Tour de Suisse: Talking points from Stage Four

Cavendish takes the win

Stage Four followed the script to the letter. A break went early, Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN Qhubeka) and Laurens de Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), but they were never given much leeway as the Omega Pharma-Quick Step led peloton kept them well in check, presumably glad it was only a two man break that they had to control. Other teams did contribute to the chase, but with Tony Martin leading the race, and Mark Cavendish expected to win today, the lion’s share of the work belonged to the Belgian team. However that work took its toll on the OPQS riders, limiting the support they could offer Cavendish as the race approached the line. The finish was on a slight uphill ramp and into a headwind.

Giant-Shimano led the peloton under the 1km to go banner and drove towards the line, but they had lost their sprinter John Degenkolb and it was all for nothing. Mark Renshaw (OPQS) then took over for a few seconds before Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) launched their sprints. Cavendish followed before giving a second kick with 200m remaining to move clear and take the win, showing solid pre-Tour de France form. Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) finished fast to take 2nd, while Sagan was 3rd. Once again there was a split in the peloton behind, but none of the GC contenders gained an advantage, leaving Tony Martin in the race lead again.

A neutral zone mistake

Rather bizarrely the neutral zone at the start of today’s stage took part on steep downhill section with some narrow roads. It’s hard to control your speed on that gradient, asking the riders to do so while in a large bunch and behind the race cars is a dangerous scenario. So it was no surprise that there was a pileup in the middle of the peloton which forced two riders out of the race; Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) with a fractured collarbone and Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) with injuries to his knee and elbow. The organisers deserve praise for arranging an entertaining race so far, but this was a mistake, one that has proven costly. Rob Hatch took to twitter to bring attention to the situation.

Having ridden up road 8km neutral zone was on today, can’t see why organisers decided to take peloton down it this morning. #dangerous — Robert Hatch (@robhatchtv) June 17, 2014

To expand a little: -18% downhill with a car trying to keep everyone neutralised?! Narrow road in parts, too. #TdSuisse — Robert Hatch (@robhatchtv) June 17, 2014

Looking ahead to Stage Five

The race moves to the southwest and the French border, and should once again end in a bunch sprint. There are few challenges to test the sprinters, but there are two bends to navigate within the final 500m of the stage, having a good position upon the exit of the final bend is essential. Once again Cavendish will be the man to beat.