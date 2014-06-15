Queen's Final Preview

We have reached the final day of what has been a fantastic tournament at Queen’s Club this week and it’s time to find out who is going to claim the title!

The singles final sees 4th seed, Grigor Dimitrov, taking on 10th seed, Feliciano Lopez. Dimitrov last night got past Stan Wawrinka, the top seed, 6-2 6-4 in just over an hour. The Bulgarian was the aggressor on court, keeping the Swiss no. 1 under pressure with some strong returns, breaking him three times and winning 38% of points on Wawrinka’s serve. Conversely, Dimitrov held all 9 of his service games, bombing down 9 aces and taking 85% of points when he got the first ball in. Dimitrov is still yet to drop a set at Queen’s and is moving well on the grass. His scalps include Wawrinka, James Ward, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Alexandr Dolgopolov, with the latter unable to take the court for their quarter-final match. Dimitrov is looking for his third title of the year and fourth overall, while a win today would give him his first grass court title. The star-on-the-rise has an impressive 3-1 record in ATP finals, and will start favourite against his Spanish opponent.

Lopez once again put on a serving clinic in his semi-final win over Radek Stepanek, holding all 11 games on his way to a 7-6(7) 6-4 victory. The 10th seed now hasn’t been broken since the second set of his first round match against Dusan Lajovic. Lopez has defeated Stepanek, Lleyton Hewitt, Kenny de Schepper, Tomas Berdych and the afore-mentioned Lajovic to make his way to this title match. His big lefty serve is perfectly suited to grass courts, which are his favourite to play on. He, like his opponent, has won three career titles, holding a 3-6 finals record. He claimed his first title on grass at Eastbourne last year and will be a tough customer for the Bulgarian. These two meet for the second time at Queen’s Club, with Lopez winning their 2010 clash here, 6-2 6-4. That was their only meeting, and things have changed a lot since then, particularly for Dimitrov who was merely 19 years old. Lopez has been serving so well this week that he will take at least one set off Dimitrov here, or force the Bulgarian to come up with the goods in a tiebreak situation.

The doubles final sees a local, Jamie Murray, and his Australian partner, John Peers, take on second seeds Alexander Peya and Bruno Soares. The latter pair will be looking to go one better in 2014 after falling to the Bryan Brothers in this stage of last year’s tournament. They have defeated Lopez/Melzer, Bopanna/Qureshi and Nestor/Zimonjic to make it to this deciding match and a win would give them their second grass court title. Murray and Peers have come through the draw unseeded, defeating Evans/Ward, Bryan/Bryan, Anderson/Erlich and Benneteau/Roger-Vasselin. The combo have been impressive since forming a partnership in 2013, and a win here would give them their fifth title.

It’s been a great week so far and let’s hope there is some ripper tennis to finish it off!

