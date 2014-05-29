Giro d'Italia: Arredondo gets his reward

This was the marquee day of a breakthrough race for Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing), the day that the Colombian climber all but sealed the King of the Mountains jersey, and claimed an impressive maiden Grand Tour stage win. Arredondo launched his big attack inside the final 4km of the climb, dropping his remaining breakaway companions, then holding off the late charge of his countryman Fabio Duarte (Trek Factory Racing) to cross the line alone. Arredondo is the most deserving of winners, he has been one of the chief animators of this Giro d'Italia, a terrific climber and a rider with huge potential.

Arredondo had seemed to be running on empty as the Giro d’Italia moved into this final week, he had never experienced the demands of the three week Grand Tour before and has been active throughout. He seemed to crack on the summit finishes last Saturday and Sunday, and then struggled badly in the horrid conditions on Stage Sixteen. The finish at Plan de Montecampione was particularly brutal for Arredondo, he attacked from the peloton right at the bottom of the climb before imploding halfway up, fading badly to finish 10:56 behind the stage winner.

With his lead in the Mountains Classification was on the line, Arredondo struck out on the first climb of the day in search of the points he needed. A strong break quickly formed but Arredondo attacked to take maximum points over the climb. He repeated that over the second climb of the day, by which point the break was starting to look like it had a realistic chance of staying clear of the chasing peloton. From there Arredondo played a patient game, trying to stay within the leading group and saving his energy for one big attack on the final climb. However the break fractured upon the climb, with attacks and counter attacks galore. Arredondo held his nerve, keeping towards the front of the climb until the time came to strike.

It was a terrific performance, and one that took the lesson from Stage Fifteen onboard. Via a Trek Factory Racing press release Arredondo said “I have to give a big thanks to my director and coach Josu [Larrazabal]. I wanted to attack at the bottom of the last climb but he told me from the team car, ‘no, no no! take it easy, not yet!’ Then with four kilometer to go he said, ‘Julian now!’ I won this stage to a great degree from his advice.”

There were of course attacks from the GC riders behind, but they came relatively late on the climb, as the favourites saved their energy for the final two crucial stages ahead. Fabio Aru (Astana) was able to gain a few seconds, and Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) move onto the podium, while Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) was the biggest loser on the day, finishing 1:38 behind race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar). That result pushed Evans from 3rd overall to 9th; all is not lost for Evans but he no longer has any margin for error. In a team press release Evans reflected upon his bad day at the office "I was not at the level of the others, but I think we will get a better idea of who is the best in the time trial. But there is still one more day after that where things can turn around."