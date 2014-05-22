Giro d'Italia: Stage 10-12 round-up

Australian domination

There can be no debating the dominance of the Australians in the first half of the Giro d’Italia. Three stage wins for Orica GreenEDGE, one of which went to Australian Michael Matthews; Matthews spent six days in the Maglia Rosa, before being succeeded by Australia’s Cadel Evans (BMCRacing Team) for another four; and Australian Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) soloed to victory on Stage 11. It’s been a remarkable run of success for Australian cycling, and who knows, there may yet be more success to come in this Giro d’Italia. However...

The Colombians have arrived

Australia may have dominated the first half of the Giro, but with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) today becoming the first Colombian to wear the Maglia Rosa, with Julian Arredondo looking comfortable in the Maglia Azzurra, and with the rest of the race dominated by the high mountains, it seems that the Australian dominance has come to an end. Uran was magnificent in today’s ITT, the climber hasn’t been noted for his talent against the clock but he has spent the past four seasons riding for two of the best time trialling teams in the sport, Team Sky and now OPQS. Moreover he gave an indication of his form against the clock in the Tour de Romandie. Uran is an excellent climber and should have support in the mountains from Wout Poels, Gianluca Brambilla, Thomas de Gendt, Pieter Serry and Serge Pauwels, it won’t be easy for anyone to take the Maglia Rosa off his shoulders.

Wither Nairo Quintana?

The Giro d’Italia has not been kind to the Colombian superstar. Whether it was losing time on opening TTT, or bumps and bruises from a crash on stage six, or even picking up a cold from the changeable and frequently unpleasant weather, this was not the pre-race plan for Movistar. I’m sure they expected Quintana to be behind after the ITT, but they would have liked the deficit to be less than 3:29, and they certainly wouldn’t have wanted to be 3:29 behind a rider such as Rigoberto Uran. All is not lost of course; Quintana should be finding his form and the high mountains are ahead, with five summit finishes and a mountain ITT. Quintana has to go on the offensive now.

And then there were two

You can never know what will happen, but barring some unforeseen disaster, the contest for the sprinters Maglia Rasso is now a straight fight between Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ). Bouhanni is clearly the faster finisher of the pair, as demonstrated by the finish on Stage 10, but Nizzolo is the better climber. To my mind Nizzolo only has one realistic chance to overhaul Bouhanni and that comes on Stage 17. It could be a sprint stage but there are a number of short and steep hills in the second half of the race, if Trek can drive the pace it’s feasible that they could drop Bouhanni and set Nizzolo up for a stage win, but Bouhanni can handle hilly terrain so it won’t be easy. Of course Bouhanni could drop out of the race after tomorrows stage, saving soe energy for the Tour de France.

Looking ahead

Tomorrow’s stage should finish with a bunch sprint which will once again favour Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ). The terrain isn’t bumpy enough to favour a break. After that come stages fourteen and fifteen, which end with difficult summit finishes synonymous with the late Marco Pantani. While tomorrow should be a relatively straightforward day for the GC riders, the race for the Maglia Rosa will be well and truly on from Saturday onwards.