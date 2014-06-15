Tour de Suisse: Talking points from Stage Two

A good day for the break

A six man group went clear prior to the first climb of the day, consisting of Philip Deignan (Team Sky), Larry Warbasse (BMC Racing Team), Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar), Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEDGE), Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). They never earned a massive lead, but as the weather and the mountains took their toll on the peloton behind, the chase seemed to ease, letting the break stay just about far enough ahead that they were able to fight between themselves for stage honours.

Veuchelen was the first to drop out of the break, then Hollenstein, Meyer and eventually Thurau, leaving just Deignan and Warbasse out in front. However while he may have struggled on the Brünigpass, Meyer never gave up and was able to make his way back to the two leaders for the final 10km run-in to the line. The three riders worked well together; the peloton was bearing down behind so they smartly left any stage winning strategies for the final few hundred metres. Warbasse was the first to open a sprint, but neither he nor Deignan had much kick left in the legs. Meyer was able to wait in third wheel and then use his superior power to swiftly move into the lead, crossing the line for an impressive victory, particularly so given he had seemed out of it with 20km to go.

The peloton seeks safety in numbers against the elements

On a day of epic climbs and hideous weather, the peloton seemed to reach a gentleman’s agreement to tackle the course with more care than usual. The pace wasn’t driven, and attacks were few and far between, and that resulted in a 78-man peloton reaching the line together, 14 seconds behind the break, a remarkably large group given the daunting parcours they had traversed. The cautious riding was understandable given that there was little to be gained from throwing down the gauntlet on those high mountains. Even on the smaller Brünigpass the racing remained somewhat subdued, the pace rose and the group thinned out, but not as much as expected, and things calmed down after a brief flurry of attacks at the top of the climb before the chase was resumed. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) will have been happy with the way the stage played out, as he was able to retain the yellow jersey without ever really being stretched.

Looking ahead to Stage Three

Where stage two confronted the peloton with the highest mountains of the race, stage three forces the riders to traverse some punchier terrain, where the climbs are shorter and steeper. The race ends with the first summit finish of the race, a 3.4km, 5.6% climb into Heiden. It is sure to provide an exciting finish, though one that may favour a punchy finisher, rather than a true GC contender, it's not really difficult enough to bring the purer climbers to the fore. A stage for a rider such as Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) who has good finishing speed and excels on the shorter punchier climbs.