Tour de Suisse: Talking points from Stage Seven

Der Panzerwagen strikes again

A second test against the clock, this one longer and more technical than the opening prologue, but the result was the same; Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won again. As race leader, the World Time Trial Champion was the final rider to start, so he knew exactly what he had to do throughout, though from the first time check onwards the result wasn't in doubt. Giant-Shimano’s Tom Dumoulin finished 2nd and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) 3rd, 0:22 and 0:28 behind Martin respectively. Prior to the stage Martin had said that: “I need to gain an extra minute to keep the podium within reach.” So he will be concerned that Costa and Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) finished within that target, as did young Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano).

Sergio Henao has horrible luck

During his reconnaissance ride on the time trial course this morning, Team Sky’s Sergio Henao was involved in a crash with a vehicle that left his bike in pieces, and Henao out of the race with a suspected broken knee. After missing much of the first half of the season during an investigation into unusual blood values, the talented Colombian climber seemed to be approaching good form and hoping to contend for the GC this weekend, while also pushing for a place on the Tour de France squad. The latter seems highly unlikely now, which is a pity for both rider and team. Team Sky, of course, have other options, but a naturally gifted climber such as Henao would have been a huge asset to Chris Froome in the mountains and will be missed. Henao must be wondering what he has done to deserve this annus horribilis.

Looking ahead to Stage Eight

This will be the longest stage of the race at 219 kilometres, and sees the peloton travel south to the finish at Verbier. There is a little climbing en route, but the day’s real difficulty comes at the end, with the 10km, 6.5% climb to Verbiers. While the average gradient may be 6.5%, the majority of the climb checks in around 7.6%, followed by a descent inside the final 1.5km, before a short 10% ramp to the line. It’s the toughest test of the race so far and will shake up the overall standings.

Tony Martin is a very capable climber when he wants to be, and with just one significant obstacle to tackle he may well fight very hard to retain the race lead. However if the superior climbers throw down the gauntlet early on the climb, Martin should struggle. Which is exactly what is likely to happen as the majority of the climbers are too far behind Martin to pass up an opportunity to attack.