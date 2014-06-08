Novak Djokovic - Rafael Nadal Live Score of Roland Garros 2014 final

Game, set and match Rafael Nadal! He wins 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4! Congratulations to him, commiserations to Novak Djokovic.

Nadal wins the set 6-4 - Djokovic shows no worries as he takes a 30-0 lead, but Nadal pulls it back to 30-15. Djokovic is beaten by a passing shot at the net. Match point... A fault and a missed toss lead to jeers... Th serve is long! Nadal wins

Nadal leads 5-4* - Nadal goes 0-15 down but responds with a booming forehand. However, he then nets to make it 30-30. Djokovic can't force a break point as Nadal goes 40-30. The Spaniard hits a forehand wide to even things. Djokovic over hits a forehand and will serve to stay in the match.

*4-4 - Djokovic has his opponent on the runabout and races to a 40-15 lead. Another winner and it's level again! Intriguing match.

Nadal leads 4-3* - A nervy Nadal forehand gives Djokovic the lead, but he cannot hold on to his advantage and it's 15-15. Djokovic regains the lead though, and forces two break points! The 1st is out from Djokovic... It's wide from Nadal! We're back on serve!

Nadal leads *4-2 - Djokovic just scrapes the line at 30-30, but then Nadal does the same to force deuce! Poor net play from Djokovic gets us back to deuce after he had advantage, then he nets! Break point.... It's wide from Djokovic! Nadal has a break advantage!

Nadal leads 3-2* - Nadal holds to love. Too easy. Both players look shattered.

*2-2 - Poor serving leaves Djokovic 15-30 down, but Nadal nets to level the encounter. A pair of long forehands from Nadal give Djokovic the game.

Nadal leads 2-1* - Djokovic earns a point on the Nadal service for the 1st time this set, leading 15-30. Djokovic is outwitted by a slow Nadal service, and the Spaniard closes out the game.

*1-1 - The game gets going with a long lob from the Spaniard, but a 'thundercracker' makes it 15-15. Djokovic an ace to end the game - Nadal didn't even move. Again.

Nadal leads 1-0* - Judging by this game, Djokovic won't get back in it. Some lovely winners as Nadal holds to love.

Can Djokovic get back in it? We'll see...

Nadal takes the 3rd set 6-1! - Great net play from Djokovic allows him to take a 30-0 lead but Nadal pegs it back to 30-30. Up comes another deuce... A poor volley from Djokovic - Set point - It's long from Djokovic!

Nadal leads 5-2* - Djokovic fails to return after a net cord, but forces the score back to 40-30. Nadal hits a forehand well wide. Djokovic throws his racquet down as Nadal takes advantage, but the Serb continues to fight on, forcing a 2nd deuce. A forehand winner gives Nadal the chance of 5-2, but great tennis from Djokovic forces another deuce. After another deuce, Djokovic has break point... Saved with a drop shot from Nadal. The game finally comes to an end and it's Rafa who holds.

Nadal leads *4-2 - A wild forehand from Nadal gives Djokovic two game points, which he takes with an ace. The serve wasn't great, Nadal just didn't chase it. Saving the batteries.

Nadal leads 4-1* - A double fault and a great rally make it 15-30, however Djokovic cannot force break point as he hits a return long. Djokovic gets advantage in a deuce, break point... Wasted. A great winner from Rafa brings game point, which he takes. That was a huge chance for Novak.

Nadal leads *3-1 - A forehand into the net from Nadal makes it 15-15, a winner from Novak and a wide backhand from Rafabrings up game point, which he takes.

Nadal leads 3-0* - Despite a great return, Nadal takes a 30-0 lead, and he hits a winner to lead 40-0. An ace takes him to 3-0.

Nadal leads *2-0 - Nothing is favouring Djokovic at the moment, as Nadal strides into a 0-15 lead, but a beautiful drop shot from the Serb evens the game! A powerful serve hands him the imitative but he follows it up with a terrible backhand. A smash from Rafa to finish a great point and we have break point... Oh dear. Djokovic plays an awful volley into the net.

Nadal leads 1-0* - A fantastic point results in Nadal taking a 30-15 lead, but Djokovic pulls it back to 30-30. Djokovic just hits a forehand wide and powerful forehands give Nadal the game.

Total points won: 63-63. Tight.

Nadal takes the 2nd set 7-5! A double fault from Djokovic makes it 15-15, before a net cord helps Nadal to a winner. Then there's two set points for Nadal... He takes it! One set all!

Both players having ice towels. Hot day.

Nadal leads 6-5* - An ace hands Nadal a 30-0 lead, and he holds to love. Simple hold, .

5-5* Djokovic begins the game with a backhand smash at the net, but Nadal replies with a winner. At 15-15, a not-so-great drop shot still earns Djokovic the point. Power serving earns him game point but Nadal hits a great winner with Djokovic stranded at the net. Djokovic levels it on the next point.

Nadal leads 5-4* - A great point ends with a Nadal winner, and Djokovic hits a forehand long. Nadal hits one into the net and Djokovic hits one long. A wide forehand from Djokovic will serve to stay in the set.

*4-4 - Some lovely shots give Djokovic a 30-0 lead, but he nets a backhand straight after. A long forehand bring up 30-30, and he hits a forehand out! A third successive game with a break point... Saved by Djokovic! Nadal subsequently hits a shot long Djokovic wins the game.

Nadal leads 4-3* - Nadal finds himself 15-30 down, and gifts two break points with a double fault! A cry of "Vamos!" as a Djokovic forehand is long, but Nadal hits one long! Djokovic strikes back..

Nadal leads *4-2- There is a stunning point at 0-15, Nadal manages to return a great drop shot but Djokovic volleys a return. A return is netted and it is 30-30. Djokovic hits one long, break point.... A great rally results in the game.. Oh no! Pascal Maria checks and the ball is out! Djokovic smashes to have the advantage but a Nadal winner forces a 2nd deuce. Another winner from the Spaniard, another break point.... Djokovic nets it! A brilliant game, and Nadal has the break...

Nadal leads 3-2* - Nadal double faults for the 1st time today to make it 15-15, but good serving earns him a 30-15 lead. He then shows his class with a pair of forehands down the line.

*2-2 - A powerful serve hands Djokovic the lead, but he misses a shot to make it 15-15. Nadal nets a forehand to hand the Serb the game.

Nadal leads 2-1* - Nadal takes a quick 30-0 lead, but a winner down the line makes it 30-15. Nadal then hits a shot long, a great backhand winner after a meaty rally gives him game point, which he takes at the 1st attempt. On serve in the 2nd.

*1-1 A weak Nadal return makes it 30-0 , but a lovely shot pulls a point back. However a pair of winners earn Djokovic the game.

Nadal leads 1-0* - Nadal gets a forehand winner down the line to open the game, but Djokovic replies immediately. Nadal cushions a volley to get to 30-15 and closes it out.

Djokovic takes the 1st set 6-3! - Nadal needs this game, and draws 1st blood, a drop shot making it 0-30. Nadal just misses the line at the net, and he gets two break points! A wild Nadal forehand on the 1st, another long on the 2nd. Nadal slips and can't stretch to return. Set point... It's long from Nadal!

Djokovic leads *5-3 (Break) Nadal digs himself into a hole to make it 0-30, and at 15-30 a Djokovic shot hits the top of the net and just stays in. A great Nadal winner saves the 1st break point, and he saves the 2nd as well. Djokovic forces another break point and Nadal hits it out! Djokovic will serve for the set.

Djokovic leads 4-3* -Nadal takes a 30-15 lead, but Djokovic strikes back to get game point. Nadal then forces deuce for the 1st time today. A Nadal slice ends up in the net, then he hits a backhand out.

Only two missed 1st serves so far. Great match.

*3-3 - Powerful shots take Nadal to 30-0, but hits a backhand out. Then at 40-15 Djokovic plays a great dropshot and follows up with a passing shot. With the Serb on the run, he can't get it over the net.

Djokovic leads 3-2* - Djokovic hits a brilliantly disguised backhand slice to get to 15-0., but hits a forehand long. Then at 30-15 there is a superb rally, which Djokovic wins. An ace earns him the game.

*2-2 - Djokovic hits a great backhand just wide, but follows it up it have forehand winner to make it 30-30. Nadal fights on and takes the game.

Djokovic 2-1* -After a few rallies, Djokovic holds serve.

*1-1 - A Djokovic forehand into the net makes it 30-0 to Nadal, then the Serb hits two long.

Djokovic leads 1-0* -Three rallies end in Djokovic taking a 40-0 lead, a Nadal forehand winner down the line makes it 40-15 but a powerful Djokovic forehand ends the game.

Nadal wins the toss and elects to receive.

The weather is very nice, that will suit Nadal.

A minutes silence has been held to remember the First World War. The French flag is flown in the sky and the players are warming up!

Here come the players...

Djokovic is on an 11 Match winning streak. Can Nadal stop him? We're about to find out...

Nadal is the bookies favourite, with odds of 4/6 at SkyBet. Djokovic is 5/4.

By reaching the Roland Garros final for a 2nd time Djokovic has become just the 6th man in the Open Era to reach multiple finals at each Grand Slam event. He has reached 4 Australian Open finals, 2 Roland Garros finals, 2 Wimbledon finals and 5 US Open finals.

Pascal Maria is today's chair umpire.

Djokovic is bidding to win his 7th Grand Slam singles title and move into joint-13th place for the most majors won with the other 8 men who have won 7 Grand Slam titles in history – Henri Cochet, Rene Lacoste, William Larned, John McEnroe, John Newcombe, William Renshaw, Richard Sears and Mats Wilander.

Omen for Djokovic? Of the 7 men to possess a career Grand Slam, 4 of them ‘completed the set’ at Roland Garros: Perry in 1935, Budge in 1938, Agassi in 1999 and Federer in 2009.

However, Nadal’s loss to Wawrinka at the Australian Open earlier this year was his first loss to a Top 10 player at a Grand Slam since he lost to No. 1 today’s opponent at the 2012 Australian Open.

Nadal has lost 5 of his last 6 matches against Top 3 opposition. 4 of those losses have come against today’s opponent. His only victory in that time came against No. 3 Ferrer at the ATP World Tour Finals.

John and Patrick McEnroe have just won the legend men's over 45 title, beating Gomez/Woodforde 4-6, 7-5, 10-7! Congratulations to them.

This is Nadal’s 20th Grand Slam final. He has a 13-6 win-loss record in Grand Slam finals but has never lost in the final here

Djokovic is the only player to beat Nadal three or more times at a Grand Slam, and can make it four today. Federer, Hewitt, Ferrer and Murray have all done it twice.

One hour until the match Djokovic - Nadal begins!

This is what seven time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe had to say about the match: "I think Nadal is the favourite. There's no doubt in my mind when you've won it eight times and you're still out there playing as well as he is for the most part. I think that Nadal is just chomping at the bit in a way, just waiting to get to this match." "He won't talk about it, but he's hearing that he's not the favourite. How could this guy not be the favourite? If you've won it eight times I would think you're feeling pretty good about yourself."

One final bit of news: Juan Martin Del Potro could make a comeback at the Basel Open, as he is on the entry list!

Even more news: Andy Murray has appointed Amelie Mauresmo as his new coach! Mikhail Kukushkin and Denis Istomin are the only other men being coached by women, being coached by their wife and mum repectively.

In other tennis news, Hsieh/Peng have just defeated Errani/Vinci 6-4, 6-1 to win the ladies' doubles! Congratulations to them.

The weather is currently beautiful in Paris, however rain is forecast at around 5pm BST.

The match will take begin at 2pm BST on Court Phillipe Chatrier, which holds nearly 15,000 people. It was given its name in 2001, formerly known as "Court Central". The four stands are named after the "les Quatre Mousquetaires" of French tennis - René Lacoste, Henri Cochet, Jean Borotra and Jacques Brugnon.

Nadal's route to the final:

Here is a video of Djokovic's road to the final, courtesy of the official Roland Garros YouTube channel.

“I have been playing some good tennis,” said Djokovic. “The win in Rome a few weeks ago against him (Nadal) in the final definitely gives me confidence and hopefully self belief before the final…I know that I'm going to be facing a player who plays every point as a match point, a great competitor. He's a great fighter and I know that it's going to be a physically very demanding match. But I'm ready for it.”

Nadal showed the world exactly why he is the 'King of Clay' with his win over Andy Murray. Nadal faced some doubters after losing to Ferrer in Monte Carlo and Almagro in Barcelona, but those doubters are beginning to change.

Djokovic didn't have the best of times in the semi finals, despite beating Gulbis in 4 sets. After losing the 3rd set, he squandered a 2-0 lead and subsequently smashed his racquet.

​The big prize for the winner today, along with 2000 ranking points and €1,650,000 in prize money, while the runner-up collects €825,000 and 1200 points.

Despite having won Roland Garros eight times, Nadal remains motivated. "He has the pressure to win for the first time. I have the pressure that I want to win and the motivation that I want to win the ninth. So I don't see a big difference on that. I'm going to go on court with the same motivation than him."

There isn't just the Coupe des Mousquetaires at stake today. Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 ATP ranking on Monday 9 June for the first time since September 2013 if he wins the title here. If Nadal wins the title, he will retain the No. 1 ranking.

Arguably the greatest men's tennis rivalry continues where it began in 2006. Nadal won 6-4, 6-4, ret. that day. Today is the 42nd meeting between the pair, and their record 12th at a Grand Slam. Nadal leads the head to head 8-3 at slams and 22-19 overall. They are 3-3 in Grand Slam finals. However it is the Serb who has won their last 4 meetings but Nadal has won their last 3 Grand Slam meetings and all 4 of their previous encounters at Roland Garros.

Both players have had little trouble en route to the final. Nadal beat Ginepri, Thiem, Mayer, Lajovic, Ferrer and Murray to reach this stage, dropping only one set along the way. Djokovic has had a slightly trickier route, facing Sousa, Chardy, Cilic, Tsonga, Raonic and Gulbis, but has only dropped two sets.

Can Djokovic dethrone the 'King of Clay' today? He certainly believes so. "So it is the final. It is the finals of a Grand Slam that I never won. Of course I'm going to give my best to lift the trophy in two days. I'm going to have the ultimate challenge on clay across the net, Nadal. We all know how successful he is. But I have to believe and I have to try to win it."

Good afternoon! I'm Harry (@Arnautoviced) and I'll be bringing you LIVE commentary of Novak Djokovic in the 2014 French Open final!