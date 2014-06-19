Tour de Suisse: Talking points from Stage Six

A hat trick of wins for Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Matteo Trentin became the third Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider to win a stage at the 2014 Tour de Suisse, when he triumphed in a bunch sprint from a reduced peloton in Delémont. As is often the case on this sort of stage no single team had enough support riders in the group to dictate the run-in, though Trentin did have the support of the race leader Tony Martin, who can do the work of many.

Martin hit the front inside the final 2km and immediately set a very high pace with Trentin on his wheel. In fact the pace was so high that the peloton split on a short ramp after the 1km to go banner, the gap was closed in the final 300m, but anyone who had missed the initial move was poorly positioned. Trentin waited patiently behind Martin, utilising his lead out to maximum effect before jumping for the line. Trentin has predominantly taken on a sprint support role for the Belgian team; he is a fast enough finisher to be a useful lead out man, but is outmatched against the best sprinters. However he climbs well and is a dangerous rider for these hilly or intermediate mountain stages, such as the lumpy stage he won from a breakaway group in the 2013 Tour de France. He was certainly fast enough to hold off th challenge of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) today.

The Peter Sagan show

On stage three we got to witness Cannondale’s Peter Sagan in superb stage winning form, but today was something else entirely, as Sagan reminded the cycling world that he is a phenomenal cyclist first and foremost. IAM Cycling had pushed the pace on Le Rond-Pré, the day’s final climb, setting up their leader Mathias Frank for an attack at the top of the climb. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) bridged across before the move was shut down with authority by a counter attacking Peter Sagan. Sagan rejoined the peloton before going on the offensive once again on the descent, putting his superb bike handling skills to good use. His efforts ultimately came to naught as he was caught with just over 2km to go and could only finish 5th in the sprint, a result that was probably down to wasted energy on the attack, as well as losing time as he tried to navigate his way past other riders in the sprint. While the smarter tactic would have been to stay safely in the bunch before emerging for the sprint finish, Sagan seemed to be enjoying himself too much to take the sensible approach, those who watched the race should be very grateful for that.

Looking ahead to Stage Seven

The GC battle will finally ignite with a 24.7km individual time trial over undulating terrain. Although the road rises a fair amount, it’s not a climbers course as the gradients aren’t particularly testing, so expect the powerful time trial specialists to excel. Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) identified this as a difficult time trial when spoke to the press ahead of the race.

“It looks like the last 4km are just downhill, but what comes before is really hard. It’s technical; it’s a changing rhythm parcours.”

It’s exactly the sort of course where Cancellara could excel. If he is finding form after a week of racing then he could push Tony Martin hard, though the German remains the favourite to win the stage and extend his reign in the yellow jersey.