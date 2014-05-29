French Open Day Five: WTA Round Up

After a chaotic few days at the French Open, with the top two seeds crumbling out within a day of one another, it was business as usual, with almost all of the top seeds securing their place in the third round. With Simona Halep the highest seeded player left in her side of the draw, it was a day devoid of standout names, but not standout games.

It all began in the early hours of the afternoon on the Court Philippe Chatrier, with Jelena Jankovic easily disposing of Kurumi Nara, and ended on the cusp of nightfall with Ana Ivanovic imperiously swatting aside talented youngster, Elina Svitolina. Between them, the two Serbian ladies were on court just over two and a half hours, and both recorded almost identical wins. Both of their first sets proved tight affairs, with Nara and Svitolina refusing to give an inch.

That was until the business end of the set, with the higher seeded player’s experience telling as they both won 7-5, before powering away to win the second set at a canter, to 0 and 2 respectively. Ivanovic was particularly impressive in the second set, with her often defensive play erupting from the baseline into some frightening winners.

'I'm feeling pretty good. I think I'm getting a little better each match.' Jankovic said after the match. 'I have to focus on my tennis... and one match at a time.

And she was not the only former French Open winner on show, with the clay court specialist and twice Grand Slam winner, Svetelana Kuznetsova looking especially robust against the spirited challenge of the feisty Italian, Camila Giorgi. The Russian, who won the tournament the year after Ivanovic, played out two closely fought sets to win the match.

Sadly, it wasn’t to be for Britain’s Heater Watson, as she crashed out of the 2014 French Open to Simona Halep of Romania. Watson, who had to come through several tough rounds of qualifying for the second Grand Slam in a row, couldn’t handle the sharp play of the fifth seed, who now stands firmly as one of the favourites to win the tournament. Hitting some excellent angles and not allowing Watson an inch, Halep easily brushed aside the Brit, much like she had at the 2013 US Open.

Last on Court 1, the Watson and Halep proved to be one of the final matches of the day, with Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitova and Sara Errani also breezing through to the third round. However, there were a few seeded casualties, with Wimbledon semi-finalist Kirsten Flipkens and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova crashing out. Flipkens, who has had a rotten year ever since her surprise result on the Wimbledon lawns, has yet again crashed out of a Grand Slam before the third round, as she lost to Israel's Julia Glushko. Meanwhile, Pavlyuchenkova, who defeated Maria Sharapova on route to the Paris title, had to retire due to injury with her trailing in the third set.

But there was yet more joy for a French youngster, as the Li Na slayer Kristina Mladenovic continued her impressive form and added to her already bulging reputation. Having already been ranked as high as the world number 36 and a twice Grand Slam winner in the mixed Doubles, Mladenovic has proven to be one of the players to look. In an entertaining match on Court Suzanne Lenglen, the Frenchwoman wrestled point after point against the tireless Alison Riske, and had to call upon all of her expertise to pull through. Winning an impressive 88% of her net shots, Mladenovic displayed some great feel throughout, and finally came through in three.

As the crowds filed slowly out of Roland Garros, they must have felt somewhat disturbed by the lack of shocks in the WTA draw. With no major seeds falling, day five of the French Open may have lacked drama, but it did not lack in excitement.

Results

[6] J Jankovic d. K Nara 75 60

[11] A Ivanovic d. E Svitolina 75 62

K Mladenovic d. A Riske 76(5) 36 63

[5] P Kvitova d. M Erakovic 64 64

[15] S Stephens d. P Hercoq 61 63

[4] S Halep d. H Watson 62 64

[27] S Kuznetsova d. C Giorgi 76(5) 63

P Ormaechea d. M Niculescu 26 75 62

[10] S Errani d. D Pfizenmaier 62 64

[26] S Cristea d. T Pereira 62 75

Mt Torro-Flor d. M Rybarikova 62 26 62

K Bertens d. [24] A Pavlyuchenkova 57 64 30 ret.

[22] E Makarova d. C Vandeweghe 64 63

J Glushko d. [21] K Flipkens 64 36 64

[23] L Safarova d. C Dellacqua 61 57 63

[28] A Petkovic d. S Voegele 62 46 62

S Soler-Espinosa d. Y Wickmayer 62 64