +1:33. He was certainly held up on the technical descent.

14:20. Tobias Ludvigsson was 4th at the first time check, :26 down on de Gendt.

14:17. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was doing a nice job of following the wheel of Miguel Angel Rubiano (Team Colombia), but rather than gaining any advantage, Boasson Hagen was simply trying to find a part of the road where he could pass the Colombian.

14:15. Cataldo is 4th fastest at the first checkpoint, 0:36 down on de Gendt.

14:13. Yesterday's winner and former World Time Trial Champion Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) is on the course.

14:12. Zoidl is through the first check point a disappointing 1:05 down on de Gendt.

14:09. Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida) finishes 5th, +1:36. The young Italian is a considerable talent but had injury and health concerns in 2013, his neo-pro season. It's good to see him looking strong today.

14:07. Riccardo Zoidl looks to be going well, he passes Leonardo Duque (Team Colombia) who started two inutes ahead of him, and that's before he reaches the first intermediate checkpoint.

14:06. Garmin-Sharp neo-pro Dylan van Baarle finishes 6th, 2:08 behind de Gendt.

14:02. Another to look for today is Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing). The Austrian is a solid time trialist and finished 6th in the ITT during the Tour de Romandie.

14:00. Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Shimano) is also underway, another definite contender for the stage honours today. The tall Swede has some pedigree against the clock.

13:56. Thomas de Gendt is the new leader, finishing 0:05 ahead of Gretsch, with Pirazzi third 1:13 behind de Gendt.

13:53. Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) is now on the course. A former Italian Time Trial Champion, Cataldo is one of the favourites for this stage. His first time check should give us an indication of his form today.

13:52. According to Cyclingnews Michele Scarponi (Astana) is considering abandoning the race. The former Giro winner has struggled badly, falling 41:19 behind Cadel Evans (BMC). Without the form to ride for a stage win instead, both team and rider might decide withdrawing and focusing on the Tour de France, where he is slated to support Vincenzo Nibali, would make more sense.

13:51. Michele Scarponi is on the course at the minute, it's been a rough race for the veteran.

13:50. That last sentiment no longer applies as Sorensen pulled out of the race overnight. There is a safety issue involved here that needs to be addressed by the cycling community. Sorensen rode on with a head injury, clearly concussed, and that could have had serious implications. A concussed rider has impaired judgement and handling skills and could easily suffer further crashes. Rider safety should be paramount.

13:49. On the Tinkoff-Saxo website Sorensen said “The last thing I remember, we were chasing a small group on a descent and in high pace I went down in a bend as the bike disappeared under me due to road gravel. I don’t have any recollection of the next 20-25 kilometers due to the concussion. The next thing I do remember was a conversation with my DS. Needless to say I’m sore all over and I feared a broken hand but I think it’s just badly bruised. Otherwise, I’m bruised the usual place, hips, elbow and back. However, I hope to be back on the bike tomorrow and we’ll then see how the body responds. Hopefully, I’ll be of some use this weekend,”

13:48. Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) finished second, 1:08 down on Gretsch. Danilo Hondo (Trek Factory Racing) is third, 1:29 down.

13:46. Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) was invoved in the same crash as Malori yesterday. He finished the stage in an awful state, covered in road rash and mud, missing chunks from his jersey and unable to remember riding on for a while after the crash. He was later diagnosed with concussion.

13:45. Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) was amongst the walking wounded after yesterday. He would have been a major contender for stage honours today but much depended upon his condition today and how much sleep he managed to get last night. As expected he he hasn’t been able to produce his best.

13:44. Appollonio crashed early in the stage and rode on for more than 200km, mostly alone, only to reach the finish 16 seconds outside the time limit. Disqualification is exceedingly harsh, much like that of Ted King (Cannondale) during last season’s Tour de France

13:43. Sprinters Davide Appollonio (AG2R La Mondiale) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) both finished outside the time limit yesterday and were disqualified from the race. Ruffoni leaves the race without registering a top 10 finish, but the young sprinter showed terrific speed when contesting an intermediate sprint and is one to look out for in the future.

13:42. There were an awful lot of crashes yesterday, particularly early in the stage. Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) and Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) crashed out of the race, while many others carry their wounds into today’s stage.

13:41. Rather amusingly we had four riders finishing together on an individual time trial. The commissaires won't be happy aboput that, and they have been ridiculously strict in the last 24 hours.

13:39. After that there is another small climb, with a difficult descent, before a short steper ascent to the finish line.

13:38. The second intermediate checkpoint comes after 26.2km, on the flat section after the descent from that first climb.

13:37. The first intermediate checkpoint comes after 12.6km, atop the climb to Bascasso, expect the better climbers to do well on that segment.

13:34. However both Thomas de Gendt (OPQS) and Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) were ahead of Gretsch at the 1st intermediate check point.

13:32. Patrick Gretsch (AG2R) has absolutely smashed that leading time, finishing in 59:46

13:31. Rick Flens (Belkin) has set the early running, finishing the course in 1:01:49

13:29. It has been raining on the course today, though not constantly, so the changing conditions are going to offer an advantage to riders who get the course when it’s dry. The descent from the second climb is said to be tricky and tackling that on wet roads will be a huge disadvantage. There have also been reports of thunder and lightning, so it’s not an ideal day for an ITT.

12:30. A few of those who get underway prior to the TV coverage include Orica GreenEDGE’s Svein Tuft and Michael Hepburn, though Tuft is injured; Adrianio Malori, Andrey Amador and Jonathan Castroviejo of Movistar; Patrick Gretsch (AG2R La Mondiale) and Thomas de Gendt (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).

12:27. The full starting order can be found here, all the times are listed in CET.

12:25. Of the GC contenders look for Cadel Evans, Wilco Kelderman, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to shine, it’s a chance for them to gain time on some of the other GC riders, though even the little climbers Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) can usually hold their own on this sort of parcours.

12:23. The presumptive favourite for the stage win should have been Movistar’s Adriano Malori, however he is carrying a lot of road rash from a crash yesterday and may not be in peak shape today. He is likely to be sore, stiff and sleep deprived which could open the way to victory up for other contenders.

12:21. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in the young riders Maglia Bianca, though he will be sorely tested by Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling) in today’s race against the clock.

12:19. However the race for the Maglia Azzurra definitely tilted in favour of Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing), as the Colombian floated away from his rivals to claim maximum points on both second category climbs. He will need to ride aggressively in the final week to finish the job, but he has looked peerless on the climbs so far.

12:17. Little of significance happened in the competition for the Maglia Rossa, both Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ), and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) finished the day safely inside the grupetto.

12:15. Cadel Evans and his BMC team maintained a secure grip upon the Maglia Rosa, a grip that is expected to be strengthened today.

12:13. While none of the real GC favourites lost time yesterday, one rider from the top 10 who did lose out was Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida). Ulissi was involved in a crash on the descent from the Passo Cento Croci in the first half of the stage. He rode the rest of the race with a sore knee before being dropped on the climb to Naso di Gatto and crossing the line 4:31 down. Ulissi hadn't been expected to maintain his challenge all the way to Trieste, but it would have been nice to see how long he could remain in contention.

12:10. However the Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela team had missed the break and were determined to make up for that mistake by chasing it down. As a result the break was caught on the final climb and all escapees were reeled in towards the top of the descent to the finish. That’s when Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) jumped clear and he was able to hold of the chase behind for a memorable win.

12:08. Yesterday’s events were exciting and unpredictable; the start was frantic with attacks and splits galore. Things eventually settled down with a strong 14 man group going clear and the GC riders must have thought they could conserve some strength for today’s ITT.

12:05. It’s not a flat ITT, which will help alleviate the weaknesses of some of the lighter climbers, however it definitely remains a time trial that will reward the more powerful riders.

12:02. Today the riders face the longest individual time trial of the race, a rolling 41.9km race against the clock from Barbaresco to Barolo.

12:00. Hello and welcome to Vavel's live coverage of Stage Twelve of the Giro d'Italia.