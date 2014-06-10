Halle Day 2 Recap

Today was the day 2 of the Gerry Weber Open in Halle. Seven matches took place today.

The claycourter Falla from Colombia won against Kubot in three sets. It's a strange result here as Falla is not known for feeling comfortable on a grass court. Kubot extands his loses streak to four with this match.

The transition between grass and clay has not been good for the Frenchman Richard Gasquet who lost in two sets with one break in each set against the good server Haase. Gasquet who still suffers from his back will have to rest to recover for Wimbledon.

Lu get through a really tough match between the qualifier Pavic. Lu won in three with three tie-breaks. Pavic has served for the win of the opening set before to lose the first tie-break 7 points to 2. Then he survived to 5 match points in the second set but he finally won this set 13 points to 11. Pavic broke Lu in the third but when serving for the match and after getting 3 match points, he was broken by Lu who finally won the final set 7 points to five.

Karlovic won easily his first grass season match against Russian Youzhny without even one only tie break. The score 6-3 6-4. An impressive win for the Croatian Giant.

The other russian of the day, Gabashvili was more lucky as he won against Marchenko in an other close match in 3 sets : 7-6 4-6 7-6. Yet, Marchenko had a break in the third set but Gabashvili broke him at 4-3 and won the final tie-break 7 points to 4.

Frenchman Olivetti had the right to fight for a secound round match as the homeboy Tommy Haas had to withdraw because of his shoulder. Olivetti missed this opportunity as he lost in 2 sets against an other good amercan server Steeve Johnson.

Last match of the day was between the local Benjamin Becker and Gael Monfils. Monfils did a really good start with a double-break and led the first-set 5 games to love. The second set was more closer but Monfils broke the German at 5-5 to win 6-1 7-5.

Recap :