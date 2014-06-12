Critérium du Dauphiné: Simon Spilak wins in La Mure

Simon Spilak (Katusha Team) made it two breakaway victories from two stages for the Russian team. Spilak was the last man standing from the break after a highly exciting day of racing on a hilly stage into La Mure. Spilak attacked his companions on the Coté de Laffrey, the final climb of the day, and was able to hold on to cross the line sixteen seconds ahead of his pursuers, remembering to proudly display the Katusha Team jersey as he crossed the line, unlike yesterdays winner Iurii Trofimov.

Spilak is a considerable talent and is set to finally be given the opportunity to test himself against the best at the Tour de France, having previously excelled in some of the best one week stage races in cycling. His poor start to the Critérium du Dauphiné saw him languishing 23:18 down on race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the start of today’s stage, causing some concern about whether he would beready for the Tour de France. However his strong performance today suggests that he had been riding within himself on the previous stages. and that his form is just fine.

The stage saw a frantic start; the terrain was perfect for a break and few teams were willing to miss out. As a result there was a flurry of attacks as riders tried to get clear, followed by frantic pursuits as the teams that missed those moves gave chase. They covered 44.2km in the first hour, and that included a slow spell to allow those caught up in a sizeable crash to rejoin the peloton, though not all involved were able to continue.

The day's break finally formed on the Col de Manse as a seventeen-strong group was able to establish a significant gap back to the peloton. Most of the riders had escaped prior to the climb, but Europcar and NetApp-Endura had missed out and gave chase until they were close enough that some of their riders could bridge over to the escapees. Just as he did on Monday, Alessandro De Marchi successfully slipped into the breakaway and was able to take the majority of the KoM points on offer today, giving the Italian a firm hold upon the Mountains Classification.

For the second consecutive day, Team Sky kept the break under control, but an opportunistic attack by Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the descent from the penultimate climb, the Col de la Morte, put them under pressure. Sky were forced to work very hard on the Coté de Laffrey and caught Contador once the road flattened out after the climb, but it came at a cost as Chris Froome’s support had been reduced to just Mikel Nieve and Richie Porte. Further attacks from Adam Yates (Orica GreenEDGE) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling) forced Sky to chase again, all the way to the finish line in La Mure. They finished three seconds ahead of the peloton, with Kelderman 2nd, and Yates 3rd, which gave the pair 6 and 4 bonus seconds respectively, leaving Kelderman tied with Contador at just 12 seconds behind Froome.

It was a case of job done for Team Sky; they nullified Contador’s attack and defended Froome’s jersey, but they were stretched to the very limit by the end of the stage. With tougher tests to come this weekend, Contador will believe that it is possible to isolate Froome prior to the final climbs, though whether that will be enough to beat him is another matter entirely.