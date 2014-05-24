Who will Murray face in Paris?

Since Andy Murray lost valiantly to Rafael Nadal in Rome, many views of Murray have changed. He's had a poor year and has never won a clay court title, but could he go deep into the 2014 French Open? The draw was made on Friday morning, and Murray opens with a match against Andrey Golubev. (All projected matches according to world ranking)

Round One - Andrey Golubev

Age: 26 World ranking: 55 Head to head: Murray leads 1-0 Last meeting: St. Petersberg 2008 (Murray won 6-1, 6-1)

Andrey Golubev is a relative unknown to the majority of tennis fans. He's had an up and down tennis career, with a best ranking of 33, but was outside the top 200 in March 2013. His only ATP title came on the clay, in Hamburg 2010. He's more widely known for Davis Cup scalps, as he beat Stansislas Wawrinka earlier this year, and beat Berdych in 2011. He hasn't fared so well at Grand Slams, never getting past the 2nd round. One would assume that record will go on.

Round Two - Marinko Matosevic

Age: 26 World ranking: 55 Head to head: Murray leads 1-0 Last meeting: Queen's 2013 (Murray won 6-2, 6-2)

Similar to Golubev, Matosevic is a huge outsider for this potential clash. The Bosnian-born Aussie has never gotten past the 1st round of a Grand Slam, so it would be a feat for him just to reach this stage (He takes on Dustin Brown in the 1st round). He has reached one solitary ATP final, losing to Anderson at Delray Beach. He has won 4 titles on the Challenger circuit, but hasn't reached a final since 2012. Shouldn't pose too many problems.

Round Three - Philip Kohlschrieber [28]

Age: 30 World ranking: 29 Head to head: Kohlschreiber leads 1-0 Last meeting: Monte Carlo 2010 (Kohlschrieber won 6-2, 6-1)

This is where it gets tough. Kohlschrieber is a well known name on the ATP World Tour, having won 4/5 titles on the tour. He defeated Murray on the clay of Monte Carlo in 2010, but he hasn't defeated a top 10 player since 2012. I think Murray would win this, but in four sets rather than three. Kohlschreiber took a set off Novak Djokovic at last year's French Open and the recent Rome Masters.

Round Four - Richard Gasquet [12]

Age: 27 World ranking: 13 Head to head: Murray leads 5-3 Last meeting: Miami 2013 (Murray won 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-2)

Gasquet is the French no. 1, and possibly the local fans' best hope of a long run into Roland Garros. With one of the best backhands in tennis, this will be a tough match for Murray. The modern game is all about topspin and the Gasquet backhand generates lots, something which is vital to be a successful clay court player. Once dubbed as "Baby Federer", he hasn't quite lived up to early expectation. On his day, he is wonderful to look and he'll be tough competition for the Brit. I think Murray would beat him, but in 5 sets.

Quarter Final - Stanislas Wawrinka [3]

Age: 29 World ranking: 3 Head to head: Murray leads 8-6 Last meeting: US Open 2013 (Wawrinka won 6-4, 6-3, 6-2)

The story of 2014 so far, Australian Open winner Stanislas Wawrinka looms in the quarter final for Andy Murray, should he get there. Murray has only beaten one top ten player on clay before, and it's hard to see past Wawrinka, a successful clay court player for this. He has shown vulnerability on the crimson this season, losing early in Madrid and Rome. However, he won Monte Carlo and as we all all know, it's a lot harder to beat a top player at a slam, with gruelling five set matches. Wawrinka seems like a nightmare draw as early as the quarters, but Murray's 8th seeding Personally, I think this is where Murray will depart, but I think he'll give it a good go.

Semi Final - Rafael Nadal [1]

Age: 27 World ranking: 1 Head to head: Nadal leads 14-5 Last meeting: Rome 2014 (Nadal won 1-6, 6-3, 7-5)

Should he get this far, which would be phenomenal, Murray would likely be up against the 'King of Clay', Rafael Nadal. Nadal is the best clay court player ever, while Murray has never even won a clay court title. His best Roland Garros result is the semi finals, and that would be a great result if he could replicate it. He played a faultless 1st set against Nadal in Rome, but Nadal dug deep to take it in three sets. I reckon Murray could take a set off Nadal, but only if he was at his best. I see nothing other than a Nadal win, should Murray reach this stage. If Murray does reach this stage, and Federer loses in the 4th round or earlier, Murray will move up to world no. 4, something extremely important ahead of Wimbledon.

Final - Novak Djokovic [2]

Age: 27 World ranking: 2 Head to head: Djokovic leads 12-8 Last meeting: Miami 2014 (Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3)

Ten months ago, Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic to lift the Wimbledon title. Ten months prior to that, Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic to lift the US Open title. Surely we won't see a third Murray Grand Slam final win over Djokovic in Paris. It's incredibly hard to see Murray reaching this final. Even if he did, would he beat Djokovic? The Serb has been tipped for a first Roland Garros title by many, and he beat Nadal in Rome.

All in all, this is a tough draw for Murray. Were he to win the French Open, following this projected route, he'd be the 1st player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam, defeating the top three seeds in succession. A run to the semi finals would be a superb tournament for Murray, but a defeat in the fourth round or earlier would be a disappointment.