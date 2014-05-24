Ian Stannard ruled out of Tour de France

Team Sky's Tour de France preparations received a blow with the news that Ian Stannard has been ruled out of the Tour de France with a back injury. Stannard had been enjoying something of a breakout Spring Classics campaign, having established himself as a genuine leader for the cobbled races with victory in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. However a bad crash in Gent-Wevelgem left Stannard stranded in a ditch in obvious agony, with what was later revealed to be fractured vertebrae, a horrible and potentially career ending injury.

Talking to the Team Sky website Stannard said "In the week after the crash I visited a neurosurgeon and had CT and MR scans. When the results from those came through [team doctor] Phil Riley booked me an appointment with a pure spine specialist in London and he was the one who detailed the extent of my injuries. He said I’d been really lucky not to suffer any permanent damage because my vertebrae had been quite badly damaged." Stannard's next medical check comes towards the end of June and only once he has cleared that hurdle will he be allowed back on the bike " I’ve got to have another X-ray at the 12-week mark to check everything is healing OK and they can guarantee I won’t be putting myself at risk by riding again. We’re confident I’ll be riding again before the end of the season though, so that’s what I’m focusing on."

While this is obviously a massive blow for Stannard, losing the hugely powerful English rider is a blow for the team as well. Stannard would have performed three key roles for Chris Froome and Team Sky in July. Firstly his expertise as a cobbles specialist was a crucial part of the team's plan to cope with those cobbles on stage five. Secondly Stannard is one of cycling's stronger engines, the sort of rider who take a prolonged turn on the front of the peloton, controlling breaks or stretching the peloton to provide the platform for the team to excel on the climbs ahead. The third role comes once they reach those climbs as Stannard has proven himself capable of setting a testing pace over the smaller hills and lower slopes as one of the first riders in Team Sky's climbing train.

Geraint Thomas and Bradley Wiggins can certainly support Froome on the cobbles, and the team will be largely comprised of climbers and able to adjust their climbing train accordingly. However controlling the race on the flatter terrain is a key part of any Tour de France winning campaign, and the area where they will miss Stannard the most. As a result the team is likely to turn to a veteran rouleur such as Christian Knees or Bernie Eisel.

The Team Sky roster will undoubtedly be a strong one, but regardless of how they juggle the team to cope without Stannard, the loss of his versatile strength will still be felt.



