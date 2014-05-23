Bouchard storms into the Nuremberg final

Eugenie Bouchard will contest her second major WTA final in Nuremberg after she fended off a spirited challenge from the resurgent Karin Knapp of Italy. Bidding to secure her first crown and finally announce herself, the Canadian star will face Karolina Pliskova, who yet again usurped the odds, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in a topsy-turvy battle.

In the day’s opening match, the Kerber conqueror, Pliskova of the Czech Republic, found herself up against things early on, as she faced a barrage of strong attacks from the talented Svitolina, who seemed determined to win her third WTA title and assert her position as one of the WTA’s rising stars. Winning three of her four breakpoint opportunities proved crucial, as Svitolina raced into an early lead against a sluggish Pliskova, and soon found herself a set and a break up.

However, something suddenly awakened the Czech, who looked keen to ensure that the Kerber scalp was not just a fluke, as she suddenly upped the ante and began to embark upon some truly aggressive tennis. Recovering the early break, Pliskova went on to secure a further two, and grab the momentum and the ascendency out from the grasp of the teenager. Winning ten consecutive games, the match was firmly in her grasp, and after an hour and twenty-two minutes, she had secured the victory and topped off a superb week in Germany.

‘I’m playing well here.’ She told the WTA website, ‘...everything’s good.’

In what will be her third singles final, she will be hoping to turn an even record into a positive, as she competes in her second final of the year. And she will now face an opponent whom she has only faced once, in a thriller at last year’s US Open, with Bouchard coming from a set down to win.

Bouchard’s preparations for the final could not have been anymore contrasting, as she barely broke sweat against a despondent Knapp, despite the Italian’s best attempts to upset the status quo and rain on the Canadian’s parade. With all the pressure firmly on her shoulders, the young Canadian played an excellent match and was particularly impressive when the tide swung the way of the Italian. Saving all four breakpoints, she held serve and held her nerve when it mattered.

An intriguing week of tennis is set for a compelling climax. Bouchard will head into the final as the favourite. The modern day poster girl for the women’s game, and a very special talent, if her powerful attacking play works, she should brush aside the Czech. But this is what many expected of Kerber, and with two big scalps already to her name in as many days, one wouldn’t put it past another.

Results

E Bouchard (2) d. K Knapp 64 63

K Pliskova d. E Svitolina (4) 26 61 62