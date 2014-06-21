Tour de Suisse: Talking points from Stage Eight

Chaves goes from strength to strength

While the 2013 season may have been an injury induced write-off for the young Colombian, Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEDGE) has bounced back admirably in 2014, seemingly going from strength to strength with every race. Chaves was 4th overall in the Tour de Langkawi and claimed his first stage win of the season in the Tour of California. He started today’s stage in 35th place, 3:57 down on race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), too far behind to pose a threat in the GC, but based upon today's evidence he was clearly in good form.

With little more than 3km of the stage remaining Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) tried to burst costless of the peloton. That move was well marshalled by Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) and was followed by a watchful period, as the favourites kept an eye on their rivals, rather than seizing the initiative for themselves. That opened the door for Chaves who attacked with 2.5km remaining, with Davide Formolo (Cannondale) on his wheel. However the pace was too hot for Formolo, who lost contact with Chaves with 1.8km remaining, and the young Colombian was able to remain ahead of the chasers the rest of the way to the line. It’s the biggest win yet in the career of Chaves, but it seems likely he will claim much more impressive results in the future.

The favourites leave it too late to hurt Tony Martin

With just two stages to claw back time on Tony Martin, and just the one tough climb at the end of the stage offering a platform to attack the race leader, the onus was on the GC contenders to put that climb to full use. Much of the 10km climb had a 7.5-8% gradient; steep enough to attack a powerful rider like Martin, but it eased off at the top and even had a short descent before the short final ramp to the line. That gentler section at the top offered the opportunity for a rider such as Martin to regain a little ground, so it was incumbent upon the other contenders to do their damage further down the slope. There they could use the 8% gradients to distance Martin with a series of strong attacks.

However the GC contenders failed to follow that script. Some couldn’t. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was dropped and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) lacked the legs to attack, finding himself limited to following the wheel of his team mate Mattia Cattaneo, a future GC rider himself. For most of the climb, the big names were content to let their support riders set a strong tempo on the front, trying to whittle down the peloton with a constant leg sapping pace. Just the sort of tactic that suits a time trialist such as Martin, whereas launching a series of stinging attacks would have been far more damaging.

The first attack by any of the GC contenders came with just 3.3km to go, when Frank put in his attack. Inside the final 2.5km, both Kreuziger and Bauke Mollema (Belkin Pro Cycling) raised the pace and immediately stretched what remained of the peloton, with Tony Martin just about able to cling on to the rear of the group. Mollema and Kreuziger broke costless in the final 2km, however with the gentler section just ahead, the two riders were only able to finish 14 seconds ahead of the Yellow Jersey group. They had left it far too late to take back the time they needed.

Looking ahead to Stage Nine

The final stage travels 156.5km through mountainous terrain to another difficult summit finish at Saas-Fee. Although shorter than today’s stage, the parcours is much more challenging. That final climb is 21.1km at an average of 5.3%, but the gradient varies throughout. There are sections of 1.2%, 2.4%, 2.5% and even a marginally downhill section, but there are many sections in excess of 7%, a 9.7% section in the middle of the climb, and a 9.5% section inside the final 3km of the race.

If anyone is going to challenge Tony Martin’s hold upon the race lead, they need to make full use of the three categorised climbs that come prior to the final climb, particularly the Eischoll climb which they crest with 42km remaining, setting a punishing pace to tire the legs. The final climb itself is much less constant than the climb to Verbier from today’s stage, which makes it more difficult for Martin. There are several difficult patches in the first half of the climb but there is a gentler 5km section from the 9km to go mark, before the slope becomes much more difficult inside the final 4km. Ordinarily, the climbers would rather leave the attacks for the final hard section, but it is impossible to gain enough time over Martin that way. If the German reaches the final climb with the other favourites, then they must seek to drop him in the first 8km of climbing, otherwise the race is probably over.