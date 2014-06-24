Lisicki opens up Centre Court with Bartoli looking on

Last year's beaten finalist, Sabine Lisicki of Germany, wasted no time at all in banishing the ghosts of her final collapse, as she overcame Julia Glushko of Israel to the loss of just three games. Opening in place of the now retired winner, Marion Bartoli, Lisicki quickly proved just why she is so feared on the polished grass of the All England Club.

'I'm very thankful for the support of the fans.' A clearly elated Lisicki beamed after the match, who looked a much happier woman than the one who completely collapsed under the pressure of playing in her first Grand Slam final. 'It's a very, very special moment. It's such a special place to come back to, and it gives me so much confidence.'

Emotions were high prior to the start of the match, with tear-jerking tributes paid to former British tennis star, Elena Baltacha, who sadly passed away earlier in the year. With her husband Nino Severino watching on from the Royal Box, last year's winner, Bartoli, was invited to open proceedings and take her place on Centre Court before the start of the match, along with the players and one of the youngsters from the Elena Baltacha academy; with the emotions grabbing hold of the Frenchwoman, who looked out onto the crowd with tears in her eyes.

With all that was going on, it was easy to forget that there was still a match to play - although Rally for Bally proves that our game is really insignificant in the grand scheme of things - and it seemed to show.

In what proved a dull affair with little quality, Lisicki was rarely tested by her opponent - who was playing her first ever match in the Wimbledon main draw - in a match ripe with errors and short rallies. Racing into an easy lead in the first set, Lisicki never looked like being pegged back there on in, as she proved to have just that little bit more quality and consitency when it mattered most.

She will be relieved to have faced such a feeble challenge in her first match on grass since that infamous final display, but will know that there are sterner tests to come. But today was about more than the match, and nowhere does that better than Wimbeldon.

Result

[19] S Lisicki d J Glushko 62 61