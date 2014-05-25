Roland Garros Day One: WTA Round-up

The 2014 French Open opened in expected fashion, as a busy day in the French capital saw trademark victories for Agnieska Radwanska, the Williams sisters and Angelique Kerber. With only one major shock to speak of,the day was one for the pundits and not for the purists.

It all began in such hectic terms, with the elegant Radwanska opening on Court Philippe-Chatrier, as she took on Shuai Zhang of China, who has enjoyed a steadily successful season with two final appearances to her name. Whilst the final scorline looked routine, the first six games told a rather different tale, as both players struggled to hold serve in an entertaining if nervy start.

But, the whole momentum of the match expectedly swung the Pole's way after a hold of serve in the seventh game culminated in nine straight games and an easy bagel in the second set. She will now play the winner of the battle between the Swedish-born Frenchwoman Mathilde Johansson, who plays the in-form Karolina Pliskova.

Serena Williams stormed into the second round.

It may be rather expected by now, but yet again the powerhouses of women's tennis, the Williams sisters stormed into the second round of the French Open, as they both recorded huge victories against opponents who promised much but ultimately delivered very little against their immemnse power. Serena, who is the odds on favourite to claim her eightength Grand Slam, brushed aside the French wildcard Alize Lim to the loss of just three games, whilst Venus endured a slightly more difficult start against wonderkid Belinda Bencic, before pulling away in the second set.

However, whilst the day also saw Kerber and Daniela Hantuchova, who came from a set down, there imfamously partisan French crowd were greeted to a shock of two. The first seed to fall at the 2014 French Open was the usually robust Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. The 2013 Wimbledon quarter-finalist, and former French quarter-finalist, threw away a one set lead to Monica Niculescu of Romania, as the unheralded woman blew away the 25th seeded Kanepi, to the loss of just four games in the final set. After winning the first set by seven games to five, a difficult start in the second proved impossible to recover from, as the Estonian waved goodbye to the French Open for another year.

And the shocks didn't stop there, as the struggling former world number ten Maria Kirilenko fell in straight sets to the resurgent Johanna Larsson of Sweden. Kirilenko has only won one match in 2014, as she struggles to recover from injury, and never looked like winning today, as she hit numerous unforced errors and failed to capitlise on five breakpoint opportunities. Larsson, who has only ever made it into the second round of one Grand Slam - the French, continues her steady form of 2014, as she yet again impresses on the big stage.

It all made for a rather entertaining if routine Day One, but with some sumptuous tennis on display, we are surely in for an entertaining two weeks.

Results from Day One

[3] A Radwanska d. S Zhang 63 60

[1] S Williams d. [WC] A Lim 62 61

[29] V Williams d. B Bencic 64 61

[8] A Kerber d. K Piter 63 61

[31] D Hantuchova d. J Jaksic 26 62 64

Y Meusburger d. [WC] A Hesse 36 63 64

[WC] C Feuerstein d. O Govortsova 61 75

J Larsson d. M Kirilenko 61 62

V Lepchenko d. P Cetkovska 64 61

M Niculescu d. [25] K Kanepi 57 63 61

A Tomljanovic d. F Schiavone 63 63

A Schmiedlova d. J Zheng 67(2) 63 64

[14] C Suarez Navarro d. [Q] Y Beygelzimer 75 75

T Pironkova d. A Beck 67(5) 63 62

G Muguruza d. [Q] G Min 75 76(6)