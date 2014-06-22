Tour de Suisse: The final report

The end of the line for Tony Martin

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) came into the stage with a healthy lead, and on the back of a very comfortable performance on the previous stage. The onus was on the teams of the other GC contenders to take the race by the scruff of the neck right from the start, and not ease up until the race had been decided; which is exactly what they did. A large group of riders tried to break costless on the first categorised climb, including potentially dangerous riders on the GC such as Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team), Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin Pro Cycling), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Ion Izagirre (Movistar). They never established much of a gap and were caught after the descent, but they put severe pressure on the OPQS team of Martin.

The tactic was repeated on the second climb as a seventeen man group broke costless of the peloton and ultimately remained clear to form the break of the day. This time it was the presence of Morabito and Stef Clement (Belkin Pro Cycling) that ensured that OPQS couldn’t opt to let the break get out of reach. The move served two purposes; it forced OPQS to give chase, using up as much of Tony Martin’s support as possible, and it also ensured that some of the GC contenders had riders up the road, riders who, if their team leaders attacked, could help them work to remain ahead of the chasing pack.

From Tony Martin’s perspective the race was decided on the day’s third climb, where he found himself bereft of team mates and under duress. With Martin isolated, three riders attacked and immediately opened a small gap to the Yellow Jersey group, Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin). Martin gave chase and initially held the gap to around 10 seconds, however the attackers soon had reinforcements as they picked up Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin), Marcel Wyss (IAM), Johan Tschopp (IAM) and eventually Stef Clement (Belkin) from the break, and that quartet went to work on establishing a strong lead for Frank and Mollema.

Martin fought admirably, often leading the peloton himself, and sometimes with help from Tom Dumoulin, Georg Preidler and Warren Barguil (all Giant-Shimano), as well as Team Sky and Cannondale. However no matter how hard they chased they were never able to catch the leaders on the road, nor reduce the deficit enough that Martin could remain on the podium. It was a disappointing end to what has been a great race for the German, two stage wins and leading from the start right through to the final stage.

Rainbow Warrior

Rui Costa has carried the World Champion's Rainbow Jersey with distinction all season, always willing to honour the jersey by attacking, even when the terrain hasn’t suited him. However he has had to wait until this final stage of the Tour de Suisse to claim his first victory as the reigning World Champion, and what a victory it was. When Costa, Frank and Mollema broke costless on the penultimate climb, Costa opted to race clever, rather than committing everything to make this attack stick, leaving the work to Frank and Mollema, which became easier to do once their team mates had joined them. Costa was gambling, if the attack stuck then he had landed himself in a great position while saving precious energy along the way; on the other hand if they attack had been brought under control he had wasted little energy and knew he had support waiting in the peloton behind.

It was a successful gambit as Vanmarcke, Clement, Tschopp and Wyss gave everything to open the decisive gap and hold off the chase. Marcel Wyss in particular seemed to spend an eternity on the front of the escape group, before finally giving up when they approached the steepest part of the final climb, with just 3.5km to go. Mathias Frank immediately went on the offensive, launching a series of short attacks that dropped all bar Costa and Mollema, however Frank had no answer when Costa opened up his own attack. Having held himself in reserve throughout their escape, Costa finally committed himself to the attack, using all the energy he had left to power clear of Frank and Mollema, and then hold off their chase all the way to the line.

It was a tactically astute victory for the Portuguese rider, one which gave him the overall victory at the Tour de Suisse for a record breaking third consecutive year. Costa will now go into the Tour de France with terrific momentum; it will be interesting to see how far he can push himself as a GC contender, the top five seems a possibility?

An excellent end to an entertaining race

Twenty four hours ago the Tour de Suisse was in danger of fizzling out, Tony Martin seemed to be coasting to the overall victory on the back of two impressive time trial victories, while the GC battle had never really taken off. However the final stage was enthralling as the other contenders took the race to Martin with attacking riding throughout; the GC battle wasn’t finally decided until the upper slopes of the last climb of the race.

The race produced a little bit of everything, the two aforementioned ITT victories for Martin, successful breakaway victories for Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEDGE) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), an uphill sprint victory for Peter Sagan (Cannondale), more orthodox sprint wins for Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida), a Colombian mountain top victory from Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEDGE) and finally a full on GC battle from which the World Champion Rui Costa emerged victorious. Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won the Mountains and Points Classifications respectively.