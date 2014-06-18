Tour de Suisse: Talking points from Stage Five

Sacha Modolo is back on top

Lampre-Merida sprinter Sacha Modolo started 2014 with a bang, picking up four wins by mid-February and adding two more in De Panne at the start of April. However crashing out of the Tour of Turkey forced the Italian to take a short break, before returning to seek form for his debut at the Tour de France in July, and clearly he has found that form. The finish was technical and chaotic, with no team able to exert control and an almighty battle for position inside the final 3km. With the lack of proper lead out trains, sprinters were fighting to get onto any promising wheel, and the few small trains that appeared wiggled across the road in an attempt to dislodge the interlopers. Modolo emerged from the penultimate corner at the front of the pack and on the wheel of Peter Sagan (Cannondale). Sagan opened his sprint and led them into the final bend, but Modolo just had too much power, going outside the Slovak on the bend and pulling away to claim his first ever World Tour win. It was a very impressive finish from Modolo.

A Dangerous finish

It’s not been a great two days for the race organisers. Yesterday a poorly designed neutral zone resulted in riders crashing out of the race, while today an unnecessarily technical finale resulted in a dramatic crash. There were two bends inside the final 500m of the stage, a tight right hander and a sweeping left hander which almost delivered the riders to the line. The right hand bend wasn’t simply tight, the barrier on outside seemed to narrow sharply as the bend met the straight and that is what caused the crash.

The front of the peloton took the bend at speed; Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) took a wide angle and found himself rapidly approaching the narrowing barrier and needing to move to the right. Unfortunately the road around van Poppel was crowded and he resorted to shouldering the rider on his right, Matthew Goss (Orica GreenEDGE) to create the space he needed to avoid smashing into the barrier. However that push was too powerful and knocked Goss off balance, the Australian crashed taking Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) with him, with Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing Team) also brought to the ground in the incident. Thankfully all involved finished the stage, but they crashed hard and may yet be injured.

The lack of control in the run-in didn’t help, riders were already jostling for position long before that corner, and van Poppel’s push was too strong, but once again the route design was unnecessarily dangerous nd resulted in riders hitting the ground.

Looking ahead to Stage Six

The race reaches the Jura Mountains and offers the stage hunters an opportunity to claim a win before the GC battle comes to the boil. After a relatively flat opening 40km, the rest of the stage is lumpy and concludes with two categorised climbs inside the final 40km, the Col des Rangiers, and the gentler Le Rond-Pré. The Col des Rangiers is testing enough to create a selection should the GC riders go for it, but Le Rond-Pré is not and any favourite who escapes on the Col des Rangiers would struggle to remain ahead through to the finish. Instead it’s perfect terrain for a successful breakaway, which, combined with the KoM points on offer, should see a frantic start to the stage as riders try to escape. If the break is brought back before the finish, then look for a fast finishing opportunist like Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp), or a good climbing sprinter like Sagan to claim the win.