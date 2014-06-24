Wimbledon Day Two: WTA Roundup

Day two of the Wimbledon Championships was devoid of shocks but not of talking points, with routine victories for Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams amongst others, with Sabine Lisicki opening Centre Court in place of Marion Bartoli amidst a moving tribute to the late Elena Baltacha.

It is customary for the Ladies' champion of the previous year to open proceedings on the second day of the Championships, but with Marion Bartoli having retired since her maiden Grand Slam triumph, the task was left to the beaten finalist of twelve months ago, Sabine Lisicki. The German, who broke down in tears on the very same court the last time she set foot on it, made short work of Julia Glushko of Israel, as she swept aside her beleaguered opponent, much to the delight of the onlooking Bartoli.

Lisicki's straight sets victory - to the loss of just three games - proved to be a marker for what came after, with her contemporaries enjoying similarly easy victories in their opening matches of the tournament. Serena Williams, who was beaten by Lisicki in last year's tournament, made light work of her America counterpart, Anna Tatishvili, as she powered her way to a 61 62 victory in just over an hour. Having been beaten early in the French Open, the ease with which she brushed her opponent aside will have pleased the American.

And she will be joined in the next round by Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep, the French Open finalists, both of whom enjoyed equally easy victories over lesser opponents. Halep swept past Teliana Periera of Brazil 62 62 shortly after Sharapova had extinguished yet another British flame, with the tall Russian extinguishing Samantha Murray to the loss of just one game.

'It was obviously a bit slower start than I wanted, but happy overall with how I progressed through the match, which was the important key.' She told reporters after the match. 'I think as the match progressed, I got more comfortable'

However, it was not all bad news for the Brits on the second day, after a truly miserable day one; Andy Murray aside. Heather Watson produced her best performance since illness, as she overcame the stern Ajla Tomljanovic to progress.

'I think today I just fought to hold my serve every single time, and she did have breakpoints even in the first game of the match. And I think every game that I did hold was important.'

Watson, whose ranking had plumeted due to her illness, never allowed the talented Croat to get going, as she grabbed hold of the match from the first point and never let it out of her grasp.

And there was further good news for the long suffering British public, many of whom would have long turned over from the Championships, with the tireless Samantha Murray taking her fellow wildcard, and former Grand Slam finalist, Vera Zvonareva into a deciding set, on the cusp of darkness.

Moore, who hails from the esteemed Nick Bollettieri tennis academy, gave the established Russian as good as she got, and after dropping the first set, turned the match on its head before claiming the second set tie break. With all the momentum now on the Brit's side, the match was halted by the chair umpire due to darkness, much to the delight of Zvonareva. The two will now have to finish their late match on the third day.

But, one of the day's brightest matches was fought out on Court One between the WTA poster girl, Eugenie Bouchard, and the veteran Slovak, Daniela Hantuchova, with the veteran refusing to give her much touted opponent an inch. In two closely fought sets, with both players gifting their fare share of breaks, Bouchard was just about able to edge her opponent as sealed the match at the first time of asking.

However, it was not a day devoid shocks, with multiple Grand Slam winner, Svetelana Kuznetsova falling in three Michelle Larcher de Brito - who is not a stranger to defeating Russian Grand Slam winners, as she defeated Maria Sharapova in the same tournament twelve months ago. Recovering from a set down, the Portuguese world number 102 ensured history repeated itself, as she ran away from Kuznetsova in the final set, winning it to the loss of a game for a 36 63 61 victory.

And on a day which saw many of the established old guard cementing their place at the top of the game, with further victories for Agnieszka Radwanska and a much needed result for Caroline Wozniakci, one of the hottest talents in the WTA announced herself on to the highest level, with Donna Vekic defeating the 21st seed Roberta Vinci in the final game of day two.

With most of the crowd already making their way home through a thick haze of pimms and strawberries and cream, those who had stayed were treated to an engaging contest on Court 16. Going all the way into a deciding set, the seventeen year old who already has one WTA title to her name, finally sealed her place in her first Wimbledon second round, as she secured the break midway through the final set and showed nerve beyond her timid years to secure the result with an excited yelp.

DAY TWO SELECTED RESULTS

[19] S Lisicki d. J Glushko 62 61

[1] S Williams d. A Tatishvili 61 62

[3] S Halep d. T Periera 62 62

[5] M Sharapova d. S Murray 61 60

[13] E Bouchard d. D Hantuchova 75 75

[11] A Ivanovic d. F Schiavone 76(8) 64

[4] A Radwanska d. A Mitu 62 61

K Kanepi d. J Jankovic 63 62

H Watson d. A Tomljanovic 63 62

[16] C Wozniakci d. S Peer 63 60

M Larcher De Bito d. [28] S Kuznetsova 36 63 61

D Vekic d. R Vinci [21] 64 46 64

UNHERALDED MATCH OF THE DAY

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) d. Karin Knapp (ITA) 67(4) 64 108