Froome doubles up at the Dauphine

Team Sky and Chris Froome put on a show on the second stage of the Dauphiné. They controlled the stage with ease, stormed up the final climb and then let Froome off the leash to put the majority of his rivals to the sword. Only Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling) could follow Froome’s final decisive attack atop the Col du Béal, and the young Dutchman faded before the line, leaving Froome and Contador to fight out the finish. Contador tried to pass Froome to take the win, but he could only gain inches; Froome was just too strong today.

The rest of the stage gave little hint of the fireworks ahead. A break of five went away early and spent much of the day with a modest lead over the peloton. Team Sky kept things ticking over behind, refusing to give the break much leeway. Kévin Réza of Team Europcar took most of the mountain classification points on offer, so he gets to enjoy wearing the KoM jersey tomorrow, a novelty for a rider more known for his finishing speed than his climbing. Cannondale’s Alessandro De Marchi proved the strongest rider in the break when he attacked at the foot of the Col du Béal, hoping to repeat his stage win from the final stage of last year’s race, but the pace behind was simply too strong.

It was FDJ who hit the front when the peloton reached the Col du Béal, with Arnaud Démare raising the pace for Kenny Elissonde. However, it wasn’t long before Team Sky reasserted themselves, tasking Geraint Thomas and then Mikel Nieve with setting a punishing pace, a pace which found the form of many big names wanting. Riders such as Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Simon Špilak (Katusha Team) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) all expect to impress in July, but they weren't quite ready for this pace. While Thomas and Nieve looked terrific, their pace setting also caught some of their team mates out; Richie Porte, Vasil Kiryienka and David Lopez will have to be in better shape when it really matters.

Once Nieve’s job was done it was time for Froome to go on the offensive. With 5.3km remaining it came earlier than expected, but Froome launched a devastating pair of attacks nonetheless and only Contador could follow at first. Once the attacks had subsided Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Kelderman and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) grouped together and bridged across, before Kelderman decided it was his turn to attack. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) made it six riders in front and immediately took over the pacesetting duties, ensuring that no further riders would bridge across. Though Sebastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) came close to making contact with the leaders, or with Nibali at least, as the Italian was struggling to remain in contact with the front group.

The pace rose several times as Kelderman, Van den Broeck and Talansky all opened gaps that Froome was swift to close down, but the remaining fireworks were saved for the final 600m as the gradient ramped up one last time. That was where Froome launched his final attack, bringing Contador and Kelderman with him and dropping the rest. If today’s explosive finish is a prelude to the Tour de France then we have a hugely exciting summer of racing to look forward to.