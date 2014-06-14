Tour de Suisse: Talking points from Stage One

Tony Martin proves strongest yet again

Omega Pharma-Quick Step time trial specialist Tony Martin claimed victory in the prologue and becomes the first race leader in the 78th Tour de Suisse. Only Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) could finish within ten seconds of the World Champion, who was claiming his third ITT victory of the year; Martin will be favoured again for the longer time trial on stage seven. It will be interesting to see how hard Martin fights to hold onto the Yellow Jersey tomorrow, He climbs very well for such a big and powerful rider, but the climbs on stage two are huge and a concerted effort by some of the more capable climbers would likely be enough to dislodge Martin from the race lead, but he could surprise. Fabian Cancellara finished an impressive fourth, despite experiencing a less than ideal build up to the race, perhaps he is in better shape than he thought.

An underwhelming day for Wiggins

The prologue provided the first minor skirmish in the battle for the General Classification; however it wasn’t Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) who capitalised. Wiggins finished 14th on the day, 32 seconds behind Tony Martin, hardly a disaster for a typical GC rider, but for a GC rider such as Wiggins who relies upon the time trial to separate himself from his opponents, it could prove to be a costly performance. While Martin isn’t here to challenge for the GC, Wiggins also found himself behind Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale), Bauke Mollema (Belkin Pro Cycling), Ion Izagirre (Movistar) and fellow Sky rider Peter Kennaugh. Should Wiggins recover to produce a storming time trial on stag seven, and back that up on the climbs that follow, then this won’t matter, but it’s an inauspicious start to the race. Wiggins did finish ahead of the other favourites, and he was far from the only GC rider to underperform today, Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) finished 56 seconds behind Martin.

Looking ahead to Stage Two

Stage two crosses four significant mountain passes before reaching the finish in Sarnen. The climbing starts in earnest after the 35km mark and the bulk of the stage is spent traversing the Gotthardpass, Furkapass and Grimselpass, three huge alpine peaks, each with an altitude in excess 2,000m; at 2416m the Furkapass is the highest point of the race. Those three brutes will certainly cause a selection in the peloton, but they won’t prove decisive, that honour falls to the smaller Brünigpass, a 6km climb at an average gradient of 6.7%, with a 10% section close to the start, and an 8% section towards the top. The peak of the Brünigpass comes 21.9km from the finish line, and the final 10km of the run-in is relatively flat so any rider(s) who attack over the top will need a decent gap to stay clear of an organised chase, though there may not be much organisation behind. If a small group comes to the line together than the stage will favour a fast finishing climber.