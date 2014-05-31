Giro d'Italia 2014 Live Result of Stage 21

16:15. Thank you for joining us for Vavel’s coverage of the final action from this 97th edition of the Giro d’Italia, we hope you have enjoyed the race. It has been an exciting and entertaining Corsa Rosa, but the shambles on Stage Sixteen will haunt it for some time to come. Of course our cycling coverage doesn’t end here, so remember to check https://www.vavel.com/en/cycling/ for further coverage.

16:14. A surprising finish, Bouhanni had lost Chavanel's wheel and Roberto Ferrari had moved onto it. In the confusion it was the man from Slovenia who capitalised, as Luka Mezgec took the biggest win of his career to date.

16:12. The top 10 were

1: Luka Mezgec - Giant-Shimano

2: Giacomo Nizzolo - Trek Factory Racing

3 Tyler Farrar - Garmin-Sharp

4: Nacer Bouhanni - FDJ

5 - Roberto Ferrari - Lampre-Merida

6 - Leonardo Duque - Team Colombia

7 - Luca Paolini - Katusha Team

8 - Tosh Van der Sande - Lotto Belisol

9 - Borut Bozic - Astana

10 - Iljo Keisse - Omega Pharma-Quick Step

16:08. Sebastian Chavanel led the peloton towards the line, but Bouhanni had lost the wheel. Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) was the man to capitalise, taking the final stage win of the 2014 Giro d'Italia.

16:07. Daniel Oss (BMC) tried to get away but has been swept up, Giant and Trek have hit the front, but Bouhanni isn't that far back.

16:06. The peloton is strung out now, if you are in a bad position now, then taking the stage win is going to be tough.

16:05. Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) takes the lead on the climb, and Ben Hermans (BMC) tries to break costless over the top.

16:04. Tyler Farrar has also made his way towards the front, though without support.

16:03. Bouhanni is being brought up towards the front on the left hand side, the question is how well he holds his position on the final run over the hill, it's going to be fast.

16:01. Trek and Sky keep the pace very high, with Hepburn lurking in 3rd wheel. For a team with only two members remaining, OGE have definitely been active today.

16:00. Unbelievably the sunshine that has accompanied the riders has disappeared, with filthy dark clouds threatening rain. Lets hope the race doesn't have to end as it began, drowned in rain.

15:59. Final lap and it's all together, Sky and Trek on the front.

15:58. Michael Hepburn (OGE) hit the front hard and prompted another brief attack from Bongiorno.

15:56. Francesco Bongiorno tries to escape on the hill, but the pace set by Team Sky behind neutralises the attack.

15:55. Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo hit the front for Movistar.

15:54. The break has been caught and team Colombia come to the front, expect another flurry of activity on the penultimate climb over the hill.

15:51. Two laps to go and the five leaders are still within sight of the fast moving peloton.

15:50. The Team Colombia rider is Carlos Quintero

15:49. Skay and Cannondale have the peloton really speeding along behind, they are single file from front to back.

15:48. Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF), Mikel Landa (Astana) and the Team Colobia rider have caught Tuft and Bak.

15:47. 17.5km to go and they are on the hill once again, Colombia, Astana and Bardiani attack on the hill.

15:46. Des[ite having effectively zero chance of actually staying away today, Tuft and Bak are two strong riders to be in a break, both have good engines.

15:45. Cannondale continue to keep the pace high with 19km remaining.

15:42. Three laps remaining, the two leaders have 14" on the Cannondale led peloton.

15:41. With six Grand Tour stage wins to his name, Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) possesses the pedigree for this sort of race, unfortunately he lacks the speed he once had and has been unable to crack the top five so far in this Giro.

15:39. There are a number of other fast men and opportunists who will fancy their chances of either stealing a result from a sprint, or bursting clear on the hill in the final lap, however they lack the speed to match Bouhanni in an outright sprint.

15:38. 25km remaining, and the pleoton has almost caught the two leaders, pace is definitely on the rise now, Ivan Basso sets the pace on the climb for Cannondale.

15:37. Ben Swift (Team Sky) has been enjoying a good season, he lacks the speed to go head to head with Bouhanni in a mass sprint, but if Sky can keep the pace high each time the peloton pass the hill on the circuit, then they might put Bouhanni in a little difficulty, opening up the stage for a rider such as Swift.

15:35. Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) took over the sprint duties for the Dutch team after the withdrawal of Marcel Kittel, much like he did in the 2013 race after John Degenkolb withdrew. He is another who lacks the speed of Bouhanni, but is a strong rider who should cope well with the climb.

15:34. Bak and Tuft take 1st and 2nd at the intermediate sprint point, while Bouhanni came out of the peloton for 3rd, strengthening his hold upon the Maglia Rossa. Trek and Nizzolo didn't contest that sprint, presumably savng their strength for the finale instead.

15:32. With four top 5 finishes so far, Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) is another who could contest today’s finish, but as with most other fast men, Ferrari will be relying on FDJ getting things wrong for his chance to win.

15:30. Julian Arredondo has come to the front for Trek as well, a good man to set a pace on the little climb, but not the usual sort of engine for pulling the bunch along.

15:29. 31.5km to go and there is no real response behind, Bak and Tuft have a 47" lead.

15:28. Elia Viviani (Cannondale) is probably the one rider who could conceivably match Bouhanni for speed, but he has a habit of starting from poor positions and would need to have the perfect run-in to compete.

15:26. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) has finished 2nd on the three stages that Bouhanni has won, he is the closest rival to Bouhanni for the Maglia Rossa and the most likely to upset him today. Except that Nizzolo lacks the speed to beat the Frenchman head to head on a flat stage, he is a better climber, and an uphill drag sprint would favour him hugely, but today it looks like his only hope is that the tough final week has sapped the speed from Bouhanni’s legs.

15:25. 34km remaining and Tuft and Bak lead by 40"

15:24. Nacer Bouhanni is of course the favourite for today’s stage. With three wins to his name already, if he and his FDJ team get things right at the finish, it’s hard to see anyone being fast enough to stop him claiming a 4th win. Bouhanni can seal the sprinters Maglia Rossa by finishing in the top five on today’s stage, or ensuring he finishes ahead of, or close to Nizzolo.

15:22. It is Team Sky rather than Trek who have joined Movistar at the front of the peloton. 37km remaining and the two leaders have a 44" gap.

15:21. We will never know how this race would have gone had Purito Rodriguez avoided the crash on Stage Six. Purito is an exceptional climber and has proven that he can time his peaks for the second half of a Grand Tour, he could have pushed Quintana very close indeed.

15:18. It is possible that the remainder of the race will be very fast with an intermediate sprint on the finish line with four laps remaining, at the 28.8km to go mark. With 20 points available Trek Factory Racing could try to control any breaks and keep the pace very high in the hope that Giacomo Nizzolo can close the gap to Bouhanni in the Maglia Rossa standings.

15:17. Tuft and Bak are working well together, but other teams have moved towards the front of the peloton behind. Will anyone try to close the attackers down for the Intermediate sprint point in 12.2km?

15:15. With considerable ill will remaining from the dismissal of Michele Acquarone, RCS and Mauro Vegni are going to find themselves under considerable pressure after the conclusion of this Giro d'Italia, with the events on Stage Sixteen requiring explanation and examination.

15:13. 44km to go and Svein Tuft (OGE) and Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol) go on the attack

15:08. 48km to go and Movistar have raisied the pace a little, things remain calm.

15:04. 50km to go and the first lap of the circuit is complete. 7 more to go

15:01. The fans on Monte Zoncolan were particularly lively. There is always a certain amount of nervousness when the peloton must make its way through the crowds on the bigger mountain passes, and there have been many incidents over the years, however there have rarely been so many problems caused on one single climb, as there were yesterday on Zoncolan. Riders were pushed, barged and disrupted, and while Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) may have been unwise to remove a fan’s sunglasses, I suspect the vast majority looking on tv felt it was entirely justified, I know I did. Most of the issues were non-malicious in nature, fans were boisterous, drunk and keen to encourage the cyclists, however each time it goes to far, it creates a little more momentum for something to be done to make it harder for fans to get so close to cyclists, which would in turn take away one of the special aspects of the sport. Fans need to remember that they should support and cheer, but don’t ever interfere. In truth the support the riders enjoyed yesterday was amazing, but the handful who took it too far were a talking point.

14:59. Stars of the Giro – Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo): The veteran Australian claimed the first two Grand Tour stage wins of his long career, and he did so despite having only raced once all season thanks to his provisional suspension after testing positive for clenbuterol. That suspension was lifted by the UCI as they were convinced it had been accidentally consumed through contaminated meat during the Tour of Beijing, though it raises even more questions about the wisdom of holding a World Tour race there, given riders are advised not to eat the food. Rogers’ victories have brought great relief to a rider who must have thought his career could be over just a few months earlier, he can now focus on preparing for the Tour de France where he will be part of a strong supporting cast for Alberto Contador.

14:57. The twentieth stage should have witnessed a dramatic conclusion to the GC contest upon the forbidding slopes of Monte Zoncolan. However in the end the GC fight turned into something of a damp squib, a war of attrition rather than a battle peppered with explosive attacks. Ahead of the favourites, another fight took place, as the remaining breakaway riders went toe to toe in search of a famous victory on Monte Zoncolan, however even that fight was a disappointment as spectator interference dramatically altered the dynamic of that finish. It was a shame for all involved as it robbed Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF) of his chance of victory, and it slightly devalued a superb piece of riding from the winner Michael Rogers.

14:55. Stars of the Giro – Nairo Quintana (Movistar): The strongest rider in the race, Quintana is a worthy champion. Even on the controversial sixteenth stage, while many voiced displeasure with the manner in which Quintana’s group rode clear of the Maglia Rosa group, no one could fail to be impressed with the way Quintana set about attacking the final climb. The Colombian is unlikely to return to defend his title in 2015 as he plots a challenge for the Tour de France instead; that is becoming a worrying trend for the Giro.

14:54. The race has reaches Trieste and the finishing circuit, action should pickup soon enough.

14:53. Stage nineteen featured the final time trial of the race and enabled the victorious Nairo Quintana to seal the Maglia Rosa. The race organisers once again failed to shine, disqualifying Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) after he failed to make the time limit. Dehaes suffered two mechanical problems and the absence of support cars caused a considerable delay, the organisers opted not to allow him any special dispensation, though one might think the absence of a working bike would be considered an exceptional circumstance.

14:51. Stars of the Giro – Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing): Arredondo has enjoyed a spectacular maiden Grand Tour, sealing victory in the King of the Mountains competition with an impressive stage win was no more than the Colombian deserved. Arredondo had tried to claim a stage win several times previously, but after cracking on the finish at Plan de Montecampione, where Arredondo had attacked at the foot of the final climb, it had seemed like his chance may be gone. However the team took the lesson from that day on board, and convinced Arredondo to hold back on the final climb on stage 18, saving his attack for the final 4km; it proved decisive.

14:49. The peloton has passed the 60km to go mark.

14:48. Stage eighteen finished atop Rifugio Parranotta and brought yet another well deserved victory, this time for Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing). The Colombian has been amongst the chief protagonists throughout this Giro ‘Italia. Always seeking to attack in search of KoM points and stage wins; Arredondo finally got his reward with a stage victory that virtually sealed a victory in the Maglia Azzurra at the same time.

14:46. Stage seventeen took place under a mutinous cloud, as the teams continued to voice their extreme displeasure over what had transpired 24 hours earlier. Under this cloud the break was allowed to stay away which gave Bardiani-CSF the opportunity to claim their third win of the race, and Stefano Pirazzi the victory his relentless attacking style deserves.

14:44. There can be no doubt that Nairo Quintana is the strongest rider in the race. I firmly believe that even without the shenanigans on the Stelvio, Quintana would be the rider in pick as the race reaches Trieste today. However the manner in which the race changed on stage sixteen will leave a black mark over this 97th edition of the Giro d’Italia. The shambolic events on stage sixteen were at least partially caused by the race organisers, and they dramatically altered the GC battle.

14:42. Stage sixteen should have been the stage of the race, with a brutal parcours, and a star climber needing to make up time, the looking public expected fireworks. They got them in truth, but not in the way that was expected, with the most dramatic fireworks being provided by the post-race polemics. The descents from the Passo di Gavia and Passo del Stelvio proved unfit for racing, with snow and sleet causing extreme danger; in truth the stage should have been diverted and the alternate route used. Confusion over a possible neutralisation of the descent from the Stelvio allowed Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) to take a significant lead over their GC rivals. Nairo Quintana then put on a performance of the final climb of Val Martelltal, to wrest the Maglia Rosa away from Rigoberto Uran.

14:41. 65km to go, Movistar continue to lead the peloton as they roll along, though the producers are more interested in some aero acrobatics from nine jets.

14:40. Stars of the Giro – Fabio Aru (Astana): The 23 year old Aru was already regarded as a future star before the race began. After an impressive turn as a domestique for Vincenzo Nibali in the 2013 race, Aru was supposed to be here for the experience in 2014, learning from, and potentially supporting former winner Michele Scarponi. However a stage win and almost certain 3rd overall finish is a terrific return for the young Italian, and puts his name firmly upon the cycling map, much more will be expected from him in the future.

14:38. Stage fifteen featured a difficult summit finish at Plan de Montecampione, a climb synonymous with the late Marco Pantani. This time it provided the platform for the coronation of the latest Italian star, after Fabo Aru (Astana) claimed a sensational victory.

14:36. A summit finish in Oropa was the scene of yet another breakaway victory on stage fourteen, as Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) made it two wins out of two for the Italian wild card team. Battaglin had been a stage winner in the 2013 Giro d’Italia as well and looks to have a future at the World Tour level; however he will need to show stronger performances throughout the season to make that happen.

14:34. Stage thirteen was supposed to end in another sprint finish, however FDJ were unwilling or unable to control the race on their own, and the other sprint teams proved recalcitrant, which allowed the breakaway riders to fight it out for the victory. It went to Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF), a support sprinter by trade who was able to enjoy a moment of individual glory.

14:32. 70km remaining now, so it should get interesting in about 20km time.

14:31. Stars of the Giro – Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step): Like Evans, Uran wore the Maglia Rosa for four days before struggling in this final week, however the Colombian has been able to dig in his heels to consolidate his position of the podium, looking set for a second consecutive 2nd overall finish in the Giro d’Italia.

14:29. The ITT on stage twelve bore witness to a hugely impressive victory for Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who took over the race lead and became the first Colombian to wear the Maglia Rosa.

14:27. Stars of the Giro – Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team): As many expected Evans struggled to hold his form on the high mountain passes of this final week of racing. However despite his final week struggles the 37 year old Australian has enjoyed an impressive race, holding the Maglia Rosa for four days and finishing on the podium on three stages.

14:26. Trek Factory Racing's Danilo Hondo has announced that 2014 will be his final season. The 40 year old German was once a dangerous sprinter, and while the speed may not be there anymore, he will be crucial today if Giacomo Nizzolo is to have any chance of finally taking a stage victory in this Giro.

14:24. Stage eleven brought an unlikely victory for Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo), who had only recently returned to racing after a positive Clenbuterol test was cleared by the UCI. Long known as a strong time trialist and solid GC rider, Rogers has rarely offered much race winning threat, yet here he was striking out on the descent from the Naso di Gatto and holding off a much depleted peloton for the win.

14:22. 75km remaining now, the procession to the finishing circuit in Trieste continues.

14:21. Stars of the Giro – Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEDGE): Matthews left the Giro after winning a stage and spending six days in the Maglia Rosa. A fast finisher who climbs superbly, the young Australian is going to be a rider to look for many years to come.

14:19. Stage ten witnessed the third victory for Nacer Bouhanni who was simply too fast for the other sprinters. Michael Matthews finished 3rd to mark his final act in the race, a fractured tailbone sustained the previous day forced him to retire from the race.

14:17. Stage nine was the scene of the first successful breakaway as Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEDGE) held on to take the win ahead of Davide Malacarne (Team Europcar). Behind them Domeneco Pozzovivo (AG2R Lam Mondiale) attacked the peloton, taking some time on his rivals and serving notice that he was here to challenge.

14:15. Stars of the Giro – Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida): Part of an exciting new generation of Italian cyclists, double stage winner Ulissi had already established his credentials as a race winner. However his exploits in this Giro have added fuel to the belief that he is developing into a GC rider; he can climb and time trial well, not he just needs to add the consistency to cope with a tough three week race.

14:13. Stage eight saw heartbreak for Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) and Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) who looked like they would be able to hold off the peloton for the win only to be caught in the final kilometre, before Diego Ulissi claimed his second victory of the race. This was also the day that saw Cadel Evans assume control of the Maglia Rosa.

14:11. Stage seven brought a second win for Nacer Bouhanni, as the French sprinter squeezed past Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) to beat Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) to the line.

14:10. There are now 80km remaining, as the peloton passes close to some beautiful coastal scenery.

14:09. As it is Evans faded in the final week and this polemic came to nothing. However of much greater significance for the race, were the injuries sustained in that crash that forced Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) out of the Giro d’Italia. Perhaps the only rider capable of challenging Quintana in the final week, his loss had an irrevocable impact upon the GC battle.

14:08. On the flip side, the race had already sped up when the incident happened, and Evans was at the front partially to ensure he avoided being inconvenienced by any such incidents. The race was already on when the incident happened and leaders didn’t attack after the crash, though they didn’t ease up, so I personally have no problem with it. Crashes are a part of cycling, and while it was happening I was more concerned with the health of the stricken Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha Team), than I was with any suggestion of impropriety.

14:06. The polemic that followed centred on the idea that the Evans group should have eased up to allow others to rejoin them. Taking advantage of a crash to gain time on your rivals is generally considered bad form; at least it is if riders attack after the crash and in full knowledge of the sacale of what has happened behind.

14:04. The sixth stage finished at Montecassino and was the scene of an excellent victory for Maglia Rosa wearer Michael Matthews, as well as the first polemic. Crashes on the approach to the final climb saw the majority of the peloton either go down, or get held up, but a handful of riders including Matthews and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) rode on to fight for the win, and in Evans case, take time on his GC rivals.

14:02. 85km to go and Movistar continue to lead the peloton along to the warm applause of the public who have lined the streets.

14:01. The fifth stage brought the peloton to the first and easiest uphill finish in the race, and delivered the first Italian victory of this 97th Giro d’Italia, as Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) once again showed the combination of climbing and finishing speed that makes him such an exciting rider.

14:00. Stars of the Giro – Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ): Bouhanni is in a contract year with FDJ and came into the race seeking his first Grand Tour stage win. He is preparing to finish the race with three stage wins to his name, and is the favourite to claim a fourth today and the Maglia Rossa with it, confirming his sprint talent to the cycling world. Whichever team Bouhanni decides to race with in 2015, his performance in this Giro will have made the negotiations a little more lucrative.

13:58. The fourth stage saw a return to Italy with a truncated stage into Bari. It was notable for the lack of action as safety fears prompted the peloton to neutralise all bar the final lap of the finishing circuit. The chaos that ensued on that final lap added credence to the rider’s safety fears, as an estimated 20-25 riders hit the deck on the slippery roads, it was like looking cycling on ice. Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) survived the mayhem to claim the first Grand Tour victory of his young career.

13:56. Stars of the Giro – Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano): Although he only completed three stages, the manner in which Kittel won two of them is what makes him stand out. Normally the Giant-Shimano sprint train is a well oiled machine, but Kittel is a versatile finisher with the speed to win without a lead out, as he managed twice on Irish soil. Looking ahead it will be interesting to see if anyone is capable of matching Kittel in France this July.

13:54. 90km to go now, and the producers evidently feel looking gulls and boats is more interesting than looking a procession of cyclists.

13:52. The third stage took the race into the Republic of Ireland and finished with a sprint on the streets of Dublin. This time Kittel’s starting position was even worse than the previous day, which made his recovery to win even more impressive. The big German sprinter was peerless in this field, but withdrew through illness on the rest day that followed.

13:50. The second stage also started and finished in Belfast, via a 219km loop that took in much a large section of Northern Ireland’s coast and treated the peloton to proper Irish weather. Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) emerged victorious in the sprint finish, recovering from a poor position to surge past the other sprinters. An 8th place finish saw Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEDGE) take over the race lead from Tuft.

13:48. The Giro opened with a team time trial in Belfast which saw Orica GreenEDGE take the win and made Canadian Svein Tuft the first Maglia Rosa wearer of the race. There was disaster for Garmin-Sharp and a manhole cover wrought mayhem upon their formation, taking Dan Martin and Koldo Fernandez out of the race, and sabotaging Ryder Hesjedal’s title challenge.

13:46. Inside the 95km mark and the average pace has picked up to 37.8kph.

13:45. This part of the stage is fairly ceremonial, riders pose for photographs and the peloton has an opportunity to relax and reflect upon the previous three weeks of racing. So it seems appropriate that we do the same, casting our minds back over the key events of this 97th Giro d’Italia; the time trials, the sprints and the summit finishes; the five Maglia Rosa wearers and two polemics.

13:43. 96.5km to go now and the peloton continues to enjoy a leisurely ride in the sunshine.

13:37. There are about 100km of racing remaining in this 97th edition of the Giro d'Italia, which means we are roughly 50km away from any lively racing in today's stage.

13:33. There was an early attack by Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) and Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin Pro Cycling), though it was short lived. Both riders were active in the opening stages of the race, with Tuft the first Maglia Rosa wearer and Tjallingii the break away star who wore the Maglia Azzurra for the first few week of racing.

13:30. The peloton has been ambling along so far today; the first hour was completed at an average of just 32kph.

12:30. There are a number of teams and riders who have yet to achieve anything hugely significant in this race. This stage is their last chance so attacks are certain to come on the finishing circuit, futile though they are likely to be.

12:28. Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) has secured the climbers Maglia Azzurra, which along with his stage win is a tremendous return from his Grand Tour debut. We can expect much more from Arredodo in the seasons ahead.

12:26. Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) continues to wear the Maglia Rossa and is once again the presumptive favourite to win the sprint and claim his 4th stage win of the race. Bouhanni can ensure he wins the red jersey by finishing in the top 5.

12:24. Quintana will once again don the Maglia Rosa today, and only a disastrous accident can derail his campaign now. He should become the first ever Colombian to win the Corsa Rosa, though whether he returns to defend his title in 2015 is debatable, as he seems likely to take aim squarely at the Tour de France instead. Although Rafal Majka will wear the white jersey on his behalf, the Maglia Bianca also belongs to Quintana.

12:21. In the end Nairo Quitana (Movistar) and Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) proved too strong for the other GC riders, securing first and 2nd overall finishes, provided they negotiate today safely. While he didn’t show his best form, Fabio Aru (Astana) was able to fight his way to the top of the mountain, successfully defending his 3rd overall position.

12:17. In many ways it was a disappointing visit to Monte Zoncolan, the actions of several roadside spectators had a clear impact upon the riders, and potentially the outcome of the stage, while the GC fight barely came to life on the climb, being more additional than explosive. For much of the day the break was kept under control, however the peloton let the gap grow on the penultimate climb, opting to concentrate on the GC battle, rather than trying to chase glory and win atop Monte Zoncolan.

12:12. Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) claimed a superb second stage win on yesterday's finish atop the iconic Monte Zoncolan. Part of the successful breakaway, Rogers was fighting for the stage win with Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF) when the interference of a roadside fan stalled Bongiorno. Rogers knew he’d left Bongiorno behind but was unaware of the exact cause and raced on, never looking like being caught from behind.

12:09. Once the peloton reaches Trieste however the celebrations will give way to some competitive racing over eight laps of a 7.3km circuit. As you can see in the profile above, that circuit contains a 600m 4.7% hill that peaks 3kms from the finish line. It will act as a bit of a leg sapper for the sprinters and encourage attacks, but in all likelihood the stage will end in the final mass bunch sprint of the race.

12:06. Today’s 172km stage runs from Gemona del Friuli to a finishing circuit in Trieste. The first 100km of the stage is designed to bring the peloton to Trieste and will provide plenty of photo opportunities as the riders celebrate surviving three very challenging weeks of racing.

12:03. As is often the case with the final stage of a Grand Tour, it should end in a sprint, with nothing of note happening in the overall classification.

12:00. Hello and welcome to Vavel's live coverage of the twenty first and final stage of the Giro d'Italia.