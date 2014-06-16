Tour de Suisse: Talking points from Stage Three

Nino Schurter is enjoying his road racing adventure

The three time and reigning Mountain Bike World Champion signed a deal to race the Tour de Romandie and Tour de Suisse with the Orica GreenEDGE team. It allows him to experience road racing and ensure he competes in the two Swiss World Tour races at least once in his career. Schurter had a couple of attacks in the Tour de Romandie but seems more comfortable in the peloton for the Tour de Suisse. He was 5th in yesterday’s bunch sprint in Sarnen, finishing 8th on the stage, mixing it with fast finishers like Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

Although he missed the today’s initial break, when Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team) and Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin Pro Cycling) were caught with 70km to go, Schurter seized the chance to attack, escaping from the peloton with Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing Team), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) and Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar). Thurau was dropped and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Belisol) and Valerio Agnoli (Astana) bridged across to make it five in front. The pace behind remained high, forcing the break to work very hard to stay ahead. Fierce work by Gamrin-Sharp eventually killed off their chances, Schurter was caught with 10km to go. Today’s attack was unsuccessful, but it seems unlikely that it’s the last we see of Schurter in this race.

Peter Sagan wins with ease

The pace kept rising inside the final 30km, as first Garmin-Sharp, then FDJ and finally Giant-Shimano sought to thin out the bunch and remove most of the potential stage winners. However the terrain was simply not difficult enough to put Peter Sagan (Cannondale) under any real pressure, instead the white jersey remained to the fore as the race approached the finishing ramp. Once there it was Omega Pharma-Quick Step who raised the pace before climbers Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Georg Preidler (Giant-Shimano) tried to break costless, however the gradient just wasn’t tough enough for them to go clear.

With 500m remaining it was Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) who opened the sprint, but Sagan was comfortable on his wheel. When Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEDGE) hit the front and led through the final bend Sagan was able to follow, before opening up his own sprint to glide clear for the win, yet another impressive victory for the Slovak superstar. Albasini held on for 2nd while Sergio Henao (Team Sky) marked his return to competitive racing with a 3rd place finish. There was a split which resulted in the first eleven finishers finishing 5 seconds ahead of the rest of the group. Most of the likely GC contenders finished on the right side of the split, but race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) did not, cutting his lead over the favourites by 5 seconds.

Looking ahead to Stage Four

This absolutely should be the first sprint stage of the race. It’s not exactly a flat stage but the lumpy profile shouldn’t prevent the peloton arriving in Ossingen for a large bunch sprint. The road rises in the last few kilometres but not enough to dislodge the sprinters; instead they are likely to be more concerned with the chicane in the final kilometre. Omega Pharma-Quick Step are in for a hard enough day tomorrow, with Tony Martin leading the race and Mark Cavendish the obvious favourite for the stage, few teams will consider helping to control the break.